Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
教會歷史（七） 基督教在北美大陸的發展 Fisher Ke 柯建裕 橙縣中華福音教會成人主日學 參考資料：聖經簡報站；蘇文峰「基督教會史」 王星然「約翰・衞斯理的悲傷情史」；祁伯爾「歷史的軌跡」 1
教會歷史 課程大綱 1. 初代教會 (33-313) 2. 國教時期 (313-500) 3. 中世紀教會 (500-1517) 4. 宗教改革之前 (1200-1517) 5. 宗教改革運動 (1517-1600) 6. 宗教改革之後 (16...
內容大綱 • 清教徒在英國本土的改革 • 基督教在北美大陸的發展 • 歐陸的敬虔運動 • 英國的循道運動 3
思考問題 • 你對神的認識主要是透過聖經的文字，還 是個人的經驗？你覺得兩者是否能夠相輔 相成？ 4
清教徒在 英國本土的改革 5
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
克倫威爾在政治和宗教方面，都持守清教徒的觀點，並且非 常崇尚獨立教會的敬虔精神。他所打的每一場戰役，都以禱 告會作為前奏；而他們所有勝利，都歸功於神。 在戰爭期間，他寫道：「我們敬畏我們那位偉大的神，一心 只希望不會作出違背祂意旨的事。」 他向...
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
主教制 長老制 會眾制 無組織 中央集權 間接民主 直接民主 隨聖靈感動 教會的權柄全 在主教手中， 權柄的授予是 由上而下。 教會由會眾選 出的長老們集 體領導，由教 牧人員和平信 徒代表分享權 柄。 權柄屬於個別 會友，權柄的 授予是由下而...
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
基督教在 北美大陸的發展 15
1593年伊利沙白和英國教會大主教一起迫使國會通過法律，向清 教徒和天主教徒施壓，命令所有分離派認同英國教會。許多分離 派信徒在受到逼迫期間，紛紛逃到荷蘭, 但生活艱苦。 1605年兩家公司（普利茅斯公司和倫敦公司）取得英國皇家特許 狀拓墾北美...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 詹姆士二世 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 威廉 瑪麗 克倫威爾 北部殖民各區統稱為新英格 蘭，其中包含美國...
101名英國分離派公理會教徒在上岸之前，41名成年 男子簽訂的《五月花號公約》（Mayflower Compact） 如下，同意創建並服從一個政府，成為美國民主政治 體制的基石。 為了上帝的榮耀，為了增加基督教的信仰，為了提高 我們國王和國家的...
英國清教徒前往美洲的大移民開始於公元1628年，他們在撒冷 （Sa1em）建立麻薩諸塞灣殖民地（Massachusetts Bay Colony）；這個殖民地一開始就非常興盛，到公元1640年時， 已經有二萬人在撒冷地區定居。許多在撒冷的清教徒...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 詹姆士二世 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 威廉 瑪麗 克倫威爾 後來英王查理一世意圖恢復天 主教，就在維吉...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 詹姆士二世 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 威廉 瑪麗 克倫威爾 有些殖民區為了要吸引 移民，就在宗教上採較...
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 ...
歐陸的敬虔運動 24
教會路線 注重邏輯推理 注重個人經驗1 字義解經 靈意解經 安提阿學派 亞歷山太學派 西方（拉丁）教會 東方（希臘）教會 經院哲學 神秘主義 宗派主義 敬虔運動/循道運動 理性主義 經驗主義 福音派 靈恩派 25 、
德國的路德宗在十七世紀以後，漸漸偏重形式，教會被 「死的道理」充滿，強調如何保守教義的純正，及如何防 備偏離路德派教義，既不能感動人，也不能叫人信主，更 不能勉勵信徒過有見證的生活。 路德宗教會對信徒的要求是：知道信仰問答、參加聚會、 聽教義式...
更正教人士開始關注這個問題。德國神祕主義者伯麥(Jacob Boehme,1575-1624)就問道：「如果那些讀聖經的人，不認 識默示聖經的聖靈，那有甚麼益處呢？」這種普及的關注， 掀起了敬虔運動(Pietism) ，信徒強調重生、個人信心、...
施本爾相信，基督教不僅是一套頭腦知識，更是活的生命。他 認為為教義爭論是沒有益處的，而傳道人需要加強訓練。他要 求傳道人都當有個人的屬靈經歷，並且在生活上有見證，配得 上神的呼召。講道不可以用教義式或爭論式，乃要造就信徒靈 命及所有聽眾。他認為...
敬虔派另一位主要人物是親岑多夫Zinzendorf (1700-1760年)，他出身撒克森的貴族家庭，他的 教父是敬虔派的發起人施本爾，小時候入富朗開在 海萊的小學，受敬虔派的熏陶，也喜愛路德宗的教義。他先接 待來自摩拉維亞（鄰近波西米亞）的弟...
敬虔運動（4） • 然而，敬虔主義存在一些嚴重的缺點。 –憑感覺：讀經比較主觀，他們倡導要在聖靈的引導之 下來讀聖經，因為要倚靠聖靈的亮光，所以有時候難 免會主觀，並且輕看『字義的分析』、『歷史的分析』 和『神學的分析』。 –注重禁慾，嚴格捨己...
