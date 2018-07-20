Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization
DESCRIPTION Now a complete multicomponent kit!For students with executive function challenges, problems with flexibility a...
boost cognitive flexibility in everyday situations, from compromising with peers to coping with frustration..
And now Unstuck and On Target! is much more than a bookâ€”it's a complete multicomponent kit that includes the revised cur...
if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve ...
Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Pl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization

4 views

Published on


Now a complete multicomponent kit!For students with executive function challenges, problems with flexibility and goal-directed behavior can be a major obstacle to success in school and in life. With the enhanced second edition of this popular curriculum, you'll explicitly teach flexibility, problem solving, coping, and goal setting through fun, field-tested lessons that work for learners with autism, ADHD, and other challenges that affect executive function. A school-based intervention for students ages 8â€“11, this evidence-based curriculum gives you 21 ready-to-use lessons that boost cognitive flexibility in everyday situations, from compromising with peers to coping with frustration. Download Best Book Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization, PDF FILE Download Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization Free Collection, PDF Download Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NoDerivs License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization

  1. 1. PDF Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION Now a complete multicomponent kit!For students with executive function challenges, problems with flexibility and goal-directed behavior can be a major obstacle to success in school and in life. With the enhanced second edition of this popular curriculum, you'll explicitly teach flexibility, problem solving, coping, and goal setting through fun, field-tested lessons that work for learners with autism, ADHD, and other challenges that affect executive function. A school-based intervention for students ages 8â€“11, this evidence-based curriculum gives you 21 ready-to-use lessons that
  3. 3. boost cognitive flexibility in everyday situations, from compromising with peers to coping with frustration..
  4. 4. And now Unstuck and On Target! is much more than a bookâ€”it's a complete multicomponent kit that includes the revised curriculum, three classroom posters, two game boards, and more than 50 printables (available online).Unstuck and On Target! Benefits:Meets the needs of MTSS Tier 2 learners. This proven curriculum is one of the few tailored to the needs of Tier 2 students who need more focused instruction.#.
  5. 5. if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization, click button download in the last page
  6. 6. Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Unstuck and On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum to Improve Flexibility, Planning, and Organization, by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR

×