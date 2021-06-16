Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Financial Services for Companies Operating Internationally
iBanFirst Overview 2 www.ibanfirst.com | Technology beyond banking borders Founded in Paris in 2013, iBanFirst provides a ...
Asia-Pacific dominates the global payment revenue pool Raise of Digital marketplaces in the digital-commerce business Cros...
Sanitary crisis impact At iBanFirst We measured a slow-down during the first lock down but since then we did not measure a...
Only the largest corporations have access to sophisticated financial services Most companies do not have the proper tools ...
Traditional FX Pains Interviews clients on their experience of FX before iBanFirst 0 2 4 6 8 10 Complexity of FX operation...
Real time FX + hedging Solutions Foreign exchange risk management Access to advanced hedging instruments: Forwards Flexibl...
Track your international payments as you would a parcel Real-time tracking for international transfers. Reassured supplier...
Partnership Isabel Group iBanFirst FX solution integrated in Isabel6 platform Access to more than 70.000 corporate clients...
Technology beyond banking borders Patrick Mollard pmo@ibanfirst.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
30 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Tradetech Hybrid MeetUp_P.Mollard_Ibanfirst_210618

Tradetech Hybrid MeetUp_P.Mollard_Ibanfirst_210618

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tradetech Hybrid MeetUp_P.Mollard_Ibanfirst_210618

  1. 1. Financial Services for Companies Operating Internationally
  2. 2. iBanFirst Overview 2 www.ibanfirst.com | Technology beyond banking borders Founded in Paris in 2013, iBanFirst provides a specialist online platform for multicurrency transactions. As an alternative to the traditional bank offer, iBanFirst enables a payment experience and package of financial services addressing the needs of SMEs in their daily operations. Thanks to iBanFirst, financial teams can make and receive payments in any currency, hedge foreign exchange risks, finance their international growth. iBanFirst is headquartered in Belgium, with operations in France, the Netherlands and Germany. We currently have 194 FTEs. It is regulated as a payment institution passported throughout the European Union and serves more than 4,000 customers all over Europe. Member of the SWIFT network and SEPA homologated, iBanFirst holds AISP and PISP accreditations under PSD2.
  3. 3. Asia-Pacific dominates the global payment revenue pool Raise of Digital marketplaces in the digital-commerce business Cross-boarder payments represent USD 165bn of revenues with a sustainable growth driven by SMB demand Decline in cash usage Global Payments revenue Total payment market represents USD 3 000 bn of volumes per year
  4. 4. Sanitary crisis impact At iBanFirst We measured a slow-down during the first lock down but since then we did not measure any visible impact on the international B2B Payments Major differences between industries Some industries have been very impacted (e.g. Travel industry) whereas others have seen positive impact (e.g. Mask importer) Estimated Global Impact Global Industry Analyst Mc Kinsey reports an estimated decrease of 7% for 2020 due do the COVID impact (Oct. 2020) 1st lock down
  5. 5. Only the largest corporations have access to sophisticated financial services Most companies do not have the proper tools to fight in a global economy For businesses, internation al banking is broken! Banks run on antiquated technology, payments are slow Low quality of service : limited hours, no access to experts in FX and international payments Bank brochures are hundreds of pages and willingly complex International payments generate high fees and unfair foreign exchange commissions
  6. 6. Traditional FX Pains Interviews clients on their experience of FX before iBanFirst 0 2 4 6 8 10 Complexity of FX operations Heavy proceedings to open a new currency account, balance and statements to order over the phone and received in paper format, form to fill in for cross-currency payments, FX operations to be requested over email even when access to a trading room Slow execution of international payments Lack of transparency Exchange rate and transfer fees unknown at the time of payment Limited digital services Banking platform often unavailable, need to call / email / fill in a form to send a cross- currency payment Services inapropriate for SMEs with international activities No offer to fit their needs between the sophistiquated and costly services for multinationals and the standardised packages for SMEs High costs High spread, movement fees, account management fees, etc. Lack of dedicated account managment No contact with Account Manager even when bank offers FX services
  7. 7. Real time FX + hedging Solutions Foreign exchange risk management Access to advanced hedging instruments: Forwards Flexible forwards Dynamic forwards Pay suppliers/get paid by customers in their currency Broad range of speed options SWIFT network member and SEPA homologated Real-time, end-to-end payment tracking with SWIFT gpi Nominative accounts with dedicated IBANs Aggregate external bank accounts Optimize organization of accounts for business use cases Real time foreign exchange Competitive FX rates with direct connection to FX market Aggressive fees Firm pricing that you can close in one click Unified process for foreign exchange and payment operations Cash management solution Import Lending Core banking FX products International Payments
  8. 8. Track your international payments as you would a parcel Real-time tracking for international transfers. Reassured suppliers who can track your payments. Heightened security thanks to greater tracking capabilities.
  9. 9. Partnership Isabel Group iBanFirst FX solution integrated in Isabel6 platform Access to more than 70.000 corporate clients Competitive FX rates Pay and receive money in any currency at competitive prices Real-time FX rates available for all customers Add iBanFirst as a payment solution and benefit from real-time FX-rates
  10. 10. Technology beyond banking borders Patrick Mollard pmo@ibanfirst.com

×