觀測設備及環境設置入門 1. 一台不關機的電腦(EeePC,迷你電腦皆可, 最低需求 Win 7) 如需使用 WIN XP, Python 請使用 4.0.0 版本 2. Arduino UNO 開發板 (請購買 CH340 大陸版本) 正 確...
  1. Aruino 1.8.2 以上, 用來將 air-2.ino 燒入 Arduino UNO 板 https://github.com/dysonlin1/Air-2/blob/master/Air-2/Air-2.ino 2. Pyt...
如果出現上述訊息 表示已安裝成功 4. Airview 程式 請解壓縮 https://github.com/dysonlin1/AirView/archive/master.zip 至桌面或喜歡的地方   裝備啟動方式如下 :   1. 將組...
6.在 Airlog 程式碼內我們將檔案名稱改為當日 7.同一個檔案內我們還需更改對應的序列埠 讓程式可正確獲取數據
8.改好後記得存檔即可開始執行程式碼 9.程式需一直執行, 不能關閉瀏覽器 10.由下方訊息確定建立 CSV 文字檔完成 11.程式每分鐘紀錄兩次電壓 我們讓程式跑幾分鐘後 便可來產生圖表檢視 繪圖程式為剛才已執行的 AirView      ...
      12. 程式會新開一視窗 並將數據繪出       繪圖完成請點選 “Save” 來 截圖存檔 個人站最好能每日截圖並寄給 所長分析 謝謝合作 !! 高雄前鎮南站站長                                 ...
觀測入門

觀測入門

