Planificacion bernardo rojas 10% 2do corte

Ministerio del poder popular para la Educación I.U.P Santiago Mariño “Extensión Maracaibo” Carrera 50. Cátedra: Planificac...
Como es la estructura básica y la información requerida para el plan de explotación de los yacimientos A la hora de diseña...
Análisis de costos Estimaciones Inversión de capital Costos operacionales Todo esto con el fin de determinar la factib...
Los elementos que se deben considerar para la retroalimentación, seguimiento y mejoras del plan de explotación. Para la re...
Cuáles son los criterios de validación y selección de las mejores prácticas para el plan de explotación de un yacimiento ...
Método del Valor presente neto (VPN) Donde: n= Horizonte del proyecto en años Yt= Ingresos Et= Egresos I= Tasa de descuent...
Cuáles y que contemplan las fases de un estudio integrado de un yacimiento. FASE I Modelación de datos Fase II Caracteriza...
FASE I Consiste en hacer una revisión completa de los datos disponibles al arranque del estudio integrado. Se clasificará...
FASE II La Fase II comienza con la caracterización del yacimiento en cada una de las disciplinas de geo-ciencias e ingenie...
FASE III Una vez escalada la malla gruesa o malla de simulación, se procede a cargar toda esta información en la paqueterí...
FASE IV La selección de la estrategia de explotación depende exclusivamente de un análisis técnico- económico del activo e...
A que se conoce como ciclo de vida de un yacimiento y como se relaciona con el ciclo de vida del campo. El ciclo de vida d...
Conquista de acceso El primer paso que las empresas de exploración y producción ejecutan es decidir qué áreas, en todo el ...
Exploración el desarrollo de nuevas técnicas de exploración ha contribuido a mejorar la eficiencia de esta actividad, aunq...
Evaluación En la fase de evaluación, se estudia en una forma más concisa los descubrimientos realizados en la fase de expl...
Desarrollo Basándose en los resultados de los estudios de viabilidad, y suponiendo que al menos una opción es factible, un...
Producción La fase de producción comienza con las primeras cantidades comercializables de hidrocarburos (primer aceite) qu...
Abandono Normalmente, el período económico de un proyecto acaba cuando su flujo de caja se torna permanentemente negativo,...
  1. 1. Ministerio del poder popular para la Educación I.U.P Santiago Mariño “Extensión Maracaibo” Carrera 50. Cátedra: Planificación Escuela: 50 Nombre: Bernardo Rojas C.I: V-28.133.144 Gerencia de yacimientos
  2. 2. Como es la estructura básica y la información requerida para el plan de explotación de los yacimientos A la hora de diseñar la estructura de un proyecto hay que tener en cuenta las siguientes categorías que, independientemente de las particularidades del mismo, no pueden faltar: Propósito y meta Destinatarios Producto o servicio Actividades Cronograma Recursos Presupuesto Indicadores finales la finalidad de un proyecto refleja su visión y se expresa en forma de objetivos generales y específicos, que marcan los hitos sobre los que estructurar el trabajo.
  3. 3. Análisis de costos Estimaciones Inversión de capital Costos operacionales Todo esto con el fin de determinar la factibilidad de la explotación Un plan de explotación requiere:
  4. 4. Los elementos que se deben considerar para la retroalimentación, seguimiento y mejoras del plan de explotación. Para la realización de un plan de explotación se usan ciertas herramientas y programas con la función de obtener información de retroalimentación para llevar cabo operaciones de explotación, entre estas se encuentran: • Simuladores de yacimientos • Evaluadores de formación • Registros de Sísmica • Registros de pozos • Capas de subsuelo • Programas informáticos
  5. 5. Cuáles son los criterios de validación y selección de las mejores prácticas para el plan de explotación de un yacimiento Analizar los diversos criterios utilizados para evaluar la factibilidad del proyecto de perforación Aplicar técnicas de recolección de datos Definir criterios a utilizar para el proyecto. Los criterios seleccionados son aquellos métodos de evaluación que toman en cuenta el valor del dinero a través del tiempo
  6. 6. Método del Valor presente neto (VPN) Donde: n= Horizonte del proyecto en años Yt= Ingresos Et= Egresos I= Tasa de descuento Io= Inversión inicial Identificar el pozo Identificar las variables técnicas Identificar las variables económicas Realizar la evaluación económica del pozo Analizar los indicadores económicos VPN y TIR.
  7. 7. Cuáles y que contemplan las fases de un estudio integrado de un yacimiento. FASE I Modelación de datos Fase II Caracterización o modelo de yacimiento FASE III Simulación dinámica de yacimiento FASE IV Estrategia de explotación
  8. 8. FASE I Consiste en hacer una revisión completa de los datos disponibles al arranque del estudio integrado. Se clasificará la información disponible y futura, la cual va a ser utilizada en cada una de las disciplinas El modelado de datos es una de las fases más importante, y la toma de decisiones a tiempo con respecto a la información disponible será determinante en los resultados finales del estudio
  9. 9. FASE II La Fase II comienza con la caracterización del yacimiento en cada una de las disciplinas de geo-ciencias e ingeniería de yacimientos. Esta es una de las fases más complicada del Estudio Integrado y donde se va a invertir la mayor cantidad de horas-hombre del estudio El modelo Geoestadístico es la etapa culminante de la Fase II, donde el especialista integra toda la información de los pozos existentes en cada uno de los modelos estáticos generados para la conformación de un mallado geocelular de alta resolución.