英國的循道運動 31
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 18世紀英國和法國為了爭奪領導地位，而陷入長期、痛苦的競爭之 中。也在這世紀中，大英帝國的勢力伸張到印度、北美、澳...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 撒母耳衛斯理是英國國教聖公會在愛普窩 (Epworth)村的教區牧師。他的妻子蘇撒拿 (Susanna)是個極其堅...
1709年，愛普窩牧師住宅被焚，約翰和查理幾乎被燒死。那 時約翰剛六歲，一生無法忘懷自己從火焰中被救的景象，他 常自稱是「從火中搶救出來的一根柴」。 兩個男孩都很會讀書，後來相繼進入牛津的基督教會學院； 約翰於1720年入學，查理過六年也進該校...
1729年，約翰回到牛津時，他立刻成為這個團體的領袖， 也吸引不少同學加入。漸漸地，這個團體的宗旨變成 「實際經歷奉獻的基督徒人生」。社團裏的團員開始前 往牛津監獄做探訪工作，也開始實行有紀律的禁食。 其他牛津的同學們譏笑約翰和他的團友，戲稱他...
1735年，撒母耳衛斯理去世，本來約翰願意繼續先父在愛 普窩教區的工作，但這時俄格托普(James Oglethorpe)將 軍邀請約翰前往美洲新殖民地喬治亞宣教。 約翰和查理的寡母積極鼓勵他們答應呼召出 去。她說：「如果我有20個兒子，我樂意...
約翰衛斯理深深感到，這批摩拉維亞信徒對神的信心， 是自己從未經歷過的。他又從他們的生活和交談中，學 到許多功課。 抵達喬治亞後不久，約翰衛斯理遇到親岑多夫的同工施 旁恩伯(August Spangenberg)，當時他負責摩拉維亞教 會在該殖民...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 查理衛斯理 衛斯理兩兄弟在喬治亞勤奮工作，約翰又有極強的語言恩賜， 能夠用德、法、義、英數國語言講道。...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 查理衛斯理 有10年之久，約翰衛斯理不斷與罪搏鬥，努力遵 行律法，但一直無法從罪中釋放，也得不到聖靈 ...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 查理衛斯理 1738年5月21日，查理衛斯理在一場大病中經歷重生，疾病也 痊癒了。 三天後，同樣的經歷...
這次經歷帶來深遠的影響，從此決定了約翰衛斯理對重生的看 法。他認為重生是一種「瞬間的經驗」，而且在這經驗之前， 會先有一段長期而痛苦的掙扎。 他認為，一個人必須能確實說出他個人重生的時間和地點。但 這次經驗後，他自己仍摸索了相當長的時間，才進入...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 當時聖公會專門向上層社會的人傳福音，而長老會跟浸信會是 專門向中產階級、向商人傳福音，約翰衛斯理的循理...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 因此，約翰衛斯理便於1739年4月2日舉行第一次露天講道。聽 眾從一千、五千，一直增加到兩萬人。 懷特...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 懷特腓 1741年，約翰衛斯理表示他不贊同強調預定論的加爾文主義， 傾向強調自由意志的亞民念主義。懷特...
1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 衛斯理一直無意脫離英國國家教會，因此他一直到離世，都沒 有成立一個新宗派或教會(循理會是在約翰衛斯理死...
衛斯理身為聖公會的牧師，卻在英國、蘇格蘭、愛 爾蘭各地講道，侵犯了其他牧師的教區。當別人批 評他時，他說：「全世界都是我的教區。」 衛斯理提出「完全成聖主義」 ，他認為基督徒在世 的時候，有可能可以達到完全的地步，成聖是基督徒重生以 後，第二次...
衞斯理這對兄弟，對教會姐妹來說，是危險的禍害！不少年輕 姐妹對他們頗有好感………真希望兩兄弟別拖了，快快找好姐 妹成家！ ～衞理宗James Hutton （1747） 1749年查理(42歲)與小他近20歲的莎莉(Sally Gwynne)結...
