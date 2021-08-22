Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.ﬁnepiece.global C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E ファインピース 会社案内 www.ﬁnepiece.global
ファインピースとは About FINE PIECE ファインピースは、 名品 = ファインピースを追求しつづける、 ものづくり日本 の匠の心と寄り添い、 良質な製品やパーツを届ける始点から、人とクルマのファインな関係を生み出し、 世界をより良...
沿革 CORPORATE HISTORY 2019 ユニクロのクリエイティブ等を歴任したタナカノリユキ氏デザインの CI を発表。 オリジナルブランドの自動車整備用リフトとエアーツールの販売を開始。 ポーランド最大手のカーケアブラント TENZ...
取扱いブランド OUR BURNDS ■ オリジナルブランド ■ 取扱いブランド ■ サービス & サポート ファインピースの取り扱い製品に対して、テクニカルサポートをご利用 いただけます。技術関連の質問は、知識データベースや豊富な知識と経 験...
トップメッセージ 志を持ち業界 変革に挑戦。 TOP MESSAGE アメリカやヨーロッパを始めとする先進国におけるスケーラビリティと効率性の 追求、中国やインドの台頭やアセアン諸国の勃興、新しいテクノロジーによって もたらされた CASE や...
会社概要 CORPORATION INFORMATION : : : : : : : : : : : 商号 英文 本社 本店 設立 拠点数 決算月 資本金 取引銀行 役員 URL ファインピース株式会社 FINE PIECE INC. 東京都新...
Aug. 22, 2021
ファインピース会社概要 2021年度

Aug. 22, 2021
ファインピース会社概要 2021年度
https://ja.finepiece.global/

ファインピース会社概要 2021年度

  1. 1. www.ﬁnepiece.global C O R P O R A T E P R O F I L E ファインピース 会社案内 www.ﬁnepiece.global
  2. 2. ファインピースとは About FINE PIECE ファインピースは、 名品 = ファインピースを追求しつづける、 ものづくり日本 の匠の心と寄り添い、 良質な製品やパーツを届ける始点から、人とクルマのファインな関係を生み出し、 世界をより良くする起点をつくります。
  3. 3. 沿革 CORPORATE HISTORY 2019 ユニクロのクリエイティブ等を歴任したタナカノリユキ氏デザインの CI を発表。 オリジナルブランドの自動車整備用リフトとエアーツールの販売を開始。 ポーランド最大手のカーケアブラント TENZI と総代理店契約を締結。 インド開催の ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2019 へ初出展。 国際オートアフターマーケット EXPO（IAAE）へ初出展。 東京オフィスを新宿に開設。 東京 MaaS ミーティングを発足。東京モーターショーに初の協賛出展。 経済産業省後援モビリティトランスフォーメーションカンファレンスと共同企画を開催。 オートアフターマーケット再興戦略基盤（ASA）の運営開始。 2020 業界最大手 ボッシュ株式会社（日本法人）との取引基本契約を締結。 複数の大手イタリアメーカーとの輸入代理店契約を締結。 新ブランド FDM を立ち上げ。 2021 東京に本社を移転。 神奈川県にロジスティックセンターを新設。 車体整備業者向けの団体 カロッツェリア・ミレウノを設立。 ASA オンラインカンファレンス 2021 を初の主催開催。 2018 ファインピース株式会社設立
  4. 4. 取扱いブランド OUR BURNDS ■ オリジナルブランド ■ 取扱いブランド ■ サービス & サポート ファインピースの取り扱い製品に対して、テクニカルサポートをご利用 いただけます。技術関連の質問は、知識データベースや豊富な知識と経 験を持つエキスパートによるサービス・ホットラインをご利用ください。 メンテナンスサービス メンテナンスパートナーや認定販売パートナーが、ファインピースの取 り扱うブランドや製品の校正、アフターメンテナンスを担当します。 また、取扱いブランドのパーツの供給体制を整えることで、 より迅速で安心のサポートを提供します。 リペアサービス 製品の修理や保証、校正など、ファインピースが独自に 定めるフィールドリペアコンセプトに沿った包括的で 高水準なサービスを提供します。・
  5. 5. トップメッセージ 志を持ち業界 変革に挑戦。 TOP MESSAGE アメリカやヨーロッパを始めとする先進国におけるスケーラビリティと効率性の 追求、中国やインドの台頭やアセアン諸国の勃興、新しいテクノロジーによって もたらされた CASE や MaaS をはじめとする新潮流など、自動車産業は、大きな 躍動の中でこれまでにはなかったカタチへと変容しつつあります。  2020 年 4 月には、特定整備制度の施行というオートアフターマーケットにお ける転換点を迎えることとなり、自動車整備・車体整備事業者においては、新し い技術の取得、電子制御装置整備に対応するための整備機器の設備投資、そして、 自社の強みを活かし選ばれるサービスを展開していくための企業連携が早急に求 められ始めました。  また、国境を越えたビジネスの一般化、産業の垣根の希薄化、プロダクト・ラ イフサイクルの短縮化など、激変する市場において、各国をファンクションと見 てグローバル最適で事業規模を拡大させるオープンイノベーション志向による新 機軸が求められていると感じています。  ファインピースでは、 「良質な製品やパーツを届ける始点から、 人とクルマのファ インな関係を生み出し、世界をより良くする起点をつくる」という理念の実現に 向け、日本的感性を通して見出したグローバルな共通項と、様々な企業の持つ価 値や技術、地勢的優位性を当時代性につなげることでパッケージ化し、世界に展 開していくことを目指し挑戦しています。  世界をより良い方向に変えていく「気概」と、社会をブレイクスルーするため の「起業家精神」を持ち勇往邁進する所存でございますので、変わらぬご支援、 ご協力のほど、よろしくお願い申し上げます。 代表取締役 CEO 木下 寛士
  6. 6. 会社概要 CORPORATION INFORMATION : : : : : : : : : : : 商号 英文 本社 本店 設立 拠点数 決算月 資本金 取引銀行 役員 URL ファインピース株式会社 FINE PIECE INC. 東京都新宿区新宿 5 丁目 15-14 福岡県福岡市博多区東那珂一丁目１８番２７号２Ｆ 2018 年 12 月 3 日 4 拠点（東京都、福岡県、神奈川県、新潟県） 1 月 500 万円 福岡銀行、西日本シティ銀行、日本政策金融公庫 代表取締役 木下 寛士 https://www.ﬁnepiece.global/ ■ 拠点一覧 ■ ファインピース サービスセンター ❶ ファインピース本社 ❷ ファインピース本店 ❸ ロジスティックセンター ❹ 新潟オフィス ❺ トレーニングセンター ・製品の設置導入、取り扱い説明 ・製品の修理、保証対応、校正作業、アフターメンテナンス 東京都、神奈川県、埼玉県、大阪府、山梨県 アフターサービス＆リペア内容 ・油圧部・空圧部の修理 ・各種部品交換 ・各種部品のリペア、他 お問い合わせ窓口 ファインピース株式会社： ☎ 092-409-5420（代表） ファインピース カスタマーサポートセンター：0120-99-8802 代表メールアドレス：contactdesk@ﬁnepiece.jp 受付時間 9:00 ∼ 17:00 1 2 3 4 5

