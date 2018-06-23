Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Marina Soriano Guerrero 1r BATX. E 15/06/2018
2 ÍNDEX ÍNDEX: 2 INTRODUCCIÓ ELS TRES PANYS: 3 LA HISTÒRIA D’EN NIKO: 3 SÒNIA FERNÁNDEZ-VIDAL: 4 EL MÓN QUÀNTIC: 5 CONCLUS...
3 INTRODUCCIÓ: ELS TRES PANYS Si vols que passin coses diferents, deixa de fer sempre el mateix. Sònia Fernández comença a...
4 En Niko Mir és un noi de catorze anys que es troba amb un missatge curiós reflectit al sostre de la seva habitació. Aque...
5 centres més prestigiosos com el CERN, el Laboratori Nacional De Los Álamos o el ICFO. En el món empresarial, la autora d...
6 La història exemplifica algun concepte com la relativitat de l’espai i el temps o l’entrellaçament de partícules. Però e...
7 L’autora del llibre utilitzar el recurs dels enigmes al llarg de la historia, això permet al lector avançar, conèixer i ...
8
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1. la porta dels tres panys

21 views

Published on

Resum

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1. la porta dels tres panys

  1. 1. 1 Marina Soriano Guerrero 1r BATX. E 15/06/2018
  2. 2. 2 ÍNDEX ÍNDEX: 2 INTRODUCCIÓ ELS TRES PANYS: 3 LA HISTÒRIA D’EN NIKO: 3 SÒNIA FERNÁNDEZ-VIDAL: 4 EL MÓN QUÀNTIC: 5 CONCLUSIÓ: L’ENIGMA: 6 WEBGRAFIA I BIBLIOGRAFIA: 7
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCIÓ: ELS TRES PANYS Si vols que passin coses diferents, deixa de fer sempre el mateix. Sònia Fernández comença així una historia que m’ha fascinat des del primer moment. Havia sentit a parlar de la física i l’òptica quàntica, sempre havia estat per mi un gran misteri i ho continua sent. Gràcies als meus gairebé nuls coneixements respecte aquest tema, la idea de llegir aquest llibre m’atreia encara més. Inicialment dubtava que l’autora hagués estat capaç de captar les idees necessàries d’aquest desconegut, per a mi, món quàntic en un llibre per a públics de diverses edats. Potser utilitzava un vocabulari per a infants que em resultaria avorrit o potser a l’inversa i tot aquell món em resultaria difícil d’entendre. A pesar d’això després de llegir el primer capítol vaig voler obrir amb en Niko la porta dels tres panys cap aquest món quàntic. LA HISTÒRIA D’EN NIKO
  4. 4. 4 En Niko Mir és un noi de catorze anys que es troba amb un missatge curiós reflectit al sostre de la seva habitació. Aquest duia escrit “Si vols que passin coses diferents, deixa de fer sempre el mateix.”. L’enigmàtica frase amb origen desconegut el va dur a evitar la seva rutina i anar a l’escola per una camí diferent al que acostumava a passar. Enlloc d’anar carrer avall va decidir anar per la pujada. Aquesta decisió va permetre al Niko trobar-se amb un edifici realment curiós, tot i tenir tres pisos només podia apreciar una finestra al mes alt d’aquests. Just davant seu es va trobar amb una porta amb tres panys que semblava molt més nova que la resta de l’edifici. Un botó vermell, que semblava que acabés d’aparèixer per al noi, ressaltava al marge de l’entrada. Va sentir la veu d’una dona que l’invitava a entrar. Al travessar aquella porta en Niko va ser capaç d’entrar a l’edifici i sense saber-ho també, al món quàntic. Un cop dins en Niko va conèixer a uns personatges que van ser realment especials per a ell: l’Edwen, un jove elf científic, i la Quiona, una preciosa fada quàntica. Ambdós guien al noi per els camins del univers quàntic que acabava de descobrir, explicant-li conceptes nous i proposant-li enigmes realment interessants. Al llarg d’aquest viatge el protagonista assisteix al partit més estrafolari de la seva vida enmig d’un Big Bang, travessa parets, coneix el rellotger més curiós del món i uns bessons que envellien a ritmes diferents, es capaç de teleportar-se i de superposicionar-se. Tot això li permet amb ell mateix i a la resta d’habitants d’aquell món que se’n adonin que no és un humà qualsevol si no, que es l’element clau per a fer que el món dels humans continuï endavant. SÒNIA FERNÁNDEZ-VIDAL Sònia Fernández-vidal va néixer el 8 de març de 1978 a Barcelona. Es doctora en Física per la UAB, on imparteix classes. Ha treballat i col·laborat a alguns dels