約翰對婚姻的理念是：“做為一位衞理宗的牧師， 即使結婚 不再單身，也必能照樣回應上帝的呼召，而不會因此少講一堂 道或是少出一趟遠門去宣教。”約翰在外旅行工作九個月，回 家相聚三個月，瑪麗抱怨分離時的寂寞。但曾試著同行作工， 她又嫌艱難，因為害怕...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

教會歷史（七） 基督教在北美大陸的發展

19 views

Published on

1. 清教徒在英國本土的改革
2. 基督教在北美大陸的發展
3. 歐陸的敬虔運動
4. 英國的循道運動

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

教會歷史（七） 基督教在北美大陸的發展

  1. 1. 教會歷史（七） 基督教在北美大陸的發展 Fisher Ke 柯建裕 橙縣中華福音教會成人主日學 參考資料：聖經簡報站；蘇文峰「基督教會史」 王星然「約翰・衞斯理的悲傷情史」；祁伯爾「歷史的軌跡」 1
  2. 2. 教會歷史 課程大綱 1. 初代教會 (33-313) 2. 國教時期 (313-500) 3. 中世紀教會 (500-1517) 4. 宗教改革之前 (1200-1517) 5. 宗教改革運動 (1517-1600) 6. 宗教改革之後 (1600-1700) 7. 基督教在北美大陸的發展 8. 基督教的宣教熱潮 9. 異端的興起 10.靈恩運動 11.中國教會史（1） 唐朝-清末 12.中國教會史（2） 民國之後
  3. 3. 內容大綱 • 清教徒在英國本土的改革 • 基督教在北美大陸的發展 • 歐陸的敬虔運動 • 英國的循道運動 3
  4. 4. 思考問題 • 你對神的認識主要是透過聖經的文字，還 是個人的經驗？你覺得兩者是否能夠相輔 相成？ 4
  5. 5. 清教徒在 英國本土的改革 5
  6. 6. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 清教徒長期受壓迫。1640年清教徒取得 國會優勢，將兩位反清教徒的人物定罪， 後來處死。國王查理一世極爲不悅，發 動與國會的戰爭。 戰爭初期，國王占上風，但國會軍隊中 有一位農夫，名叫克倫威爾(Oliver Cromwell)，有高度的才幹與勇氣。他 組成的軍團，都有宗教信仰，不喝酒； 不打仗時，常在一起讀經、禱告、唱詩。 查理一世 查理 一世 克倫威爾
  7. 7. 克倫威爾在政治和宗教方面，都持守清教徒的觀點，並且非 常崇尚獨立教會的敬虔精神。他所打的每一場戰役，都以禱 告會作為前奏；而他們所有勝利，都歸功於神。 在戰爭期間，他寫道：「我們敬畏我們那位偉大的神，一心 只希望不會作出違背祂意旨的事。」 他向國會寫下這句話：「我們為你們工作，但懇求你們不要 擁有我們，因為我們單單屬於神。」 在內戰進行中，清教徒為主的國會決定改革教會，乃於1643 年廢除主教制，並由國會及清教徒人士在倫敦的韋思敏斯特 大教堂召開會議，制訂了韋斯敏斯特信條(Westminster Confession)。韋斯敏斯特信條是加爾文神學，清教徒及聖經 融合的結晶，為改革宗信仰立場。
  8. 8. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 1649年國王戰敗，被送上斷頭臺，成為英國史上唯一被處死 的君王。 之後的10年間(1649-58)，克倫威爾統治英國，他被任命爲 英國的攝政官。在他治下，各宗教團體都得到相當的自由， 即使是異端，也不至於被處死。 他臨終前如此禱告：「求主教導那些過分倚靠恩賜的人，使 他們更多倚靠你。」 查理 一世 克 倫 威 爾
  9. 9. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 克倫威爾去世後，其子理查接續他作攝政官， 但懦弱無能。 1660年保皇派將查理一世之子從法國請回，立 爲查理二世，史稱「1660復辟」。 聖公會重新掌握國會，強迫清教徒照聖公會的 規矩進行崇拜。 逼迫的結果，使清教徒不得不脫離英國教會。 過去他們曾希望留在教會中，從內部改革教會， 現在他們被迫採取分離派的立場，他們也成了 「不同意者」。 查理 一世 查理 二世 查理二世 克 倫 威 爾
  10. 10. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 克 倫 威 爾 佛克斯 又稱公誼會，創始人為英國人喬治佛克斯 (George Fox, 1624-91)。起初為一鞋匠 學徒，他渴慕神的事，對當時的教會及信 徒生活感到不滿。 1646年佛克斯發現，倚靠聖靈所賜的內心 之光，就可以過得勝生活。於是他不再參 加教會，翌年開始旅行佈道，傳講「內在 之光」的福音，追求與神直接交通。 貴格會 佛克斯
