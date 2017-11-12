Download Only Fools and Stories | Best Audiobook Michael Rapaport, actor, Top 50 podcaster, award-winning film maker, and ...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
4 STEP TO YOUR FREE AUDIOBOOK
Download Full Version Only Fools and Stories Audiobook OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Only Fools and Stories Audiobooks For Free

10 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Only Fools and Stories Audiobooks For Free

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Only Fools and Stories Audiobooks For Free

  1. 1. Download Only Fools and Stories | Best Audiobook Michael Rapaport, actor, Top 50 podcaster, award-winning film maker, and sports fanatic, is here to set the world straight on the greatest and downright worst athletes, players, teams, and jerseys-while refusing to mention statistics, analytics, or anything else that isn't pure hustle. In 1979, nine-year-old Michael Rapaport decided he was going to do whatever it took to be a pro baller. He practiced and practiced, but by the time he was fifteen, he realized there was no place for a slow, white Jewish kid in the NBA. So he found another way to channel his obsession with sports: talking trash. In Only Fools and Stories, Rapaport uses his signature smack-talk style and in-your-face humor to discuss everything from why LeBron will never be like Mike, that Tiger needs the ladies to get his golf game back, and how he once thought Mary Lou Retton was his true love. And, of course, why next year will be the year the New York Knicks win the championship. This book is a series of rants-some controversial, some affectionate, but all incredibly hilarious. Only Fools and StoriesFree Audiobook Downloads Only Fools and StoriesFree Online Audiobooks Only Fools and StoriesAudiobooks Free Only Fools and StoriesAudiobooks For Free Online Only Fools and StoriesFree Audiobook Download Only Fools and StoriesFree Audiobooks Online Only Fools and StoriesDownload Free Audiobooks a LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
  3. 3. 4 STEP TO YOUR FREE AUDIOBOOK
  4. 4. Download Full Version Only Fools and Stories Audiobook OR

×