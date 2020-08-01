Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEW LINE  OF AUTOMOBILE COSMETICS
About TENZI • TENZI Ltd. is an acknowledged Polish manufacturer of professional cleaning agents used in automotive, indust...
TENZI - manufacturing • We co-operate with Polish and foreign sales networks. Our products are also available through e-co...
TENZI - brand promotion For many years   we have been present at biggest international   trade shows   along with   our pr...
TENZI - presence in the media TENZI actively supports sport and many sportsmen. We are present in mass media - newspapers,...
Presentation of the Detailer Line CAR PAINT PROTECTION INTERIOR CARE TIRES, WHEEL RIMS, ENGINE WASHING CAR BODY Detailed i...
Detailer line information • Our automobile cosmetics are products of PREMIUM class. Much better and more eﬀective than pro...
Quality guarantee   of the Detailer line Aside from the internal quality requirements, our products comply with   all Euro...
What distinguishes us from our competition • Greater density of active substances = greater eﬀectiveness of the product (w...
Packaging proﬁle clear instruction link to web page pointed out application areas product’s key attributes Designs of our ...
Logistics information • 300 ml products:   1 collective box (l=24cm, w=18cm, h=21cm) = 6 pieces  1 layer = 20 boxes = 120 ...
Working together • We oﬀer you high-margin products. • Order processing: minimum 72 hours. • Marketing support: in case of...
We look forward   to start co-operation TENZI Ltd. Skarbimierzyce 20  72-002 Dołuje Poland www.TenziDetailer.com/en
