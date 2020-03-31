Ortega gasset

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ortega y Gasset RAFAEL MIALDEA
Esquema de la Unidad 0. Introducción 1. El concepto de filosofía ◦ 1.1. La filosofía como aletheia 2. El concepto orteguia...
0. Introducción Regeneracionismo y Generación del 14 Madrid 1883-1955 Familia burguesa dedicada al periodismo Fundador del...
0. Introducción Su pensamiento hunde sus raíces en el Regeneracionismo del siglo XIX. Interesado en la política y el perio...
1. El concepto de filosofía Mientras que las distintas ciencias tratan de conocimientos referidos a parcelas determinadas ...
1.1. La filosofía como aletheia = desocultar La tarea del filósofo es RESOLVER EL PROBLEMA DEL MUNDO, un mundo en el que t...
1.1. La filosofía como aletheia = desocultar Todos los filósofos que han intentado partir de un principio absoluto han lle...
2. El concepto orteguiano de la vida Ortega se sitúa en una nueva realidad radical como punto de partida: LA VIDA Otros Vi...
2. El concepto orteguiano de la vida Ortega se separa del Vitalismo de sus predecesores y lo único que acepta es que SU FI...
2.1. Las categorías de la vida Ortega examina las categorías a través de las cuales LA VIDA SE NOS HACE COMPRENSIBLE: ◦ 1....
2.1. Las categorías de la vida Ortega examina las categorías a través de las cuales LA VIDA SE NOS HACE COMPRENSIBLE: ◦ 8....
2.2. La circunstancia orteguiana Uno de los elementos centrales del pensamiento de Ortega es LA CIRCUNSTANCIA “La vida se ...
2.2. La circunstancia orteguiana Nuestro SER en cuanto SER, es “SER EN CIRCUNSTANCIA” “Este sector de la realidad circunda...
2.3. Superación del racionalismo y el relativismo Ortega se separa tanto del racionalismo (Descartes) como del relativismo...
2.3. Superación del racionalismo y el relativismo Ortega = Verdad = Realidad que se va alcanzando, que se construye; así c...
2.4. Teoría de la perspectiva Ortega defiende la necesidad de un PUNTO DE VISTA como algos esencia = TEORÍA DE LA PERSPECT...
2.4. Teoría de la perspectiva Se abre así la existencia de varias perspectivas sin que renunciemos a pensar en la existenc...
3. Superación de la dicotomía razón-vida: RACIOVITALISMO Ortega cree que no tiene sentido plantearse un conocimiento absol...
3. Superación de la dicotomía razón-vida: RACIOVITALISMO Razón y vida son dos términos interconectados, llamados a entende...
3.1. La razón histórica Toda cultura está relacionada con la vida: ◦ Tanto individual ◦ Como con la de los pueblos o época...
3.1.1. Limitaciones del modelo explicativo racional La creencia en la CAPACIDAD ABSOLUTA DE LA RAZÓN como fuente de explic...
3.1.1. Limitaciones del modelo explicativo racional Esta aplicación es un fracaso: el intento de encontrar la naturaleza h...
3.1.2. Nuevo modelo explicativo de la realidad Hasta Ortega, todo esfuerzo explicativo de la realidad ha quedado convertid...
3.2. El concepto de Generación La RAZÓN HISTÓRICA se hace patente en el concepto de GENERACIÓN La mutabilidad (=cambio) qu...
3.2. El concepto de Generación La generación se forma por COETÁNEOS (= gente que tiene una sensibilidad común) Cada genera...
  1. 1. Ortega y Gasset RAFAEL MIALDEA
  2. 2. Esquema de la Unidad 0. Introducción 1. El concepto de filosofía ◦ 1.1. La filosofía como aletheia 2. El concepto orteguiano de la vida ◦ 2.1. Las categorías de la vida ◦ 2.2. La circunstancia orteguiana ◦ 2.3. Superación del racionalismo y el relativismo ◦ 2.4. Teoría de la perspectiva 3. Superación de la dicotomía razón-vida = el raciovitalismo ◦ 3.1. La razón histórica ◦ 3.1.1. Limitaciones del modelo explicativo racional ◦ 3.1.2. Nuevo modelo explicativo de la realidad ◦ 3.2. El concepto de generación
  3. 3. 0. Introducción Regeneracionismo y Generación del 14 Madrid 1883-1955 Familia burguesa dedicada al periodismo Fundador del periódico el Sol y de la revista Occidente Viajó a Alemania en 1905 y estudió con Neokantianos Docencia y política 1929 dimite de su cátedra para protestar contra la dictadura de Primo de Rivera 1936 se exilia: Francia, Holanda y Argentina para terminar en Lisboa 1942 1945 retorna a España: mantiene conferencias y viaja constantemente 1955 muere en Madrid
  4. 4. 0. Introducción Su pensamiento hunde sus raíces en el Regeneracionismo del siglo XIX. Interesado en la política y el periodismo Se trata de un nuevo concepto de filósofo, comprometido con su tiempo
  5. 5. 1. El concepto de filosofía Mientras que las distintas ciencias tratan de conocimientos referidos a parcelas determinadas de la realidad, la filosofía pretende alcanzar la totalidad. Def. Fía: “es el conjunto de lo que se puede decir sobre el universo”; el científico se embarca en el conocimiento de lo que tiene frente a sus ojos, frente al objeto → la filosofía se embarca para lo desconocido como tal.
