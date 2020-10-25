Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tipos de Implementos, propriedades físicas e químicas, coleta de solo, calagem Prof. Milton Luiz da Paz Lima Encontro 1, Modulo 8
Tipos de implementos de mobilização do solo •Preparo inicial do solo: Correntões, motosserras, laminas desenraizadoras, en...
Escariﬁcador
Arado de passeio antigo de madeira
Arado de discos (de arrasto) pode ser reversível ou não Diâmetro do disco e relação com profundidade
Arado de aiveca pode ser reversível ou não
Disco de corte e arado de aiveca
Arado de aiveca haste Baldan
Arado de tração animal
Arado formador de camalhões e canteiros Arado formador de camalhões Arado formador de canteiros
Arado formador de canteiros Arado formador de canteiros
Colheita
Propriedades químicas dos solos • matéria orgânica do solo (MOS), • pH em H2O, • P disponível, • Ca2+, • Mg2+, • K+, • Al3...
Propriedades físicas dos solos • textura, • densidade de par.culas, • densidade do solo, • porosidade total, • curva de re...
Exemplo de análise de solo
Exemplo de análise de solo
Exemplo de análise de solo
Exemplo de ﬁcha de amostra de solo
Instrumentos para coleta
Instrumentos para coleta
Instrumentos para coleta
Amostragem
Calagem • Solos com acidez elevada perda de 70 % da produção • Neutralização de H+ e Al+3 – prejudicam absorção de nutrien...
Calagem • Fornece Ca e Mg • Calcario é o corre/vo mais u/lizado. • Carbonado de Ca e Carbonato de Mg – composição química ...
Tipos de Calcário Calcário calcítico Ca
Tempo para neutralização dos calcários Outros tipos de calcário: Calcário agrícola Calcário calcinado agrícola Cal hidrata...
pH ne absorção de nutrientes
Calagem
Calagem
Calagem
Calcareação
Cálculo da quan,dade de calcário a se aplicar CTC = 8 cmol.dm3 / mmol/dm3 (PRNT*10) V2 = 65 % V1 = 35 % (análise) PRNT (po...
Aquivos pdf (slides da aula), Encontro 1, Módulo 8, Introdução Agronomia, Tipos de implementos, propriedades físicas e químicas dos solos, coleta e calagem
  1. 1. Tipos de Implementos, propriedades físicas e químicas, coleta de solo, calagem Prof. Milton Luiz da Paz Lima Encontro 1, Modulo 8 Instituto Federal Goiano campus Urutaí Curso de Agronomia Disciplina Introdução Agronomia 1
  2. 2. Tipos de implementos de mobilização do solo •Preparo inicial do solo: Correntões, motosserras, laminas desenraizadoras, enleitadoes e escavadeiras •Preparo periódico do solo: Arado de disco, Arado de aiveca, Grade aradora, Sulcadores, Enxadas rota9vas
  3. 3. Escariﬁcador
  4. 4. Arado de passeio antigo de madeira
  5. 5. Arado de discos (de arrasto) pode ser reversível ou não Diâmetro do disco e relação com profundidade
  6. 6. Arado de aiveca pode ser reversível ou não
  7. 7. Disco de corte e arado de aiveca
  8. 8. Arado de aiveca haste Baldan
  9. 9. Arado de tração animal
  10. 10. Arado formador de camalhões e canteiros Arado formador de camalhões Arado formador de canteiros
  11. 11. Arado formador de canteiros Arado formador de canteiros
  12. 12. Colheita
  13. 13. Propriedades químicas dos solos • matéria orgânica do solo (MOS), • pH em H2O, • P disponível, • Ca2+, • Mg2+, • K+, • Al3+, • H + AL, • SOMA DE BASES (SB), • CTC EFETIVA E TOTAL (T) • SATURAÇÃO POR BASES (V), • P-REMANESCENTE
  14. 14. Propriedades físicas dos solos • textura, • densidade de par.culas, • densidade do solo, • porosidade total, • curva de retenção de água, • RESISTÊNCIA DO SOLO À PENETRAÇÃO • ESTABILIDADE DE AGREGADOS EM ÁGUA, • CAPACIDADE DE CAMPO/POROSIDADE TOTAL (CC/PT).
  15. 15. Exemplo de análise de solo
  16. 16. Exemplo de análise de solo
  17. 17. Exemplo de análise de solo
  18. 18. Exemplo de ﬁcha de amostra de solo
  19. 19. Instrumentos para coleta
  20. 20. Instrumentos para coleta
  21. 21. Instrumentos para coleta
  22. 22. Amostragem
  23. 23. Calagem • Solos com acidez elevada perda de 70 % da produção • Neutralização de H+ e Al+3 – prejudicam absorção de nutrientes pela planta; • Forma de aplicação é mais importante que a quantidade que está aplicando. • O calcário é um material alcalino • 1970 –a até hoje a agricultura cresceu 3,5 % ao ano – uma das causas a aplicação de calcário. • 1975 – Procal – politica pública para calcareação. • Quanto mais o sistema radicular maior a absorção de água e nutrientes;
  24. 24. Calagem • Fornece Ca e Mg • Calcario é o corre/vo mais u/lizado. • Carbonado de Ca e Carbonato de Mg – composição química dos calcários mais u/lizados • Calcário com baixo poder poder residual – alto PRNT – culturas de ciclo curto • Calcário com elevado poder residual – baixo PRNT – culturas de ciclo longo (cana, fruHfera,) • Análise de solo essencial para tomada de decisão da aplicação de calcário.
  25. 25. Tipos de Calcário Calcário calcítico Ca
  26. 26. Tempo para neutralização dos calcários Outros tipos de calcário: Calcário agrícola Calcário calcinado agrícola Cal hidratada agrícola Cal cirgem agrícola
  27. 27. pH ne absorção de nutrientes
  28. 28. Calagem
  29. 29. Calagem
  30. 30. Calagem
  31. 31. Calcareação
  32. 32. Cálculo da quan,dade de calcário a se aplicar CTC = 8 cmol.dm3 / mmol/dm3 (PRNT*10) V2 = 65 % V1 = 35 % (análise) PRNT (poder relativo de neutralização total) = 90% Dados: NC = 8(65-35)/90 = 2,6 t / ha

