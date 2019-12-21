Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANGKA HARAPAN HIDUP ANITA RAHMAWATI FERRA YULINDA FITRIA FATIMATUZZAHRA NUR FITRIANI REGGYNA NOVELLY
DEFINISI • Angka Harapan Hidup (AHH) adalah perkiraan rata-rata tambahan umur seseorang yang diharapkan dapat terus hidup....
TABEL DAN GRAFIK KOTA AHH 2015 2016 BOGOR 70,59 70,66 SUKABUMI 70,03 70,14 CIANJUR 69,28 69,39 BANDUNG 73,07 73,1 GARUT 70...
INTERPRETASI • Berdasarkan dari data grafik diatas diketahui jumlah angka harapan hidup yang tertinggi pada tahun 2015 dan...
OPINI • Angka harapan hidup di 5 kota jawa barat menunjukan peningkatan dari tahun 2015-2016. Dari hal tersebut sudah menu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sik ppt

8 views

Published on

tugas

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sik ppt

  1. 1. ANGKA HARAPAN HIDUP ANITA RAHMAWATI FERRA YULINDA FITRIA FATIMATUZZAHRA NUR FITRIANI REGGYNA NOVELLY
  2. 2. DEFINISI • Angka Harapan Hidup (AHH) adalah perkiraan rata-rata tambahan umur seseorang yang diharapkan dapat terus hidup. • AHH juga dapat didefinisikan sebagai rata-rata jumlah tahun yang dijalani oleh seseorang setelah orang tersebut mencapai ulang tahun yang ke-x.
  3. 3. TABEL DAN GRAFIK KOTA AHH 2015 2016 BOGOR 70,59 70,66 SUKABUMI 70,03 70,14 CIANJUR 69,28 69,39 BANDUNG 73,07 73,1 GARUT 70,69 70,76 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 BOGOR SUKABUMI CIANJUR BANDUNG GARUT DATA ANGKA HARAPAN HIDUP DI 5 KOTA JAWA BARAT Series1 Series2
  4. 4. INTERPRETASI • Berdasarkan dari data grafik diatas diketahui jumlah angka harapan hidup yang tertinggi pada tahun 2015 dan 2016 ada di kota bandung dengan persentase 73.07 - 73.10 dan angka yang paling rendah terdapat di kota cianjur dengan persentase 69.28 - 69.39. • Data ini di dapat dari dinas kehatan provinsi jawa barat tahun 2016
  5. 5. OPINI • Angka harapan hidup di 5 kota jawa barat menunjukan peningkatan dari tahun 2015-2016. Dari hal tersebut sudah menujukkan adanya pemeliharaan kesehatan yang baik, karena harapan hidupnya menjadi lebih berkualitas.

×