  6. 6. 1.1. La filosofía como aletheia = desocultar La tarea del filósofo es RESOLVER EL PROBLEMA DEL MUNDO, un mundo en el que todas las cosas se muestran como parcelas de la realidad La filosofía debe ser TEORÍA ≠ al conocimiento místico La fía debe seguir el imperativo de AUTONOMÍA, según el cual no se deben tener SUPOSICIONES PREVIAS Así llegaremos a entender la TOTALIDAD, luego la filosofía no puede basarse en lo que se basan el resto de las ciencias = EL MUNDO INMEDIATO
  7. 7. 1.1. La filosofía como aletheia = desocultar Todos los filósofos que han intentado partir de un principio absoluto han llegado a posiciones que Ortega critica: ◦ 1. POSITIVISMO: todo lo que hay se reduce a los sentidos = sensualismo ◦ 2. RACIONALISMO: no puede garantizar la existencia de un mundo externo ◦ 3. IDEALISMO: parte del sujeto y todo lo convierte en contenido de la conciencia Nadie ha sabido elaborar una filosofía radical El punto radical para Ortega es MI VIDA = LA FILOSOFÍA ES UNA ACTIVIDAD VITAL
  8. 8. 2. El concepto orteguiano de la vida Ortega se sitúa en una nueva realidad radical como punto de partida: LA VIDA Otros Vitalistas: ◦ Nietzsche (1844-1900) ◦ Dilthey (1833-1912) ◦ Bergson (1859-1941) La categoría de l vida es un elemento necesario para una adecuada comprensión de la realidad: ◦ VIDA: basándose en los aspectos BIOLÓGICOS los cuales no so reductibles a fenómenos físico-químicos y, además, exigen una metodología o un principio especial que los explique = LA FUERZA VITAL. ◦ VIDA: basándose en los aspectos BIOGRÁFICOS
  9. 9. 2. El concepto orteguiano de la vida Ortega se separa del Vitalismo de sus predecesores y lo único que acepta es que SU FILOSOFÍA pretende situar en el centro del sistema “EL PROBLEMA DE LA VIDA” porque en el fondo es el PROBLEMA DEL SUJETO MISMO Ortega cree que su principio radical de la vida ha resuelto la paradoja de la filosofía entre el RACIONALISMO y el IDEALISMO ◦ Racionalismo: Ortega rescata la afirmación de que el mundo exterior es algo objetivo ◦ Idealismo: Ortega rescata que el sujeto es verdaderamente tal cuando piensa algo que no es él ORTEGA NOS DIRÁ QUE LA VIDA ES EL CENTRO A PARTIR DEL CUAL COBRA SENTIDO TODA LA REALIDAD
  10. 10. 2.1. Las categorías de la vida Ortega examina las categorías a través de las cuales LA VIDA SE NOS HACE COMPRENSIBLE: ◦ 1. “Vivir es lo que hacemos y nos pasa”: la vida es una realidad que existe para sí misma y que se sabe. ◦ 2. “Este vivir es encontrarse en un mundo”: estar entre cosas, gustos y disgustos, entre temas que afectan a uno y que reciben el nombre del mundo = MUNDO+YO forman una unidad ◦ 3. “La vida es algo que viene ya dado y que, sin embargo, hay que resolver” ◦ 4. “La vida es imprevista”: no está prefijada, es pura posibilidad ◦ 5. “La vida es un problema que no podemos transferir a nadie”: la vida se resuelve eligiendo entre varias posibilidades que aparecen dentro de un horizonte paradójico ◦ 6. La vida es: LIBERTAD EN LA FATALIDAD y FATALIDAD EN LA LIBERTAD = posibilidad limitada, pero posibilidad abierta ◦ 7. El hombre tiene que comprometerse con su vida y en ella debe diseñar su propia forma de ser = su futuro
  11. 11. 2.1. Las categorías de la vida Ortega examina las categorías a través de las cuales LA VIDA SE NOS HACE COMPRENSIBLE: ◦ 8. La vida es TEMPORAL = vida como PREOCUPACIÓN, ya que cada instante tenemos que decidir lo que vamos a hacer en el siguiente, lo que va a ocupar nuestra vida → es ocuparse por anticipado, es PREOCUPARSE. ◦ 9. El hombre no tiene NATURALEZA, sino que tiene HISTORIA: el hombre no es, sino que va siendo esto o lo otro → Este hacerse y deshacerse del hombre se realiza siempre DESDE UN PUNTO DE VISTA CONCRETO, DESDE UN ESCENARIO, de tal forma que la realidad radical de cada hombre no deja de ser una realidad particular (un escenario) que condiciona lo posible e impone determinadas alternativas.