  5. 5. 5 centres més prestigiosos com el CERN, el Laboratori Nacional De Los Álamos o el ICFO. En el món empresarial, la autora d’aquest llibre és cofundadora de la empresa Gauss & Neumann. La Sònia és acadèmica electa de La Reial Acadèmia Europea de Doctors (RAED), al 2017 va ser seleccionada per la revista Forbes com una de les 100 persones més creatives del món. A part de ser l’autora del llibre La porta dels tres panys, el qual ha estat traduït a 12 idiomes, també ha escrit altres obres com: Quantic Love, novel·la ambientada en el CERN; Esmorzar amb partícules, un assaig sobre els orígens del univers; y L’univers a la mà, amb la col·laboració de la Pilarín Bayés. EL MÒN QUÀNTIC La porta dels tres panys és una novel·la que permet introduir-se en el món de la física i l’òptica quàntica d’una manera molt bàsica. A pesar d’això permet que puguis entendre els significats d’aquestes branques.
  6. 6. 6 La història exemplifica algun concepte com la relativitat de l’espai i el temps o l’entrellaçament de partícules. Però el concepte més important és que les nostres eleccions defineixen qui som i les circumstàncies que vivim o les nostres habilitats. En els cosmos existeixen totes les possibilitats, i nosaltres som responsables de crear la nostra vida. Depènd’un mateix el fet de veure i aprofitar les possibilitats que l’envolten. En el llibre apareixen diferents referències a cites importants com “Dos camins es bifurcaven en un bosc i jo, jo vaig agafar el menys transitat, i això va marcar la diferència”. Aquestes paraules del poeta Robert Frost reflecteixen la idea de que totes les direccions són possibles i que les decisions més arbitraries poden condicionar tota la resta. També s’esmenta la dita xinesa “l’aleteig d’una papallona es pot sentir a l’altra banda del món”. Per tant totes les decisions que prenem i les accions que duem a terme no només ens afecten a nosaltres sinó a tot el món sencer. Així doncs totes aquelles decisions trivials que prenem poden afectar a tot hom, encara que no siguem capaços de veure-ho. Per tant hem de ser capaços de prendre noves decisions, i no deixar que la nostra rutina ens consumeixi, hem d’aprendre a buscar nous camins, és a dir, tenir en compte totes les possibilitats que tenim i aprofitar-les al màxim per això “Si vols que passin coses diferents, deixa de fer sempre el mateix.” CONCLUSIÓ: L’ENIGMA “Cal fer les preguntes correctes si vols arribar a alguna banda! Aquest és el problema de donar tantes coses per suposades”. Actualment vivim en una societat formada majoritàriament per gent que accepta tot allò que li diuen sense qüestionar-ho i sense pensar en altres possibilitats. Hi ha persones que passen del tema és a dir, que es desinteressen pel que passa al seu voltant i en canvi, d’altres que filen massa prim i es plantegen tot tipus de preguntes però de les quals poques són realment importants i ens permetran trobar les respostes correctes. La nostra realitat es allò que podem observar i de vegades no pensem en el que hi pot haver més enllà o totes les coses que encara queden per descobrir. Es graciós el fet de que molta gent diu “Bé, ja no queda res per a descobrir” aquesta afirmació que més d’un cop he escoltat és falsa. Penseu. Què creieu que deien els romans, grecs o qualsevol altra civilització? Potser ells també creien que ho havien descobert tot. Però com saps si ho has descobert tot si allò que no has descobert és desconegut?
  7. 7. 7 L’autora del llibre utilitzar el recurs dels enigmes al llarg de la historia, això permet al lector avançar, conèixer i aprendre conjuntament amb el protagonista el mon quàntic. Els enigmes ens permeten realment buscar quina és la pregunta adient per a trobar una resposta que en aquest cas és la solució del enigma. Per això considero important mantenir la ment oberta als canvis, per a fer-ho hem de ser capaços de plantejar-nos preguntes. Moltes vegades les persones no estem d’acord amb tot el que pensem però, això ens permet obrir la nostra perspectiva sobre la realitat. “Jo no vull que pensis com jo, només vull que pensis”. Frida Kahlo. WEBGRAFIA I BIBLIOGRAFIA La porta dels tres panys – Sònia Fernández-Vidal (laGalera) http://fernandez-vidal.com/ www.googlefotos.com
  8. 8. 8

×