  11. 11. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 克 倫 威 爾 佛克斯 由於佛克斯堅決對抗傳統權威，他經常被捕，但他的熱誠和道 德操守，漸漸吸引一批跟隨者，他就將他們組織起來。 有一次佛克斯要法官「因主的話而戰慄」，法官便嘲笑他們為 「戰慄者」(Quakers)，「貴格會」之名據說就是由此而來。 佛克斯不利用任何教會，常在戶外傳道。他也不採用任何信條 或神學，他根本不相信神學院、神學訓練或全職事奉。 佛克斯主張信徒聆聽聖靈的聲音，跟從基督的教訓。由於他認 為所有人都可與上帝直接溝通，故教會並無設立牧師一職。 貴格會
  12. 12. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 克 倫 威 爾 佛克斯 佛克斯也認為，無須在教會守聖餐，因耶穌能親自教導子 民，不需藉外物去記念或代替祂。貴格會也不主張洗禮， 因信徒注重內裏聖靈的工作，而非倚靠外在形式。 貴格派信徒聚會的地方非常簡單，裡面沒有講台、沒有樂 器、也不唱詩。他們坐在一起，安靜地等候聖靈的感動。 如果經過一段時間沒有聖靈的感動，他們就安靜地離開， 但如果有一位弟兄或姐妹有感動，他就站起來分享他的信 息。 貴格會
  13. 13. 主教制 長老制 會眾制 無組織 中央集權 間接民主 直接民主 隨聖靈感動 教會的權柄全 在主教手中， 權柄的授予是 由上而下。 教會由會眾選 出的長老們集 體領導，由教 牧人員和平信 徒代表分享權 柄。 權柄屬於個別 會友，權柄的 授予是由下而 上，個別教會 是完全獨立而 自治的。 不重會籍和聖 禮，沒有投票， 憑聖靈引導的 共識議決，無 教牧階級，反 對牧師的稱呼。 天主教 聖公會 衛理公會 長老會 改革宗 部分路德會 公理會 浸信會 貴格會 普利茅斯 弟兄會
  14. 14. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 1689年英國頒佈「寬容法案」，凡是接受以下各點的，都可 以自由崇拜： 1.發誓效忠威廉和瑪麗。 2.拒絕教皇權柄、化質說、彌撒、向馬利亞及聖徒禱告。 3.接受「三十九信條」。 這法案使得不同意英國國教者可以自由敬拜，包括長老會、 公理會、浸信會和貴格會等，他們約佔當時英國總人口的十 分之一。但天主教及不信三位一體教義者不在寬容之列。 查理 一世 查理 二世 詹姆士二世 克 倫 威 爾 寬 容 法 案 威廉 瑪麗
  15. 15. 基督教在 北美大陸的發展 15
  16. 16. 1593年伊利沙白和英國教會大主教一起迫使國會通過法律，向清 教徒和天主教徒施壓，命令所有分離派認同英國教會。許多分離 派信徒在受到逼迫期間，紛紛逃到荷蘭, 但生活艱苦。 1605年兩家公司（普利茅斯公司和倫敦公司）取得英國皇家特許 狀拓墾北美洲建立殖民地，兩個公司投資成立了維吉尼亞公司， 同年12月，第一批殖民者共104名多是傾向清教徒的英國國教徒， 他們和39名船員乘坐三艘船，在1606年4月26日到達了維吉尼亞 的亨利岬角，在距離河口水路約48公里的地方登上了美洲大陸， 為了表達對國王詹姆士一世的敬意，將這 個定居點命名為詹姆士鎮，在1607年開始 北美第一次基督徒聚會。 受到第一批殖民成功的激勵，分離派信徒 聽信了倫敦公司的宣傳，決定移民美洲 建立新的國度。 Jamestown Church, 1639
  17. 17. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 詹姆士二世 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 威廉 瑪麗 克倫威爾 北部殖民各區統稱為新英格 蘭，其中包含美國最東北方 六個殖民區，是以分離派公 理會的宗教理念而建立的。 最早來的是搭乘五月花號的 101位殖民者，由布列得福 (William Bradford)領導，從 英國普利茅斯出發，於1620 年冬到了新大陸。為了紀念 家鄉，他們把上岸處命名為 普利茅斯。 新英格蘭
  18. 18. 101名英國分離派公理會教徒在上岸之前，41名成年 男子簽訂的《五月花號公約》（Mayflower Compact） 如下，同意創建並服從一個政府，成為美國民主政治 體制的基石。 為了上帝的榮耀，為了增加基督教的信仰，為了提高 我們國王和國家的榮耀，我們飄洋過海，在維吉尼亞 北部開發第一個殖民地。我們這些簽署人在上帝面前 共同莊嚴立誓簽約，自願結為民眾自治團體。為了使 上述目地能得到更好的實施、維護和發展，將來不時 依此而制定頒佈，被認為是對這殖民地全體人民都最 合適、最方便的法律、法規、條令、憲章和公職，我 們都保證遵守和服從。
