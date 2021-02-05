Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aturan dan tata tertib di sekolah masa pandemi pkn kelas 2

sebagai bahan pembelajaran PKN kelas 2 di masa pandemi

Aturan dan tata tertib di sekolah masa pandemi pkn kelas 2

  1. 1. Aturan danTata tertib di sekolah PKn tema 6 kelas 2
  2. 2. Aturan yang berlaku di sekolah  Sebelum pandemi:  Masuk pukul 07.00  Memakai seragam dan bersepatu  Membawa perlengkapan sekolah dan minum  Membawa uang saku  Memakai celana dan rok panjang  Untuk putri memakai jilbab, untuk putra rambut pendek  Setelah pandemi:  Mengikuti semua kegiatan daring sekolah  Menyelesaikan semua tugas  Memakai seragam untuk pembelajaran pagi
  3. 3. Aturan yang berlaku saat pelajaran  Sebelum pandemi:  Mengikuti pembelajaran di kelas  Mendengarkan penjelasan guru  Meminta ijin jika akan: BAK, BAB, minum, cuci tangan  Diam di tempat duduk dan menyimak saat pembelajaran  Setelah pandemi:  Mengikuti pembelajaran interaktif tepat waktu  Menyalakan kamera selama pembelajaran  Menyimak selama penjelasan materi  Meminta ijin jika ingin ke kamar mandi, makan, minum
  4. 4. Aturan bermain di sekolah  Menjaga sportifitas  Jujur  Tidak membeda-bedakan teman  Bekerjasama  Bertanggung jawab
  5. 5. Tugas Ceritakan hal apa saja yang melanggar aturan dan tata tertib ketika pembelajaran daring

