Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book Escape from the Carnivale Au...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book Little Scallop should be hap...
Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book Written By: Ridley Pearson, ...
Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book Download Full Version Escape...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book

3 views

Published on

Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book

  1. 1. Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book Little Scallop should be happy. She's a princess of the Mollusk tribe, rulers of beautiful Mollusk Island. And she has two fun friends - Aqua and Surf - who just happen to be mermaids. But Little Scallop is bored. Her warrior brothers are allowed to do exciting things, like spying on the pirates who live on the other side of the island. Little Scallop longs to have a real adventure. When Aqua and Surf invite her to go pearl-diving - even though she knows she shouldn't - she can't resist. So late one night, she sneaks off into forbidden waters with Aqua and Surf. That's when the trouble starts - they run into a fierce storm and a strange ship sailed by men who would love to capture a mermaid. Soon, Little Scallop is caught up in the adventure she always wanted. The question is: can she and her friends get out of it?
  4. 4. Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book Written By: Ridley Pearson, Dave Barry. Narrated By: Jim Dale Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: September 2006 Duration: 1 hours 55 minutes
  5. 5. Escape from the Carnivale Audiobook Free | Escape from the Carnivale download free audio book Download Full Version Escape from the Carnivale Audio OR Listen now

×