  19. 19. 英國清教徒前往美洲的大移民開始於公元1628年，他們在撒冷 （Sa1em）建立麻薩諸塞灣殖民地（Massachusetts Bay Colony）；這個殖民地一開始就非常興盛，到公元1640年時， 已經有二萬人在撒冷地區定居。許多在撒冷的清教徒後來與英 國國教斷絕關係，採用了公理派教會行政制度。十年之間，在 麻薩諸塞州成立了33間教會，除了一兩位牧師傾向長老派制度 外，他們都採用公理派制度。 公元1636年，他們在麻州的劍橋鎮（Cambridge）設立了第一 間基督教學院；為了紀念奉獻大批捐款的哈佛牧師（John Harvard），而定名為哈佛學院，就是今天的哈佛大學。 雖然新教信徒是為了逃避宗教迫害來到美洲大陸，13個殖民地 （賓夕法尼亞州除外）的信徒因為教派不同，彼此壓迫的例子 層出不窮，例如有四次貴格會友因為信仰而被處死，獵巫運動 亦再次於Salem重演，處死20餘「巫者」。
  20. 20. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 詹姆士二世 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 威廉 瑪麗 克倫威爾 後來英王查理一世意圖恢復天 主教，就在維吉尼亞北部劃出 一塊地給天主教徒，就是馬里 蘭。 在維吉尼亞殖民區，上流社會 的教徒因漸漸富裕，成了貴族 式的英國國教徒，而下階層的 則成為貴格會及浸信會信徒。 貴格會及浸信會中人有不少因 遭逼迫而逃至馬里蘭，因為比 較有宗教自由。 維吉尼亞 馬里蘭
  21. 21. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 詹姆士二世 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 威廉 瑪麗 克倫威爾 有些殖民區為了要吸引 移民，就在宗教上採較 寬容的政策，因此其居 民有著許多不同的宗派 背景，在種族上也不只 是英格蘭人，還有蘇格 蘭人、愛爾蘭人、荷蘭 人及德國人等。 1681年賓威廉在賓夕法 尼亞建立政教分離政府。 紐約 新澤西 賓夕法尼亞 北卡羅來納 南卡羅來納
  22. 22. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 克 倫 威 爾 賓威廉 貴格會歷史中，賓威廉(William Penn,1644- 1718)是一位重要人物 。 他家世顯赫，父親是英國海軍上將。但他自己 後來加入貴格會，反對使用武力，也曾為信仰 遭監禁。 他希望到美洲新大陸，建立一個宗教完全自由 的殖民地。1581年英王查理二世為償還欠他父 親的債，就將北美的一大塊土地賜給他。 貴格會
  23. 23. 1460 1480 1500 1520 1540 1560 1580 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 英格蘭 愛德華六世 血腥瑪麗 亨利七世 亨利八世 伊利沙白一世 詹姆士五世 瑪麗 詹姆士六世蘇格蘭 詹姆士 一世 查理 一世 查理 二世 克 倫 威 爾 賓威廉 但他認為這塊地的所有權人是印地安人，所以 他仍然自己出錢，向印地安人購買了這塊地， 所以他和印地安人相處和諧。 這州後來就以他的姓，命名為賓西法尼亞州 (Pennsylvania)。 他果然在這州成功的實踐了宗教自由，是當時 在北美除羅德島之外的自由區。這州的首府也 被命名為費城(Philadelphia)，意為兄弟之愛。 貴格會
  24. 24. 歐陸的敬虔運動 24
  25. 25. 教會路線 注重邏輯推理 注重個人經驗1 字義解經 靈意解經 安提阿學派 亞歷山太學派 西方（拉丁）教會 東方（希臘）教會 經院哲學 神秘主義 宗派主義 敬虔運動/循道運動 理性主義 經驗主義 福音派 靈恩派 25 、
  26. 26. 德國的路德宗在十七世紀以後，漸漸偏重形式，教會被 「死的道理」充滿，強調如何保守教義的純正，及如何防 備偏離路德派教義，既不能感動人，也不能叫人信主，更 不能勉勵信徒過有見證的生活。 路德宗教會對信徒的要求是：知道信仰問答、參加聚會、 聽教義式講道、參加聖禮。他們不必參與教會事奉，也從 來不提基督徒靈命長進或屬靈經歷。有些牧師的生活和他 們的職份不相稱，甚至有許多還未真正重生得救。教會內 部則充滿酗酒及不道德的事。 一百年前，路德反對僵化的天主教，發起改革，並以他那 激烈的個人經驗，宣揚人與神相交的信息。一百年後，當 初改革者那些具有生命力的見地，變成了僵硬的規條。 路德宗走向僵化
  27. 27. 更正教人士開始關注這個問題。德國神祕主義者伯麥(Jacob Boehme,1575-1624)就問道：「如果那些讀聖經的人，不認 識默示聖經的聖靈，那有甚麼益處呢？」這種普及的關注， 掀起了敬虔運動(Pietism) ，信徒強調重生、個人信心、以 個人切身經歷作為傳福音的動機…等等的重要。 發起的領袖是施本爾Philip Spener (1635-1705年) ，他受 英國清教徒的著作影響頗深，呼籲信徒注重個人追求靈命復 興，在教會中尋找志同道合的人組成團契，互相守望。為建 立一個更熱誠、更屬靈的基督教，施本爾在教會裏成立許多 「教會中的小教會」。這些小教會就是在當地教會中「一同 研經、彼此關懷」的小組。 敬虔運動（1）
