INSTITUIÇÕES SOCIAIS: RELIGIÃO

RELIGIÃO INSTITUIÇÕES SOCIAIS
1. Revolução cognitiva: ficção ou imaginação o Capacidade dos homens de criar, transmitir, assimilar, pensar, falar sobre ...
2. Mitos, crenças e realidades imaginadas o O desconhecimento sobre os fenômenos naturais (dia, noite, astros, chuva, seca...
Os mitos passaram a explicar e justificar origens, causas, diferenças de espaço, classes, poder e privilégios. Identidades...
3. Religião: presença, universalidade, diversidade Humano: ser social e ser religioso (Homo religiosus) o A religião faz p...
4. Sagrado e profano Sagrado (hierofania: revelação do santo/sagrado): o O misterioso, que transcende o natural ou normal....
Sociedades Tradicionais Mitos, ritos, celebrações, músicas, danças, vestimentas, representações repletos de significados e...
O cortejo é uma "nova tendência" em funerais do Gana, criada pelo agente funerário Benjamin Aidoo, que pergunta aos seus c...
5. Religião: conceitos, características, significados o Religio: louvor ou reverência aos deuses. o Religare: religar ou v...
Durkheim e religião (ruptura entre sagrado e profano) o Religião: sistema unificado de crenças e práticas unidas em uma ún...
Religião, coletivo e pertencimento: o Igreja: instrumento que congrega pessoas para compartilharem crenças, sentimentos, v...
Monoteísmo: crença num único deus. Politeísmo: crença em vários deuses. Norteamento moral: regras de comportamento. Ritos:...
6. Religião e sociedade o A religião é produto e parte do contexto social. o A religião cria vínculos e sentimentos de per...
Entre o laico (profano) e o sagrado Marx chamou a religião de ópio do povo, um analgésico, narcótico, hipnótico capaz de f...
6. O desencantamento do mundo o Desencantar: substituir magia pela razão. o Para Weber as religiões monoteístas retiraram ...
7. A secularização e o pensamento laico o O desencantamento do mundo enfraqueceu o pensamento religioso e fortaleceu o lai...
Constituição Federal: Art. 5º: Todos são iguais perante a lei, sem distinção de qualquer natureza, garantindo-se aos brasi...
André Mendonça de Barros Juiz “terrivelmente evangélico”
Estado teocrático: Estado que possui um sistema de governo que se submete às normas de uma religião específica. As ações p...
8. O Brasil e as religiões o Estudos confirmam a importância da religião. o No Brasil existem diversas religiões: Católica...
9. Fundamentalismo religioso o Quando radicais querem impor os fundamentos de sua religião aos seguidores de outra religiã...
X
07/01/2015
“Prefiro morrer a viver como um rato”. Charlie Charbonnier
Aug. 28, 2021
INSTITUIÇÕES SOCIAIS: RELIGIÃO

Instituições sociais: religião, sagrado, profano, significados e importância da religião.