  12. 12. 2.2. La circunstancia orteguiana Uno de los elementos centrales del pensamiento de Ortega es LA CIRCUNSTANCIA “La vida se plantea como un concepto concreto y esta vida se convierte en algo a realizar por un yo determinado desde una SITUACIÓN DETERMINADA = desde una CIRCUNSTANCIA El YO no pertenece a la CIRCUNSTANCIA, pero no se puede comprender sin atender a la circunstancia CIRCUNSTANCIA: la forma de existencia del MUNDO ENTORNO para el hombre, no solo del mundo de las cosas, sino también de los demás hombres y de la propia biografía: ◦ 1. Mundo-Entorno del hombre ◦ 2. Los demás hombres ◦ 3. La propia biografía
  13. 13. 2.2. La circunstancia orteguiana Nuestro SER en cuanto SER, es “SER EN CIRCUNSTANCIA” “Este sector de la realidad circundante forma la otra mitad de mi persona: solo a través de él, puedo integrarme plenamente y ser yo mismo… YO SOY YO, Y MI CIRCUNSTANCIA Y SI NO LA SALVO A ELLA, NO ME SALVO YO Solamente aceptando esta realidad (=yo soy yo y mi circunstancia) es posible PENSAR, FILOSOFAR ya que estas dos actividades las realiza el hombre dentro de una circunstancia Ya no podemos creer en el “PIENSO, LUEGO EXISTO” cartesiano, sino que debemos creer en “PIENSO PORQUE VIVO, PORQUE EXISTO” El pensamiento nace de la vida; el pensamiento no debe buscar realidades absolutas, sino que debe dar sentido a lo que nos rodea.
  14. 14. 2.3. Superación del racionalismo y el relativismo Ortega se separa tanto del racionalismo (Descartes) como del relativismo (Hume) El hombre alcanza una comprensión correcta del universo teniendo en cuenta su situación, o desde su situación vital = el hombre rinde al máximo de su capacidad cuando adquiere conciencia de sus circunstancia A través de su circunstancia, el hombre se comunica con el universo Esta comunicación es una TAREA INDIVIDUAL, sin que con ello caigamos en el RELATIVISMO y renunciemos a la VERDAD
  15. 15. 2.3. Superación del racionalismo y el relativismo Ortega = Verdad = Realidad que se va alcanzando, que se construye; así como no se puede vivir sin verdad, tampoco se puede pretender poseer la verdad ya acabada, pues LA VERDAD ES HISTÓRICA La verdad como ALETHEIA, como desvelación, como tarea que debe ser llevada a cabo por los hombres en su conjunto a lo largo del tiempo SIN QUE NADIE PUEDA PROCLAMARSE SU POSEEDOR
  16. 16. 2.4. Teoría de la perspectiva Ortega defiende la necesidad de un PUNTO DE VISTA como algos esencia = TEORÍA DE LA PERSPECTIVA PERSPECTIVA: Cada sujeto alcanza una parte de la realidad, no la totalidad, y por ello NADIE POSEE LA VERDAD ABSOLUTA, pero no por eso está en el error SOLO DESDE LA PERSPECTIVA ES POSIBLE CONOCER LA REALIDAD
  17. 17. 2.4. Teoría de la perspectiva Se abre así la existencia de varias perspectivas sin que renunciemos a pensar en la existencia de la verdad Para Ortega todas las perspectivas son igualmente verdaderas = la única perspectiva falsa es aquella que pretende convertirse en la ÚNICA PERSPECTIVA No existen pues lugares privilegiados para la filosofía o para el pensamiento, sino que todos se encuentran al mismo nivel, siendo todos distintos
  18. 18. 3. Superación de la dicotomía razón-vida: RACIOVITALISMO Ortega cree que no tiene sentido plantearse un conocimiento absoluto de la realidad y que la pretensión racionalista de la ciencia queda descartada Ortega nos dice que la tradicional dicotomía entre RAZÓN Y VIDA no tiene sentido Antes de Ortega: ◦ RAZÓN: fundamento de la verdad, del conocimiento, de la objetividad. ◦ VIDA: representa lo particular, lo mutable, lo irracional, el deseo, la pasión Esta contradicción (contraposición) hay que superarla mediante el RACIOVITALISMO Hay que reconciliar la vida con la razón Para comprender la razón humana debemos sustituir la RAZÓN PURA (Kant y el racionalismo) por la RAZÓN VITAL
  19. 19. 3. Superación de la dicotomía razón-vida: RACIOVITALISMO Razón y vida son dos términos interconectados, llamados a entenderse, ya que pensar es una función vital tan importante como las demás PENSAR: función transcendente responsable de la creación de la cultura, la cual tiene un valor por sí misma
