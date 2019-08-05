Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
audiobooks�for�kids�free��Esperanza�Rising audiobooks�for�kids�free�Esperanza�Rising�|�best�audiobooks�for�families�Espera...
Esperanza�Rising When�Esperanza�and�Mama�are�forced�to�flee�to�the�bountiful�region�of�Aguascalientes,�Mexico,�to�a�Mexica...
Esperanza�Rising
Esperanza�Rising
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

audiobooks for kids free Esperanza Rising

3 views

Published on

audiobooks for kids free Esperanza Rising | best audiobooks for families Esperanza Rising | best children's audio books free Esperanza Rising

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audiobooks for kids free Esperanza Rising

  1. 1. audiobooks�for�kids�free��Esperanza�Rising audiobooks�for�kids�free�Esperanza�Rising�|�best�audiobooks�for�families�Esperanza�Rising�|�best�children's�audio�books�free� Esperanza�Rising LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Esperanza�Rising When�Esperanza�and�Mama�are�forced�to�flee�to�the�bountiful�region�of�Aguascalientes,�Mexico,�to�a�Mexican�farm� labor�camp�in�California,�they�must�adjust�to�a�life�without�fancy�dresses�and�servants�they�were�accustomed�to�on� Rancho�de�las�Rosas.�Now�they�must�confront�the�challenges�of�hard�work,�acceptance�by�their�own�people,�and� economic�difficulties�brought�on�by�the�Great�Depression.�When�Mama�falls�ill�and�a�strike�for�better�working� conditions�threatens�to�uproot�their�new�life,�Esperanza�must�relinquish�her�hold�on�the�past�and�learn�to�embrace�a� future�ripe�with�the�riches�of�family�and�community.
  3. 3. Esperanza�Rising
  4. 4. Esperanza�Rising

×