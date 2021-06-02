Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 1) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPh...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 2) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPh...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 3) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPh...
CLICK NEXT PAGE
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 4) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPh...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 5) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPh...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 6) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPh...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 7) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPh...
WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 8) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
7 views
Jun. 02, 2021

DOWNLOAD in [PDF] The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 Pre Order

Author : by Wallace Wang (Author) Format: Kindle Edition Read Or Download => https://pdfplanets.com/B08KWK1K89 The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 pdf download The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 read online The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 epub The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 vk The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 pdf The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 amazon The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 free download pdf The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 pdf free The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 pdf The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 epub download The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 online The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 epub download The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 epub vk The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 mobi #downloadbook #book #readonline #readbookonline #ebookcollection #ebookdownload #pdf #ebook #epub #kindle

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD in [PDF] The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 Pre Order

  1. 1. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 1) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 pdf, download, read, book, kindle, epub, ebook, bestseller, paperback, hardcover, ipad, android, txt, file, doc, html, csv, ebooks, vk, online, amazon, free, mobi, facebook, instagram, reading, full, pages, text, pc, unlimited, audiobook, png, jpg, xls, azw, mob, format, ipad, symbian, torrent, ios, mac os, zip, rar, isbn BEST SELLER IN 2019-2021 CLICK NEXT PAGE
  2. 2. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 2) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 BOOK REVIEW CLICK NEXT PAGE
  3. 3. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 3) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 BOOK DESCRIPTION Discover customization and productivity tips with this quick guide for iPhone usersKey FeaturesLearn everything about your iPhone quickly to use it as an effective tool for communication, entertainment, and workCustomize your phone's look and sound and modify the iOS's privacy settingsKeep your apps tidy and organized using the App LibraryBook Description The iPhone is the most popular smartphone available on the market, renowned for its sophisticated design, immersive UI, and user safety. And even if you've bought an iPhone for its impressive specifications, you may still be unaware of many of its features, which you'll discover with the help of this book! The iPhone Manual is your practical guide to uncovering the hidden potential of iPhones, and will leave you amazed at how productive you can be by learning tips and hacks for customizing your device as a communication, entertainment, and work tool. You'll unearth the complete range of iPhone features and customize it to streamline your day-to-day interaction with your device. This iPhone manual will help you explore your iPhone's impressive capabilities and fully understand all the features, functions, and settings that every iPhone owner should know. With this book, you'll get to grips with not only the basics of communication but also best practices for accessing photos, videos, and music to set up your entertainment using your iPhone. In addition to this, you'll learn about serious work tools that will make you productive in your everyday tasks. By the end of this iPhone book, you'll have learned how to use your iPhone to perform tasks and customize your experience in ways you probably didn't realize were possible.What you will learnUse touch gestures and understand the user interface to use any app on the iPhoneExplore the latest apps exclusive to iOS 14, such as the translate and magnifier appsFind out how to share data from your iPhone with other devicesSet up and customize Siri and learn how to give commandsDiscover different ways to capture and access pictures and videosSet up an email account and use multiple accounts on a single deviceSet up FaceTime on your iPhone and discover different ways to make a FaceTime callUse Apple Pay to shop online or send money to other usersWho this book is for The book is for iPhone users who want to get more out of their state-of-the-art iPhone device and the powerful iOS interface. If you are new to using smartphones or are an Android user new to iPhones, this book will help you migrate efficiently.Table of ContentsLearning Basic Touch GesturesUsing the New iOS 14 AppsCustomizing Sound, Look, and Privacy SettingsMaking Phone CallsSending Text MessagesUsing SiriTaking and Sharing PicturesListening to MusicBrowsing the Internet with SafariSending and Receiving EmailUsing FaceTimeReading eBooksStoring Contact InformationSetting Appointments and RemindersWriting Notes and Recording Voice MemosGetting Directions with MapsGetting Time, Weather, and Stock InformationUsing Apple Pay
  4. 4. CLICK NEXT PAGE
  5. 5. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 4) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 BOOK DETAIL TITLE : The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 AUTHOR : by Wallace Wang (Author) Format: Kindle Edition ISBN/ID : B08KWK1K89 CLICK NEXT PAGE
  6. 6. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 5) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 STEP BY STEP TO DOWNLOAD THIS BOOK 1. Click The Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" • Sign up to regristation to Access "The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14" • Choose the book "The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14" or others book you like • You can also cancel your membership if you are bored • I hope you Enjoy it :) • OR
  7. 7. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 6) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 PATRICIA Review This book is very interesting The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14. At first I did not like to read at all, but as I read this book at a glance was able to draw my brain in the world of literacy. The book titled The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 and written by by Wallace Wang (Author) Format: Kindle Edition is a lot to teach me about the world wide. Especially on some of the pages that are in this book is able to make me want to read repeatedly. The book is also not boring to read, especially for a beginner like me. Happy reading and good luck, prove yourself by by Wallace Wang (Author) Format: Kindle Edition reading this book. If you want to get a lot of science then it is a general literacy in this book, I highly recommend to be read to the vast circles
  8. 8. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 7) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 ELIZABETH Review Wooow! I do not believe at this time there are still books like this. Not only attracts my attention, but this book is able to persuade in our mindset at this time. In the midst of today's modern era there is still a book titled The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 and has a very impressive page. I highly recommend this book to read. Read not only once twice, Because I read this book almost ten times though never bored. This book written by by Wallace Wang (Author) Format: Kindle Edition is a lot of guiding my mindset so I was amazed by the whole content of each halamnnya. Happy reading and Greetings Literasi.
  9. 9. WELCOME TO MY SLIDE (PAGE 8) The iPhone Manual - Tips and Hacks: A complete user guide to getting the best out of your iPhone and iOS 14 JENNIFER Review If you want a baper or just study, you should read this book. This book, written by by Wallace Wang (Author) Format: Kindle Edition , contains a lot of hidden meanings so I highly recommend that you read the page until it runs out. How can I wait for the release of this book part next. Try reading this book with a feeling, then you will be swept away by the atmosphere presented in this book. The implied message by the author by Wallace Wang (Author) Format: Kindle Edition in some pages was able to make me think twice as far as this. Feel the different sensations in this book. All the lessons in this world in just one book! Great, I highly recommend reading this book until it runs out.

×