  20. 20. 3.1. La razón histórica Toda cultura está relacionada con la vida: ◦ Tanto individual ◦ Como con la de los pueblos o épocas CULTURA: constante sucesión de creencias que son el resultado de una interpretación concreta del mundo Esta manera de ver el mundo (=interpretación) lleva a una modificación de la circunstancia y, por lo tanto, a una modificación de la vida individual y colectiva, así como a un cambio en la interpretación del mundo EDAD MEDIA (=DIOS) → EDAD MODERNA (= RAZÓN) → ORTEGA (= RAZÓN HISTÓRICA)
  21. 21. 3.1.1. Limitaciones del modelo explicativo racional La creencia en la CAPACIDAD ABSOLUTA DE LA RAZÓN como fuente de explicación entra en CRISIS cuando intente aplicar este método explicativo a los fenómenos humanos, a la vida Anteriormente se pensaba que solo existía la NATURALEZA, pero dentro de la NATURALEZA NO SOLO HAY AQUELLO A LO QUE ES APLICABLE LA RAZÓN NATURALISTA, sino que también hay algo a lo que se ha llamado ESPÍRITU Para Ortega, tanto las ciencias naturales como las del espíritu han fracasado en su intento de explicar al hombre porque han pretendido explicar su naturaleza COMO SI FUERA UN MERO OBJETO En las explicaciones de las ciencias del espíritu se ha recurrido a categorías paralelas a las del naturalismo. Al convertir en cosa al espíritu, se ha pretendido aplicarle la RAZÓN FÍSICO- MATEMÁTICA
  22. 22. 3.1.1. Limitaciones del modelo explicativo racional Esta aplicación es un fracaso: el intento de encontrar la naturaleza humana no conduce a ninguna parte, ya que EL HOMBRE NO TIENE NATURALEZA, TIENE HISTORIA HISTORIA: el sistema de las experiencias humanas que forman una cadena inexorable y única, la ciencia sistemática de la realidad radical que es MI VIDA HISTORIA = VIDA → esta igualdad da al traste todo intento de explicación que provenga de la razón físico-matemática
  23. 23. 3.1.2. Nuevo modelo explicativo de la realidad Hasta Ortega, todo esfuerzo explicativo de la realidad ha quedado convertido en una serie de símbolos que pretenden dar cuenta del mundo. De esta forma, se ha separado toda la explicación de la naturaleza ≠ de la realidad humana Para superar todo esto Ortega propone: “Necesitamos una nueva forma de razón, una razón que no es una razón extra histórica que parece cumplirse en la historia, sino literalmente, lo que al hombre le ha pasado, constituyendo la sustantiva razón, la revelación de una realidad transcendente a las teorías del hombre y que es él mismo por debajo de sus teorías”.
  24. 24. 3.2. El concepto de Generación La RAZÓN HISTÓRICA se hace patente en el concepto de GENERACIÓN La mutabilidad (=cambio) que caracteriza la vida humana y posibilita la HISTORIA se produce por el cambio de CREENCIAS E IDEAS (= grupos de personas viven esas creencias e ideas) GENERACIÓN: grupos de personas de determinadas edades que son capaces de inducir un cambio de sensibilidad respecto de las ideas dominantes de una determinada época “cuerpo social íntegro, con su mayoría selecta y su muchedumbre, que ha sido lanzado sobre el ámbito de la existencia con una trayectoria vital determinada” “cada generación es una variedad humana que tiene CARACTERES TÍPICOS, que la diferencian de la generación anterior y que la hacen tener una DETERMINADA ALTITUD VITAL DESDE LA QUE SE SIENTE LA EXISTENCIA DE UNA MANERA DETERMINADA”
  25. 25. 3.2. El concepto de Generación La generación se forma por COETÁNEOS (= gente que tiene una sensibilidad común) Cada generación tiene así su dimensión en el tiempo histórico y en el espacio, de forma que los hombres viven prisioneros en ellas en cuanto a sus ideas y modos de ser. Cada generación forma una unidad cerrada, pero puede ver junto a ella pasar otras generaciones (= las generaciones se suceden) Esto hace que unas generaciones se distingan de otras por su CARÁCTER y así traten de: ◦ Conservar lo recibido = épocas cumulativas ◦ Sobrepasar lo recibido = épocas eliminatorias o polémicas Teoría de las generaciones explica la historia, explicaría la RAZÓN HISTÓRICA