  28. 28. 施本爾相信，基督教不僅是一套頭腦知識，更是活的生命。他 認為為教義爭論是沒有益處的，而傳道人需要加強訓練。他要 求傳道人都當有個人的屬靈經歷，並且在生活上有見證，配得 上神的呼召。講道不可以用教義式或爭論式，乃要造就信徒靈 命及所有聽眾。他認為真基督徒必然有火熱的事奉，而且是從 「重生」開始的。 他和清教徒一樣，極力反對看戲、跳舞、打牌。而當時，這些 事對路德派信徒而言，是無關緊要的。他也主張在吃、喝、生 活方面要節制。 1727年富朗開去世之時，是敬虔主義的頂峰時期。敬虔主義派 並未脫離路德派教會，它不僅給靈性冷淡的路德派教會帶來生 氣，也影響了親岑多夫和約翰衛斯理，帶下更深遠的祝福。 敬虔運動（2）
  29. 29. 敬虔派另一位主要人物是親岑多夫Zinzendorf (1700-1760年)，他出身撒克森的貴族家庭，他的 教父是敬虔派的發起人施本爾，小時候入富朗開在 海萊的小學，受敬虔派的熏陶，也喜愛路德宗的教義。他先接 待來自摩拉維亞（鄰近波西米亞）的弟兄們居住其屬地，並於 1727年領導他們重組“摩拉維亞弟兄會(Moravian Church)”。 摩拉維亞用一個比較特殊的教育方式訓練年輕人，嚴格幾乎不 近人情，男女青年他們受到嚴格的監督，從小小孩子就要離開 父母，近似大陸的人民公社，連配偶的選擇也有規定跟管理。 但是這種嚴格教育所訓練出來的年輕工人，他們非常的能夠吃 苦耐勞，以至於在世界很多艱苦的地方，開拓了宣教事工，他 們宣教的地區，可以遠達西印度群島，遠達北極的格陵蘭。 敬虔運動（3）
  30. 30. 敬虔運動（4） • 然而，敬虔主義存在一些嚴重的缺點。 –憑感覺：讀經比較主觀，他們倡導要在聖靈的引導之 下來讀聖經，因為要倚靠聖靈的亮光，所以有時候難 免會主觀，並且輕看『字義的分析』、『歷史的分析』 和『神學的分析』。 –注重禁慾，嚴格捨己：富朗開不給學校孩童有太多機 會玩耍。敬虔主義到一個地步，有禁慾的傾向，甚至 變成苛刻與吹毛求疵，譬如講求比較樸素的服裝打扮， 他們會禁止跳舞打牌，甚至連散步都認為這是不需要 的休閒活動。 –排外：對於非敬虔派的人，稱他們為不屬靈。對於不 會講自己得救經歷的人，則不承認他們是基督徒。 –反知識、反儀文，對神學比較冷淡沒有興趣：由於他 們低估了教義的重要，結果反倒為後來的自由神學主 義及現代主義鋪路。 30
  31. 31. 英國的循道運動 31
  32. 32. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 18世紀英國和法國為了爭奪領導地位，而陷入長期、痛苦的競爭之 中。也在這世紀中，大英帝國的勢力伸張到印度、北美、澳洲和南 非。在工業革命之下，新機器發明，生產加強，大都市興起，英國 的農業社會起了改變。工業時代導致英國人民生活全面的變化。 這段時期，英國的教會光景是可悲的。無論是安立甘教會，或不同 意者所設立的長老派、公理派、浸禮派教會，大部份講道缺乏熱忱， 都是一些枯躁乏味的道德論調。 除了少數例外，大部份牧師都不做超過本份的工作，所做的也是例 行公事而已。教會的高薪職員，有低薪助手可以為他們做事。許多 傳道人不盡責，反而忙於巴結地主，陪鄉紳們打獵、喝酒、打牌。 18世紀前葉，英國的道德光景尤其低落，對神普遍不信，加上粗俗 的文化，使公共娛樂變成非常低級，酗酒成為社會普遍現象。 18世紀
  33. 33. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 撒母耳衛斯理是英國國教聖公會在愛普窩 (Epworth)村的教區牧師。他的妻子蘇撒拿 (Susanna)是個極其堅毅的女人。 他們生了十九個孩子，其中八個夭折，第十五 個是約翰，第十八是 查理。這兩個孩子成 了教會歷史的重要人 物。 撒母耳衛斯理 約翰衛斯理 查理衛斯理
  34. 34. 1709年，愛普窩牧師住宅被焚，約翰和查理幾乎被燒死。那 時約翰剛六歲，一生無法忘懷自己從火焰中被救的景象，他 常自稱是「從火中搶救出來的一根柴」。 兩個男孩都很會讀書，後來相繼進入牛津的基督教會學院； 約翰於1720年入學，查理過六年也進該校。約翰成績極佳， 被選為林肯學院的研究生。獲得此項榮譽必須先接受聖職， 故此，約翰於1725年在英國聖公會被立為執事；三年後被立 為牧師。 這時，他的父親撒母耳已經年邁，因此有一段時期，約翰回 到愛普窩教區，做父親的助手。約翰不在牛津時，查理和另 外兩位同學組織了一個社團，目的在互相切磋。不久，他們 花許多時間讀有益基督徒靈命的書。
  35. 35. 1729年，約翰回到牛津時，他立刻成為這個團體的領袖， 也吸引不少同學加入。漸漸地，這個團體的宗旨變成 「實際經歷奉獻的基督徒人生」。社團裏的團員開始前 往牛津監獄做探訪工作，也開始實行有紀律的禁食。 其他牛津的同學們譏笑約翰和他的團友，戲稱他們為 「聖潔會」(Holy Club)。因為當時大部份學生都過著放 肆的生活，而這個社團裏的人卻過著循規蹈矩的生活， 於是有些同學為他們取綽號，稱他們為「循理派」 (Methodists)。 1732年懷特腓(George Whitefield,1714-1770)進入牛津 作工讀生，一年後也加入聖潔會，成為衛斯理兄弟的得 力同工。
