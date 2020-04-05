Comentaris

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA PESTA Començaré amb un petit resum de la pel·lícula per expressar el que he vist i les coses més importants. La pesta m...
Aquesta pel·lícula té molts paral·lelismes amb la situació actual que està afectant a tot el món. Hi ha una forta epidèmia...
que també falten medis degut a que l’epidèmia afecta a molta més gent, és a dir, a poca gent pocs medis a molta gent falte...
Per a miel vesant psicosocialque té és que, com es mostraen la pel·lícula, les persones no hi fiquen molta importància al ...
També es pot veure la com la falta de recursos, que no poden ser administrats afecten la gent fins al punt que s'arribin a...
hi ha xifres que ens diuen que hi ha gent que ha patit el virus i ara està fent vida normal, hi això ens amina a tots. Car...
  1. 1. LA PESTA Començaré amb un petit resum de la pel·lícula per expressar el que he vist i les coses més importants. La pesta mostra com s'afecta la vida d’una ciutat després de ser declarada una epidèmia. Però va molt més enllà i reflecteix com el desastre i la desgràcia poden fer aflorar els millors sentiments i actituds de les persones per lluitar i aconseguir sobreposar-se davant el que consideren injust. El protagonista, el doctor Rieux, es queda a la ciutat perquè considera que marxar seria desertar, sent la necessitat de combatre per acabar amb el mal, que té la forma de la temible pesta bubònica. Aquesta pel·lícula mostra diverses actituds. Primer comença l’epidèmia amb les rates mortes, la gent pensa que només són rates que moren i que no passa res, però més endavant moltes persones comencen a morir, llavors els doctors s’adonen del que està passant, i dins de la gent comença a sortir el pànic de les persones. Es decideix tancar la ciutat com a mesura perquè es redueixin els casos, també la gent ha d’estar confinada a casa com està passant actualment, però abans no hi havien tantes mesures per comunicar-se amb les persones ni tampoc podien passar-se el dia a les xarxes socials o veient sèries o pel·lícules, per això hem de saber la sort que tenim i que per estar un mes tancats a casa no ens morirem ni passarà res més. També molts habitants a l’assabentar-se del que està passant decideixen sortir al carrer i es comencen a revolucionar cremant coses i saquejant botigues, llavors com a mesura preventiva des de els llocs més alts es decideix que es faran diverses coses per distreure a la gent i així conscienciar-los de que com més ràpid acabi tota aquesta tortura podran tornar a fer les activitats que feien amb normalitat i tornar a divertir-se com feien normalment. També hem de pensar en els professionals que fan tot per a nosaltres, que ens cuiden, que ajuden als nostres ciutadans i es deixen la pell treballant cada dia, ells són els que es mereixen totes les coses bones que els hi pugui passar.També a les grans empreses i gent més adinerada que posa diners per construir hospitals o per mascaretes i guants que eviten molts contagis. Encara que no hem sigut el millor país en prendre mesures, sota el meu punt de vista se i penso que ens aixecarem més fortament i amb ganes de més, però hem de ser prudents i quedar-nos a casa, jo crec que els joves som els que més ens hem de mentalitzar perquè ens costa més estar quiets encara que ho tinguem tot però si sortim al carrer fiquem en perill la vida de moltes persones, per això hem de ser prou madurs i saber el que hem de fer en tot moment. Joel
  2. 2. Aquesta pel·lícula té molts paral·lelismes amb la situació actual que està afectant a tot el món. Hi ha una forta epidèmia com la de la pesta, però aquí és coneguda com a coronavirus. És molt gran l’esforç que tots els habitants de cada població estan exercint davant d’aquesta situació, ja que s'està demanant que no es surti al carrer, que es porti una estricte higiene, ja que el virus es molt contagiós i hem de portar una rutina d’higiene, sobretot els més petits i els d’edat avançada, que són els col·lectius més vulnerables en contagiar-se. Tots els sanitaris, personal tècnic i agents servicials, estan fent un treball molt