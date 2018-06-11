Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. A complete stillness Audiobook For Android | A complete stillness audiobook download A complete stillness - 25 August 1965 - Is there a single movement that will completely transform my whole way of life? - The passion is there but the perfume doesn't take place. What am I to do? - Am I in a position of a man who for the first time is walking on a road byhimself and discovering? - Does one know what a complete stillness means? - It is only from a very still mind that a mutation takes place? - Is there an ending to thought, therefore an ending to time? - If I have no thought and therefore no time, and so no wasting of energy, there is no movement, therefore there is complete stillness.
  3. 3. A complete stillness Audiobook For Android | A complete stillness audiobook download Written By: Jiddu Krishnamurti. Narrated By: Jiddu Krishnamurti, Various Narrators Publisher: M-Y Books Date: November 2015 Duration: 1 hours 5 minutes
