Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[Kindle prime] Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures: Text and Atlas
[Kindle prime] Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures: Text and Atlas "Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedure...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Katharine E. Alterq Pages : 440 pagesq Publisher : Demos Medical Publishingq Language :q ISBN-10 :...
DISCRIPSI "Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures" provides a comprehensive multimedia approach to neurotoxin thera...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Kindle prime] Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures: Text and Atlas

9 views

Published on

Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures provides a comprehensive multimedia approach to neurotoxin therapy using ultrasound. This combined text/atlas/DVD offers a complete review of toxin therapy, both current indications and emerging applications, as well as a detailed review of ultrasound technology and ultrasound guidance techniques for botulinum toxin injections and nerve blocks. The work also includes a detailed anatomic and pictorial atlas (print and DVD), which will be invaluable to clinicians performing procedures with or without ultrasound guidance. The text section of the book is a reference manual, covering conditions and indications, chemodenervation agents, and ultrasound basics including essential physics, machine settings, artifacts, scanning techniques, and procedural guidance techniques. The illustrated print and DVD atlas sections offer a stunning visual roadmap for understanding ultrasound anatomy, localizing muscles, and safely and successfully performing chemodenervation procedures. Features of Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures Include More than 1,300 clinical pictures, anatomical drawings, and ultrasound stills Over 300 video clips of structures, injections, and techniques for performing chemodenervation and neurolysis or combination therapies with ultrasound Practical yet comprehensive-an indispensable print and electronic reference for clinicians Review of ultrasound technology, techniques, and clinical applications for chemodenervation Review of clinical indications and emerging uses of botulinum toxin

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Kindle prime] Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures: Text and Atlas

  1. 1. [Kindle prime] Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures: Text and Atlas
  2. 2. [Kindle prime] Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures: Text and Atlas "Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures" provides a comprehensive multimedia approach to neurotoxin therapy using ultrasound. This combined text/atlas/DVD offers a complete review of toxin therapy, both current indications and emerging applications, as well as a detailed review of ultrasound technology and ultrasound guidance techniques for botulinum toxin injections and nerve blocks. The work also includes a detailed anatomic and pictorial atlas (print and DVD), which will be invaluable to clinicians performing procedures with or without ultrasound guidance. The text section of the book is a reference manual, covering conditions and indications, chemodenervation agents, and ultrasound basics including essential physics, machine settings, artifacts, scanning techniques, and procedural guidance techniques. The illustrated print and DVD atlas sections offer a stunning visual roadmap for understanding ultrasound anatomy, localizing muscles, and safely and successfully performing chemodenervation procedures. Features of "Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures" Include More than 1,300 clinical pictures, anatomical drawings, and ultrasound stills Over 300 video clips of structures, injections, and techniques for performing chemodenervation and neurolysis or combination therapies with ultrasound Practical yet comprehensive-an indispensable print and electronic reference for clinicians Review of ultrasound technology, techniques, and clinical applications for chemodenervation Review of clinical indications and emerging uses of botulinum toxin
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Katharine E. Alterq Pages : 440 pagesq Publisher : Demos Medical Publishingq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1936287609q ISBN-13 : 9781936287604q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI "Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures" provides a comprehensive multimedia approach to neurotoxin therapy using ultrasound. This combined text/atlas/DVD offers a complete review of toxin therapy, both current indications and emerging applications, as well as a detailed review of ultrasound technology and ultrasound guidance techniques for botulinum toxin injections and nerve blocks. The work also includes a detailed anatomic and pictorial atlas (print and DVD), which will be invaluable to clinicians performing procedures with or without ultrasound guidance. The text section of the book is a reference manual, covering conditions and indications, chemodenervation agents, and ultrasound basics including essential physics, machine settings, artifacts, scanning techniques, and procedural guidance techniques. The illustrated print and DVD atlas sections offer a stunning visual roadmap for understanding ultrasound anatomy, localizing muscles, and safely and successfully performing chemodenervation procedures. Features of "Ultrasound-Guided Chemodenervation Procedures" Include More than 1,300 clinical pictures, anatomical drawings, and ultrasound stills Over 300 video clips of structures, injections, and techniques for performing chemodenervation and neurolysis or combination therapies with ultrasound Practical yet comprehensive-an indispensable print and electronic reference for clinicians Review of ultrasound technology, techniques, and clinical applications for chemodenervation Review of clinical indications and emerging uses of botulinum toxin
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×