dur, tan físicament com psicològicament,ja que han d’aguantar cada dia llargues hores de treball per afrontar el virus i sortir endavant, tot i les circumstàncies donades. Per això cada dia a les vuit de la nit es fa un acte d’agraïment cap a aquestes persones, tota la gent surt als seus balcons i finestres i aplaudeix per donar suport i donar les gràcies per tot el que estan fent. Cada dia es donen xifres de gent afectada i de gent que no pot superar aquesta malaltia i perd la vida, tot i haver lluitat per sortir endavant, però també hi han xifres que ens diuen la gent que es dona d’alta i que està totalment recuperada, per això hem de ser positius i pensar que de tot això ens en sortirem i tot anirà bé, sempre i quan es respecti les mesures de seguretat recomanades. Hi ha molta gent que té por, perquè és una situació dura i que ens pot enfonsar per dintre. Per acabar, dir que hem de ser molt forts i positius i enfrontar-nos amb aquest virus que desapareixerà d’aquí molt poc. Irina Comencena comparar l’epidèmia amb una guerra, els fan creure que no quedarà ningú, que s’eliminarà el poble, el missatge de tot això era atemorir als habitants. (…) El Coronavirus neix a Xina a la població de Wuhan. A diferència de la Pesta el portador d’aquest virus és un ratpenat. La Pesta es propaga entre animals i si aquests mosseguen ales persones. La Pesta va quedar reclosa dintre de la població d’Oran, en canvi, aquesta ha tingut una expansió mundial i una repercussió global. La primera mesura que es pren en el Covid-19 és el confinament dels habitants en els seus domicilis. En el cas de la Pesta els ajuntaven a tots els que mostraven indicis. En l’actualitat prenem precaucions,ja siguin guants, mascaretes,...Ambla Pestano hi havia cap tipus de prevenció. El període d’incubació de la pesta és de 7 dies, en canvi, el del coronavirus és de 14 dies. Per a la Pesta van trobar que els antibiòtics eren eficients i a dia d’avui pel Covid-19 no han trobat encara la solució. L’evolució de l’expansió d’aquesta epidèmia ha estat mundial per la millora dels mitjans de transport i l’augment del turisme. Ambdues epidèmies afecten amb una proporció més alta a gent que ja té algun antecedent patològic i ens el dos casos no es troba un fàrmac de resposta immediata. La Pesta es propagava a través dels paràsits que tenien animals com les rates i el Covid-19 es propaga amb el contacte de la saliva d’una persona infectada a una altre. Així com abans hi havia falta de recursos mèdics i voluntariat, tenint en compte que la població en aquella època era molt menor, avui en dia tot i que hi han més hospitals i medis per controlar la salut dels habitants, ens trobem
  3. 3. que també falten medis degut a que l’epidèmia afecta a molta més gent, és a dir, a poca gent pocs medis a molta gent falten medis. Ivet El problema que tenim amb el coronavirus és que hi ha molta gent que no es conscient encara de la situació que estem vivint i l’únic que volen és sortir al carrer, i això fa que hi hagi més nombre de contagiats i que no es pugui posar fi a aquesta pandèmia. Gisela El paral·lelisme que crec que es pot fer, després d'haver vist la pel·lícula i d'haver aprofundit en el tema del Covid-19, podem dir que en el que més es semblen aquella quarantena i d'aquesta és que c ada persona actua i es comporta molt diferent davant la situació d'una epidèmia i d'un confinament de vint-i-quatre hores a casa, durant un temps bastant llarg. També podem veure com el pànic social fa acte en aquestes dos epidèmies mundials. Com la gent es prepara per al pitjor i agafa mesures exagerades (no totes les persones, per això) i com la societat es veu decaiguda. Però encara que veiem el pànic social en moltes persones, països, etc... també veiem la serenitat d'algunes altres persones i especialistes. Durant aquestes dos epidèmies, també observem com els especialistes, metges, infermers, persones de neteja, etc... actuen fent el seu treball sense decantar-se pel perill que corren (sempre hi ha casos on sobre tot els especialistes i metges que saben sobre aquesta epidèmia són els primers que agafen el pànic ja que no saben com portar- ho i li entren la por). I sobre tot, durant aquestes dos epidèmies veiem els mil i un comportaments de les persones en quarantena. Veiem com alguns es senten que es tornen boigs per el fet de no poder sortir i no poder sentir-se lliures, podem veure a altres que estan còmodes tancats a casa. Mertixel
