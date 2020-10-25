2020 gis学会 「観光地戦略マップ」の可視化 Strategy Map of Tourist Destinations

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 2020年10月25日 第29回地理情報システム学会研究発表大会 「観光地戦略マップ」の可視化 口コミ・レビューデータを用いた観光地選好空間モデル 鈴木英之 合同会社ファイン・アナリシス
2 １．背景 ・観光地域経営における大規模テキストデータやAIの利用が活発化している。 ・しかし高度な分析以前に、大規模テキストデータを単純化・縮約化し、それ を可視化するBIツールのようなものがあれば嬉しい。 ・というのは、そもそも関係者間（...
A B C 3 ２．研究目的 ・「観光地戦略マップ」を試作し、その利活用法を検討する。 ここで「観光地戦略マップ」とは… A B C 消費者による観光地の知覚マップ （一般的な市場調査：通常は質問紙調査を 元にMDSや因子分析によって作図） 観...
4 ３．方法 １．データ収集・整形 tripadvisor.comに書き込まれた国内観光スポット（52,584地点）に 対する1,414,115件の日本語によるレビューを収集（2020年8月迄） 観光スポット毎にひとつの文書として扱う。 ２．テ...
◎自然言語をベクトル化すると・・・ 古典的多変量解析を用いた探索的データ解析が可能！ 単語（意味）の四則演算が可能 例）“king” - ”man” + ”woman” ≒ “queen” 5 ※ 「2.テキストデータのベクトル化」：Doc2V...
6 ４．結果と考察 生成されたベクトルの妥当性 ・数分内に【約5万件の観光スポット】×【50次元のベクトル】が計算された。 下記は、レビュー数上位100地点をward法でクラスタリングしたもの。ジャンルやカテゴリーが似通った観光 スポットに分類...
7 ４．結果と考察 生成されたベクトルの情報抽出力 ・観光スポットの類似スポット ※スポット間の類似度は、cos類似度による ・レビュー件数が少なく情報量に乏しいマイナーな観光スポットに対しても、特徴的な単語の 出現を手がかりに生成したベクトル...
8 ４．結果と考察 ポジショニングマップ１：マクロ視点 ・レビュー数50以上の全国5,325件の観光スポットについて50次元のベクトルをt- SNE法で2次元に投影。高評価の空間は暖色で図示。（左：全体、右：一部拡大） ・動物園グループに隣接し...
9 ４．結果と考察 ポジショニングマップ２：ミクロ視点 ・天王寺動物園の類似施設上位100スポットに対して、1－cos類似度の距離行列を用 いて多次元尺度構成法によってマップを作成。左：評価スコア、右：入園料いずれも 暖色が高い値を示す。 9 ...
単語 cos類似度 1 ＵＰ 0.598 2 NEW 0.598 3 イン 0.596 4 ひとり占め 0.587 5 JRE 0.586 6 Go 0.578 7 ジャイアントスインガー 0.578 8 クロス 0.570 9 スプラッシュ ...
単語 cos類似度 1 大潮 0.602 2 サガリバナ 0.591 3 ベスト 0.591 4 流氷 0.563 5 積丹 0.556 6 中潮 0.555 7 ホワイトコージ 0.552 8 オキアミ 0.552 9 仁淀 0.550 10...
12 ４．結果と考察 ベクトル演算：リポジショニング方策に対する示唆３ ・天王寺動物園にかけている「長瀞ラインくだり」の要素とは何か？ 12 東京ディク ニーランド 単語 cos類似度 単語 cos類似度 単語 cos類似度 1 ダンシング・ミ...
13 ５．まとめ ●今回確認出来たこと 【観光地戦略策定の検討に際して】 ・質問紙に依らずとも、クチコミ・レビューデータに対して、機械学習的 手法を適用することで観光地の特徴量を抽出することが可能。 ・類似スポットの実用的なリスティングが可能。...
本報告は、旅行者によって記述された口コミ・レビューデータを多次元ベクトル化することで、観光地に対する認知空間地図を作成し、そこに人気度・満足度等、選好度の次元を加えて選好空間モデルとし、地域観光戦略策定に資する「観光地戦略マップ」の可視化を試みた。

