There was no cure. There were no more treatments or medications that could help. No way of reversing the years of lung damage, scarring, infection, or inflammation. Both of my lungs were no longer able to adequately provide oxygen to the cells in my body. Carbon dioxide was building up in my bloodstream to a dangerous level. The excessive, forceful coughing was popping holes in my lungs and causing them to deflate. I could no longer live with my lungs. It was time for double lung transplant, the last resort. Born with Cystic Fibrosis, a chronic, progress, life-threatening illness, Kelly was told she would only live to 18 years old. She surpassed the statistic, at age 29, was officially place