  4. 4. Per a miel vesant psicosocialque té és que, com es mostraen la pel·lícula, les persones no hi fiquen molta importància al saber que hi ha un primer contagiat, però que, quan hi han molts, les persones ja es preocupen. També al final es veu la dificultat que tenen les persones per retornar a fer la seva vida quotidiana. La pel·lícula mostra algunes coses que passen actualment, com el confinament. Dins d’aquest, moltes persones estan angoixades i fan tot el possible per sortir, fins i tot s’inventen excuses quan un agent els pregunten perquè estan al carrer. Kennet Des del meu punt de vista, tant en la pel·lícula com en els moments d'ara, cap ciutadà estava preparat per al que ens venia a sobre. Com en la pel·lícula, aquesta situació no és gens fàcil d'assimilar. En aquest estat d'alarma, igual que a la pel·lícula, hi ha gent que vol col·laborar amb l'ajuda, i és per això que podrem superar aquesta situació, amb l'esforç comú. Encara que després de superar aquesta sotragada del camí, haurem deixat a persones darrere igual que al terminar la epidèmia de la pesta. Laia La situació que van viure amb la pesta va ser bastant més greu que la que estem vivint ara, ja que abans deixaven morir a més persones perquè el que els interessava era que hi hagués menys població, això no vol dir que la situació d’ara no sigui greu, ja que hi ha molta gent capficada en voler sortir de casa i això fa que pugi el nombre d’infectats i s’allargui aquest confinament que estem vivint i està sent tan dur per tots. També ens està afectant a nivell econòmic ja que hi ha molta gent que no pot anar a treballar i no té ingressos i moltes empreses a falta també d’aquests ingressos ha d’acomiadar a gent. Jo només espero que tots siguem molt conscients ambel que està passant i que seguim les ordres de dalt i ens quedem a casa, així podem acabar ja amb aquesta malaltia Mariona
  5. 5. També es pot veure la com la falta de recursos, que no poden ser administrats afecten la gent fins al punt que s'arribin a mesures extremes com crear el caos a la ciutat, això actualment no es veu perquè està molt controlat, però alguna gent intenta fer tot el que pot per sortir de casa, fent accions que actualment són il·legals. Un altre punt que es veu ,és la incertesa de no saber quan acabarà tot aquell caos que ha provocat l'epidèmia, que avui en dia també sofrim, perquè hi ha molts problemes per saber quan es podrà sortir al carrer i quan s'acabarà amb el virus. Oriol Tot i això, segurament la gent deu patir per com començarem a fer vida normal després del Coronavirus, perquè haurà deixat seqüeles que persistiran en l’economia, en l’educació i en l'àmbit familiar. Crec que aquesta situació d’extrema gravetat que estem vivint ens ha de servir per aprendre molt sobre la nostra humanitat, és a dir, trobo que ens ha de servir per reflexionar i per preocupar-nos pels altres i no ser tant individualistes. També ens ha de servir per comprendre que no estem sols al món i que per aconseguir un gran èxit ens hem d’ajudar mútuament per aconseguir salvar-nos i fer front al Coronavirus tots junts. Júlia Cada dia es donen xifres molt elevades de gent afectada i de gent que no pot superar aquest virus i que acaba perdent la vida, tot i lluitar molt per seguir endavant, però també
  6. 6. hi ha xifres que ens diuen que hi ha gent que ha patit el virus i ara està fent vida normal, hi això ens amina a tots. Carla Per concloure, podria dir que és cert que potser hi han certes similituds i múltiples diferències entre les dues, però tenen una cosa molt important en comú, la higiene. Gràcies a les millores d'higiene, neteja personal i el descobriment del tractament contra aquesta, la pesta va anant disminuint i va poder-se erradicar. El covid-19 no té cura ni tractament encara, però una cosa sí que sap, i és que mitjançant prevencions, una bona higiene i aïllament del medi, es poden reduir de manera significant les probabilitats d’acabar patint d’aquesta pandèmia. Clàudia