INSTITUIÇÕES SOCIAIS: RELIGIÃO

  1. 1. RELIGIÃO INSTITUIÇÕES SOCIAIS
  2. 2. 1. Revolução cognitiva: ficção ou imaginação o Capacidade dos homens de criar, transmitir, assimilar, pensar, falar sobre conteúdos que nunca viram, ouviram, tocaram, cheiraram. o A ficção possibilitou que um grande número de estranhos pudesse cooperar de maneira eficaz por acreditarem nos mesmos mitos. o A realidade imaginada transformou – se em crenças, abstrações e ritos compartilhados.
  3. 3. 2. Mitos, crenças e realidades imaginadas o O desconhecimento sobre os fenômenos naturais (dia, noite, astros, chuva, seca, eclipses, cometas) levou à crença que estes eram criações de seres fantásticos, dignos de serem cultuados. o Com a revolução cognitiva os grupos humanos construíram e compartilharam crenças, valores, lendas, mitos e religiões.
  4. 4. Os mitos passaram a explicar e justificar origens, causas, diferenças de espaço, classes, poder e privilégios. Identidades, nacionalismo e várias formas de adoração e reverência são produtos de crenças coletivas e compartilhadas. No Egito, o Faraó era um Deus vivo que deveria ser obedecido e reverenciado. Na Idade Moderna vários reis foram considerados representantes de Deus. Na 2ª Guerra Mundial jovens japoneses (kamikazes) aceitaram morrer em nome do Imperador. No mundo contemporâneo líderes religiosos são reverenciados.
  5. 5. 3. Religião: presença, universalidade, diversidade Humano: ser social e ser religioso (Homo religiosus) o A religião faz parte da vida das pessoas e está presente nos processos de socialização, nos sistemas políticos e nas construções culturais. o Sistemas simbólicos, credos, repertórios culturais. o A religião está presente na compreensão, nos significados e nas ações do mundo e da vida.
  6. 6. 4. Sagrado e profano Sagrado (hierofania: revelação do santo/sagrado): o O misterioso, que transcende o natural ou normal. o Religião, divindades, símbolos, crenças. Profano: o A realidade normal e formal cotidiana. o Não religioso: trabalho, lazer, comida, atividades.
  7. 7. Sociedades Tradicionais Mitos, ritos, celebrações, músicas, danças, vestimentas, representações repletos de significados em que se celebra e vive o sagrado.
  8. 8. O cortejo é uma "nova tendência" em funerais do Gana, criada pelo agente funerário Benjamin Aidoo, que pergunta aos seus clientes se eles querem que o enterro tenha um "espetáculo". "Decidi dar à minha mãe uma viagem dançante para o criador“.
  9. 9. 5. Religião: conceitos, características, significados o Religio: louvor ou reverência aos deuses. o Religare: religar ou voltar a unir ao criador. o Conjunto de crenças relacionadas com o que a humanidade considera sobrenatural, divino, sagrado e transcendental. o Rituais, valores e códigos morais que derivam dessas crenças compartilhadas.
  10. 10. Durkheim e religião (ruptura entre sagrado e profano) o Religião: sistema unificado de crenças e práticas unidas em uma única comunidade moral (Igreja) relativas a coisas sagradas, separadas, proibidas. o Através de dogmas, fundamentos, princípios, proibições as igrejas dominam o sagrado. o Metafísica: procura interpretar e dar sentidos ao que transcende a realidade e os sentidos (Deus, vida, morte, fim do mundo).
  11. 11. Religião, coletivo e pertencimento: o Igreja: instrumento que congrega pessoas para compartilharem crenças, sentimentos, valores. o Crenças: representações do sagrado. o Dogmas: verdades absolutas da fé. o Os membros de uma igreja compartilham interesses, sentimentos, maneiras de ver e representar o mundo.
  12. 12. Monoteísmo: crença num único deus. Politeísmo: crença em vários deuses. Norteamento moral: regras de comportamento. Ritos: práticas que servem de meios para guiar o comportamento das pessoas a viverem experiências (missa, culto, reuniões, sacramentos, orações). Experiências: vivências do sagrado que levam as pessoas a experimentar sentimentos especiais.
  13. 13. 6. Religião e sociedade o A religião é produto e parte do contexto social. o A religião cria vínculos e sentimentos de pertença, segurança, confiança e familiaridade. Religião, senso comum e senso crítico: o Sagrado e divino são forças que podem manipular consciências que pensam o mundo no senso comum. o O senso crítico favorece autoconsciência e liberdade.
  14. 14. Entre o laico (profano) e o sagrado Marx chamou a religião de ópio do povo, um analgésico, narcótico, hipnótico capaz de fazer pessoas aceitarem a própria realidade, mesmo que miserável e injusta, sob a promessa de uma vida melhor após a morte. Com a manipulação ideológica, as massas tornam – se dóceis, passivas, subservientes. A religião seria mais uma forma de dominação e perpetuação das injustiças e desigualdades sociais. Uma sociedade que mistura sagrado com profano transforma valores laicos em sagrados (políticos, Estado, Liberdade). O senso crítico não nega a religião, mas favorece a compreensão para sermos conscientes e separarmos as coisas.
  15. 15. 6. O desencantamento do mundo o Desencantar: substituir magia pela razão. o Para Weber as religiões monoteístas retiraram a magia das experiências religiosas e focaram na magia de um único e dogmático Deus. o Os séculos XIX/XX trouxeram à tona o Liberalismo e o Racionalismo e o pensamento científico. o As ciências confrontaram as crenças religiosas.
  16. 16. 7. A secularização e o pensamento laico o O desencantamento do mundo enfraqueceu o pensamento religioso e fortaleceu o laico. o A secularização levou à separação entre religião e política, fortalecendo o Estado laico. o Sem negar a religião o objetivo do Estado laico foi o de controlar as influências religiosas na política. o O Estado deve garantir e proteger a liberdade religiosa.
  17. 17. Constituição Federal: Art. 5º: Todos são iguais perante a lei, sem distinção de qualquer natureza, garantindo-se aos brasileiros e aos estrangeiros residentes no País a inviolabilidade do direito à vida, à liberdade, à igualdade, à segurança, nos termos: VI - é inviolável a liberdade de consciência e de crença, sendo assegurado o livre exercício dos cultos religiosos e garantida, na forma da lei, a proteção aos locais de culto e a suas liturgias. VIII - ninguém será privado de direitos por motivo de crença religiosa ou de convicção filosófica ou política, salvo se as invocar para eximir-se de obrigação legal a todos imposta e recusar-se a cumprir prestação alternativa, fixada em lei.
  18. 18. André Mendonça de Barros Juiz “terrivelmente evangélico”
  19. 19. Estado teocrático: Estado que possui um sistema de governo que se submete às normas de uma religião específica. As ações políticas, jurídicas, de conduta moral e ética, além da força policial deste modelo de governo, estão baseadas em doutrinas religiosas.
  20. 20. 8. O Brasil e as religiões o Estudos confirmam a importância da religião. o No Brasil existem diversas religiões: Católica, Evangélicas, Espiritismo, Umbanda, Candomblé. o O multiculturalismo e o sincretismo (mistura) influenciaram na cultura brasileira. o Historicamente a sociedade brasileira tornou – se profundamente religiosa.
  21. 21. 9. Fundamentalismo religioso o Quando radicais querem impor os fundamentos de sua religião aos seguidores de outra religião. o Inflexibilidade, fanatismo, rigidez, intolerância. o Os fundamentalistas não aceitam quem pensa diferente e seguem outras doutrinas. o Base de terrorismo, perseguições, preconceito, rejeição à liberdade de consciência.
  22. 22. X
  23. 23. 07/01/2015
  24. 24. “Prefiro morrer a viver como um rato”. Charlie Charbonnier

Instituições sociais: religião, sagrado, profano, significados e importância da religião.