  36. 36. 1735年，撒母耳衛斯理去世，本來約翰願意繼續先父在愛 普窩教區的工作，但這時俄格托普(James Oglethorpe)將 軍邀請約翰前往美洲新殖民地喬治亞宣教。 約翰和查理的寡母積極鼓勵他們答應呼召出 去。她說：「如果我有20個兒子，我樂意把 他們都送出去宣教，雖然我會再也見不到他 們。」 於是，這兩兄弟便於1735年10月，離開英國 。這次航程風浪洶湧，好幾次船都瀕臨翻覆的險境。英國 乘客們懼怕死亡，不知所措；卻見同船有一群德國摩拉維 亞信徒，甘心服侍別人，作低賤的工作，在風浪中安然唱 詩，連孩子們也全然不懼怕死亡，給衛斯理兄弟很深的印 象。
  37. 37. 約翰衛斯理深深感到，這批摩拉維亞信徒對神的信心， 是自己從未經歷過的。他又從他們的生活和交談中，學 到許多功課。 抵達喬治亞後不久，約翰衛斯理遇到親岑多夫的同工施 旁恩伯(August Spangenberg)，當時他負責摩拉維亞教 會在該殖民地的宣教工作。 施旁恩伯問約翰衛斯理說：「你認識耶穌基督嗎？」 衛斯理回答說：「我知道祂是世人的救主。」 施旁恩伯說：「對的，但你自己 是否確知祂已經拯救了你呢？」 這個問題使衛斯理整整苦惱了 三年，因為他沒有肯定的答案。
  38. 38. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 查理衛斯理 衛斯理兩兄弟在喬治亞勤奮工作，約翰又有極強的語言恩賜， 能夠用德、法、義、英數國語言講道。他仿照大學時代的方 式，組織小組團契。但由於缺乏策略，及勉強信徒遵行嚴格 規條，使這兩兄弟的工作一敗塗地。 他在喬治亞工作期間，曾與Sophy Hopkey小姐論及婚嫁，但 又考慮守聖職獨身。最後，他用抽籤來決定，結果是反對與 這位小姐結婚。約翰這個決定令對方與其富有的家屬大感不 滿，這位小姐旋即與另一位追求者結婚。婚後其丈夫反對她 參加衛斯理所主持的宗教討論會，衛斯理反以為她缺乏靈性 修養，不准她領聖餐。她的友人誤以為衛斯理藉此在報復， 甚至起來控告他。以至於衛斯理在喬治亞的工作完全失敗， 只得返回英國。
  39. 39. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 查理衛斯理 有10年之久，約翰衛斯理不斷與罪搏鬥，努力遵 行律法，但一直無法從罪中釋放，也得不到聖靈 的印證。他自己寫著說：「因為是靠行律法，而 非憑信心。」 約翰於回到英國後第一個禮拜，便認識一位摩拉 維亞教會的弟兄貝勒爾(Peter Bohler)，他正等 候前往喬治亞宣教。 貝勒爾傳講完全順服、立時悔改、靠主喜樂的道 理。他於動身前，在倫敦組織了「桎梏巷會社」 (Fetter-Lane Society)，約翰衛斯理加入該會為 會員，但他們兄弟二人都尚未獲得心靈的平安。 貝勒爾 1712-1775
  40. 40. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 查理衛斯理 1738年5月21日，查理衛斯理在一場大病中經歷重生，疾病也 痊癒了。 三天後，同樣的經歷臨到約翰。那一天，約翰很不情願地前 往安立甘教會在阿得斯格街(Aldersgate Street)的一個會社， 會中有人宣讀馬丁路德的《羅馬書注釋》序文。 約翰記述他當天的經歷說：「九點差一刻，我聽到路德描寫 神如何藉著人歸信基督，而在人心中作改變之工。我感到心 中有一股異常的溫暖，我知道我已經真正歸信基督，單靠基 督，得蒙救恩，而且得到憑據，知道祂確已除去我的罪孽， 救我脫離了罪與死的律。」
  41. 41. 這次經歷帶來深遠的影響，從此決定了約翰衛斯理對重生的看 法。他認為重生是一種「瞬間的經驗」，而且在這經驗之前， 會先有一段長期而痛苦的掙扎。 他認為，一個人必須能確實說出他個人重生的時間和地點。但 這次經驗後，他自己仍摸索了相當長的時間，才進入毫無恐懼、 完全自由、充滿喜樂的境界。 既然摩拉維亞教會信徒給衛斯理這麼大的幫助，他便決定多多 瞭解他們，而於重生後三個禮拜，前往德國會見親岑多夫，並 在赫仁護特住了兩個禮拜。 回到倫敦後，有一段時間他仍然與摩拉維亞弟兄會交往，但發 現他們過於高舉親岑多夫，並傾向敬虔派，且有神秘派色彩。 而且他們自傲，有的詭詐，有的虛假，更有簡直是虛謊的人。 1740年，約翰衛斯理就退出了「桎梏巷會社」，與摩拉維亞弟 兄會分道揚鑣。
  42. 42. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 當時聖公會專門向上層社會的人傳福音，而長老會跟浸信會是 專門向中產階級、向商人傳福音，約翰衛斯理的循理會就專門 向窮苦的下層階級的人傳福音。 1739年懷特腓開始在布里斯托(Bristol)附近，向礦工們露天佈 道。不久，他邀請衛斯理兄弟加入。 「露天講道」在當時是一件嶄新的嘗試，約翰衛斯理起先對這 種講道相當猶豫，因為他認為只有在教堂中講道，才合乎宗教 的莊嚴性。然而過不久，他就發現礦工們非常貧窮、從不踏進 教堂。他們對福音一無所知，而且靈性飢渴。他也想起耶穌在 世上時，也經常露天講道。 懷特腓
