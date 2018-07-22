

Humanity stands at a critical crossroads. While our unprecedented interconnectedness and interdependence have made the world a single organism, we lack the system of global governance necessary to effectively address the urgent challenges of the 21st Century. The confluence of climate change, rapidly increasing worldwide demand for energy, and growing threats of nuclear terrorism and war make it critical for the world to develop effective new ways to collaborate in solving our collective problems. Download Best Book Bridge to Global Governance: Tackling Climate Change, Energy Distribution, and Nuclear Proliferation, PDF FILE Download Bridge to Global Governance: Tackling Climate Change, Energy Distribution, and Nuclear Proliferation Free Collection, PDF Download Bridge to Global Governance: Tackling Climate Change, Energy Distribution, and Nuclear Proliferation