  10. 10. FASE III Una vez escalada la malla gruesa o malla de simulación, se procede a cargar toda esta información en la paquetería de simulación numérica. Estimar POES/GOES y Reservas Recuperables Analizar comportamiento de producción Analizar comportamiento de presión Predecir el comportamiento futuro del yacimiento En esta fase se debe tener en cuenta el tipo de simulador de yacimiento más conveniente, carga de datos, elementos de simetría, inicialización del modelo y establecer las condiciones de equilibrio.
  11. 11. FASE IV La selección de la estrategia de explotación depende exclusivamente de un análisis técnico- económico del activo en estudio Con el modelo de simulación numérica de yacimientos cotejado, se puede evaluar todas las incógnitas que se presentan en los grupos técnicos de trabajo en el área de geociencias, perforación, infraestructura, mantenimiento, producción, SHA, de la mano con el equipo de planificación y presupuestos para la evaluación de un plan de negocios que genere mayor rentabilidad
  12. 12. A que se conoce como ciclo de vida de un yacimiento y como se relaciona con el ciclo de vida del campo. El ciclo de vida de un proyecto de Exploración y Producción cuenta con los siguientes pasos: Conquista del acceso Exploración Evaluación Desarrollo Producción Abandono CICLO DE VIDA
  13. 13. Conquista de acceso El primer paso que las empresas de exploración y producción ejecutan es decidir qué áreas, en todo el mundo, tienen potencial interés. Los aspectos políticos y económicos incluyen: El riesgo de nacionalización El régimen fiscal Las previsiones de la tasa de cambio. La gran mayoría de las reservas mundiales pertenecen y son operadas por las compañías petroleras nacionales, lo que significa que tener acceso a estas reservas permitirá de alguna manera a crear vínculos sostenibles con estas empresas y sus gobiernos.
  14. 14. Exploración el desarrollo de nuevas técnicas de exploración ha contribuido a mejorar la eficiencia de esta actividad, aunque los objetivos son cada vez más pequeños, los pozos de exploración y evaluación puede hacerse ahora con una tasa de mayor éxito La fase de exploración pasa por varios años antes de que el primer pozo de exploración sea perforado. Durante este período se estudia la historia geológica de la zona y la probabilidad de encontrar petróleo ya calculada
  15. 15. Evaluación En la fase de evaluación, se estudia en una forma más concisa los descubrimientos realizados en la fase de exploración de hidrocarburos, con el fin de evaluar su potencial, ya que los datos recogidos hasta el momento no pueden dar información exacta sobre el tamaño, forma y la liquidez de la reserva Se debe considerar: Continuar con el desarrollo Seguir un plan de evaluación con el fin de optimizar el desarrollo técnico Vender el descubrimiento No hacer nada
  16. 16. Desarrollo Basándose en los resultados de los estudios de viabilidad, y suponiendo que al menos una opción es factible, un plan de desarrollo conceptual del campo (CDP) se formaliza y se implementa, a través de la fase de desarrollo de un proyecto de exploración y producción. El objetivo principal del CDP es el de servir como especificación conceptual del proyecto en materia de facilidades de superficie y del subsuelo y los principios operacionales y el mantenimiento necesario para apoyar una propuesta de inversión que sea necesaria en el futuro. Tras la aprobación del CDP le siguen una secuencia de actividades previas antes de la entrada en producción de un determinado campo, incluida la especificación detallada de los equipos, la compra de materiales necesarios, la fabricación e instalación de unidades de producción y la puesta en marcha de todo el equipo.
  17. 17. Producción La fase de producción comienza con las primeras cantidades comercializables de hidrocarburos (primer aceite) que fluye en la entrada del pozo Este momento marca un punto de inflexión en términos de flujo del proyecto, de aquí en adelante se genera el dinero que pagará por las inversiones pasadas, pero también aquellas que mueven los nuevos proyectos Normalmente la fase de producción tiene tres fases distintas Fase de construcción Fase de meseta Dase de declive
  18. 18. Abandono Normalmente, el período económico de un proyecto acaba cuando su flujo de caja se torna permanentemente negativo, entrando así el proyecto en una fase de abandono Usualmente hay dos opciones para diferir de esta fase: Reducción de costos operacionales Aumento en la producción Cuando la producción del yacimiento ya no es suficiente para cubrir los costos, el equipo todavía está en su vida útil, la oportunidad de desarrollar yacimientos vecinos, que por su tamaño no serían económicamente viables para ser consideradas individualmente, pudieran surgir En última instancia, todas las reservas económicamente viables serán producidas en el campo abandonado. Ahora la tarea es de planificar cómo la fase de abandono puede tener un impacto mínimo sobre el medio ambiente sin grandes costos