  43. 43. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 因此，約翰衛斯理便於1739年4月2日舉行第一次露天講道。聽 眾從一千、五千，一直增加到兩萬人。 懷特腓到了倫敦，也把查理衛斯理引入了野地佈道行列。在附 近郊區的野地，有廣大的群眾聚集。 衛斯理聚會吸引人的原因，不僅在於他的講道，還有他們兄弟 的聖詩，並神蹟奇事，顯明神的大能。 神的能力與約翰衛斯理同在，聖靈在聚會中彰顯，有人哭喊倒 地，也有神蹟奇事隨著，鬼被趕出去。衛斯理並不禁止表露情 感；他要人認罪，對付罪，追求聖潔。 懷特腓則勉勵會眾安靜，守秩序，嚴禁造成混亂，注重紀律。 懷特腓
  44. 44. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 懷特腓 1741年，約翰衛斯理表示他不贊同強調預定論的加爾文主義， 傾向強調自由意志的亞民念主義。懷特腓卻是強烈的加爾文主 義者。為此問題，兩人意見不同，決定分手。 不過，以後兩人恢復友誼，彼此尊敬。懷特腓常記念約翰在信 仰上對他的引導。 1770年，懷特腓在第七次到美洲殖民地佈道時去世。 有人問約翰衛斯理，將來在天堂的時候，會不會見到懷特腓。 衛斯理回答說：「當然不能！因為他遠在我的前頭，比我更接 近寶座。」隨後他依照懷特腓的遺願，在其葬禮上講道。
  45. 45. 1600 1620 1640 1660 1680 1700 1720 1740 1760 1780 1800 1820 1840 約翰衛斯理 衛斯理一直無意脫離英國國家教會，因此他一直到離世，都沒 有成立一個新宗派或教會(循理會是在約翰衛斯理死後，才正 式脫離聖公會而獨立)。但同時，他又不忍心看到自己工作的 果效流失。所以他定意保守並栽培信徒的靈命。 在衛斯理開始傳道之前，英國已經有許多宗教性的「會社」 (society)，於是衛斯理便把那些因為聽他的講道而信主的人 聚在一起，組成「會社」。 這些信徒必須繼續領人歸主。不但如此，衛斯理發明一種「會 票」，頒給有資格的會員；每三個月更換一次，利用這種會票 制度，衛斯理可以淘汰那些暫時相信或假冒相信的人。
  46. 46. 衛斯理身為聖公會的牧師，卻在英國、蘇格蘭、愛 爾蘭各地講道，侵犯了其他牧師的教區。當別人批 評他時，他說：「全世界都是我的教區。」 衛斯理提出「完全成聖主義」 ，他認為基督徒在世 的時候，有可能可以達到完全的地步，成聖是基督徒重生以 後，第二次的蒙恩。因著基督徒的渴慕追求，完全的奉獻， 單純的信心，以及聖靈的充滿，人可以在今生完全除盡罪性， 充滿上帝完全的愛，這是今生可以得到的境界，而且是瞬間 完成的恩典。這個論點促成聖潔運動來追求「第二次祝福」， 後來的五旬節運動和靈恩運動都由此開始發展。 衛斯理及循理派把整個英國改造過來。英國在衛斯理興起之 前與之後，截然不同。許多無知、粗俗、殘暴、酗酒的現象 自英國消失。由他帶下的屬靈復興，使英國避免爆發如法國 那樣激烈、血腥的大革命。
  47. 47. 衞斯理這對兄弟，對教會姐妹來說，是危險的禍害！不少年輕 姐妹對他們頗有好感………真希望兩兄弟別拖了，快快找好姐 妹成家！ ～衞理宗James Hutton （1747） 1749年查理(42歲)與小他近20歲的莎莉(Sally Gwynne)結婚， 婚後生活美滿，育有長成的子女三人，其中兩個兒子都是音樂 奇才。然而為他們證婚的哥哥約翰情路卻是異常坎坷。 長年單身的約翰衛斯理由於花邊新聞不斷，常被對手抹黑與攻 擊，為了堵住悠悠眾口，他說服自己：結婚是順服神，為了維 護衞理運動的名譽。遲至1751年，因為約翰染病，朋友介紹一 位寡婦瑪麗(Mary Vazeille)照顧他，他們因而相識結合，約 翰衛斯理這位教會的黃金單身漢終於在48歲走入婚姻。 約翰衛斯理的婚姻生活
  48. 48. 約翰對婚姻的理念是：“做為一位衞理宗的牧師， 即使結婚 不再單身，也必能照樣回應上帝的呼召，而不會因此少講一堂 道或是少出一趟遠門去宣教。”約翰在外旅行工作九個月，回 家相聚三個月，瑪麗抱怨分離時的寂寞。但曾試著同行作工， 她又嫌艱難，因為害怕遭遇反對和攻擊而中途折返。 約翰外出時， 允許瑪麗可以打開他的私人信件，幫他處理必 要事宜。不料，這些信件中，有一大部份來自尋求丈夫開導牧 養的姐妹，有的信件甚至透露出她們的愛慕情愫。 瑪麗開始偷偷跟監丈夫的行踪，她抑制不住心中怒火，把丈夫 私人信件和秘密洩漏給衞理宗的敵人，藉此打擊他。最後，她 公開控訴約翰衞斯理犯姦淫。有一回，友人John Hampson 没 事先通知，就登門拜訪約翰・衞斯理，驚見瑪麗狠狠地抓著丈 夫的頭髮，把他從客廳的一角拖到另一邊。 1755年，瑪麗曾離家出走。至1771年，更離去不再返回。瑪麗 於1781年去世，約翰後來才獲知她的死訊。

×