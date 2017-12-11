Download Download Tripping on a Shoestring: Affordable Van Camping for the Solo Adventurer (Vernelle J. Judy ) Ebook Free Ebook Free

Tripping on a Shoestring is a practical how-to written with humor and verve to encourage the single wanna-be adventurer to step out of their box and go tripping. Ms. Judy clearly illustrates her points with photos, checklists, additional web resources and step-by-step instructions on how to set up camp and explore the surrounding countryside on a limited budget. "With little more than what you currently own" she says, "you can gear-up a minivan or similar vehicle for delightful, soul-restoring getaways. You ll be charmed and encouraged by the gem-gathering stories--drawn from her personal "Memory Treasure Chest"--that describe some of her own enchanted forays into the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Whether still working or retired and looking for adventure Vernelle Judy s practical guidelines will help the beginning adventurer get set up and ready to go Tripping On a Shoestring. Her resounding message to the reader is to go out and make some memories. "Don t hesitate another minute" Judy urges, "you can t get it back. So grab each minute and wring the joy out of it."

