ANTROPOLOGIA: CIÊNCIA DA ALTERIDADE
1. Antropologia: origens, conceito, importância Antropus: homem – logia: estudo. o Parte das Ciências Sociais, estuda o ho...
Animal Homem Símbolos, arte Linguagem, códigos Costumes, religião B I O L Ó G I C O C U L T U R A L
2. Origens e contexto o Séculos XVIII/XIX: Iluminismo, Revolução Francesa, Revolução Industrial, imperialismo/neocoloniali...
3. Tylor: evolucionismo e universalismo o Cultura: hábitos, crenças, arte, direito, costumes adquiridos em processos histó...
Edward Burnett Tylor (1832 – 1917) Antropólogo britânico, influenciado pelo Iluminismo, desenvolveu um conceito próprio de...
Tylor criou a primeira definição de cultura, sinônimo de civilização, expressão da totalidade da vida social do ser humano...
4. Morgan: estágios de evolução da humanidade o Estudos sobre evolução e cultura (costumes, economia, sociedade, família, ...
Lewis Henry Morgan Antropólogo evolucionista, etnólogo e escritor norte americano. Considerado um dos fundadores da antrop...
5. Relativismo cultural e diversidade o Conhecer as culturas e sua diversidade permite superar expressões como bárbaro, se...
Culturas são diferentes: o O relativismo cultural pressupõe que o investigador seja neutro diante do conjunto de hábitos, ...
6. Etnocentrismo Etnia: Identidade cultural de um povo (aspectos biológicos, língua, religião, tradições) o Quando uma cul...
Etnocentrismo, preconceito, discriminação: o O etnocentrismo constrói uma visão de mundo baseada no preconceito e na discr...
VACA NA ÍNDIA
VACA NO BRASIL
7. Franz Boas: particularismo e relativismo cultural o Boas era judeu e sofreu com o antissemitismo. o Preocupado com as d...
Franz Boas (1858 – 1942) Franz Uri Boas foi um antropólogo teuto-americano um dos pioneiros da antropologia moderna que te...
Boas: particularismo e relativismo cultural o Estudou Inuites, Chinookans, Kwakiutis e percebeu as suas particularidades i...
Sociedade e Cultura: o Uma sociedade pode ser encontrada entre os animais: formigas e abelhas. o A cultura humana difere p...
8. Malinowski: funcionalismo Funcionalidade dos elementos culturais: o Para entender os complexos culturais deve ser consi...
Bronisław Kasper Malinowski (1884 – 1942) Antropólogo polaco. É considerado um dos fundadores da antropologia social. Atua...
Malinowski e a logicidade orgânica: o Cada civilização, cada objeto, cada costume, cada ideia, cada crença tem sua lógica ...
Estudos de campo: observador participante o As instituições são expressões econômicas, políticas, culturais, que organizam...
9. Mauss: olhar antropolótigo e sociológico o Sobrinho de Durkheim, utilizou o conceito de fatos sociais relacionados de f...
Marcel Mauss (1872 – 1950) Marcel Mauss Sociólogo e antropólogo francês, nascido catorze anos mais tarde em Paris, mesma c...
Técnicas do corpo: o O corpo é instrumento de cultura: sentar, andar, almoçar, dançar, gesticular. o Tais práticas são cul...
10. Lévi – Strauss, cultura e estruturalismo o Filósofo, Strauss procurou novas referências para estudar e entender o huma...
Claude Lévi – Strauss (1909 – 2009) Claude Lévi – Strauss nasceu em Bruxelas, é importante nome na Antropologia. Doutor, e...
Antropologia estrutural: o A psicanálise e a linguística levaram Strauss a questionar a antropologia funcionalista e a tes...
Linguagem, expressão, comunicação:
Sociedades “primitivas” e “avançadas”: o Diferenças culturais poderiam esconder estruturas comuns entre as sociedades. o N...
Estudos de caso: relações parentais e mitos: o O observador participante entende a lógica de cada grupo com seus códigos e...
