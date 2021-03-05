KINDLE! When Katie Met Cassidy

A film-ready rom-com about finding love when you least expect it.--Elle My favorite romantic book of recent memory. --Emma StraubThe delightful, sexy, queer rom-com of the summer . . . [with] all the makings of a Nora Ephron classic. --Vogue*One of NPR's Best Books of 2018**One of Washington Post's 50 Notable Works of Fiction in 2018*From the acclaimed author of The Assistants comes a delightful romantic comedy about falling in love--and finding yourself--in the heart of New York City.When it comes to Cassidy, Katie can't think straight.Katie Daniels, a twenty-eight-year-old Kentucky transplant with a strong set of traditional values, has just been dumped by her fianc? when she finds herself seated across a negotiating table from native New Yorker Cassidy Price, a sexy, self-assured woman wearing a man's suit. While at first Katie doesn't know what to think, a chance meeting later that night leads them both to the Metropolis, a dimly lit lesbian dive bar that serves as Cassidy's .

