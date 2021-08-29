Successfully reported this slideshow.
Service Repair Manual Models 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator
Product: MINI HYD EXCAVATOR Model: 303.5E MINI HYD EXCAVATOR RKY Configuration: 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 Engine
Illustration 1 g01250188 1. Lower the temperature of bearing cup (62). 2. Install bearing cup (62) into housing (61). 3. I...
Illustration 3 g01250186 6. Install shaft (56) and bearing cone (58). 7. Install retainers (54), ring (53), ring gear (55)...
Illustration 6 g01250183 11. Install carrier (46), gear (45), bearings (44), and gears (43). Illustration 7 g01250182 12. ...
Illustration 9 g01250177 Illustration 10 g01250179 Improper assembly of parts that are spring loaded can cause bodily inju...
Illustration 11 g01250176 16. Install pins (32) into barrel assembly (33). Illustration 12 g01250174 17. Install bearing (...
Illustration 14 g01251301 19. Install piston (27). Illustration 15 g01250171 20. Install spring assembly (26). Illustratio...
Illustration 17 g01250167 23. Install shaft assembly (23) and swashplate (24) into plate (22). Illustration 18 g01250164 I...
Illustration 19 g01250166 25. Install head (20) and bolts (19). Illustration 20 g01250163 26. Install O-ring seal (18), ba...
Illustration 22 g01250160 Improper assembly of parts that are spring loaded can cause bodily injury. To prevent possible i...
End By: a. Install the swing motor and the swing drive.
Product: MINI HYD EXCAVATOR Model: 303.5E MINI HYD EXCAVATOR RKY Configuration: 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 Engine
Illustration 2 g01256191 2. Apply Tooling (B) to bolts (3). Install bolts (3) into swing motor and swing drive (2). Illust...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: MINI HYD EXCAVATOR Model: 303.5E MINI HYD EXCAVATOR RKY Configuration: 303.5E Mini H...
Illustration 1 g02836826 1. Remove bolts (1) and remove fender (2). Illustration 2 g02836837 2. Remove tube assembly (3). ...
Illustration 3 g02836881 3. Disconnect hose (9) from the bottom of hydraulic oil tank (8). Illustration 4 g02836937 Illust...
Product: MINI HYD EXCAVATOR Model: 303.5E MINI HYD EXCAVATOR RKY Configuration: 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 Engine
Illustration 2 g02836896 1. Attach Tooling (A) and a suitable lifting device to hydraulic oil tank (8). The weight of hydr...
Illustration 4 g02836837 3. Install hose assemblies (5), (6), and (7). Connect hose assembly and tighten clamp (4). Instal...
Caterpillar cat 303.5 e mini hydraulic excavator (prefix rky) service repair manual (rky00001 and up)

  1. 1. Service Repair Manual Models 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator
  2. 2. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: MINI HYD EXCAVATOR Model: 303.5E MINI HYD EXCAVATOR RKY Configuration: 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 303E CR, 303.5E, 304E, 305.5E and 305E Mini Hydraulic Excavators Machine Systems Media Number -UENR0148-04 Publication Date -01/10/2016 Date Updated -25/10/2016 i04778100 Swing Motor and Swing Drive - Assemble SMCS - 5058-016-ZW; 5459-016 Assembly Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty C 1P-1857 Retaining Ring Pliers 1 D 1P-1859 Retaining Ring Pliers 1 1/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  3. 3. Illustration 1 g01250188 1. Lower the temperature of bearing cup (62). 2. Install bearing cup (62) into housing (61). 3. Install seal (64) and bearing cone (63) onto shaft (56). Illustration 2 g01250187 4. Lower the temperature of bearing cup (59). 5. Install lip seal (60) and bearing cup (59). 2/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  4. 4. Illustration 3 g01250186 6. Install shaft (56) and bearing cone (58). 7. Install retainers (54), ring (53), ring gear (55), and O-ring seal (57). Illustration 4 g01250185 8. Install the bearings, gears (51), and plate (50) onto carrier (52). 9. Use Tooling (D) in order to install retaining ring (49). Illustration 5 g01250184 10. Install carrier assembly (48) and gear (47). 3/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  5. 5. Illustration 6 g01250183 11. Install carrier (46), gear (45), bearings (44), and gears (43). Illustration 7 g01250182 12. Install plate (42). Illustration 8 g01250181 13. Install bearing (41), port plate (40), and plate (39). 4/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  6. 6. Illustration 9 g01250177 Illustration 10 g01250179 Improper assembly of parts that are spring loaded can cause bodily injury. To prevent possible injury, follow the established assembly procedure and wear protective equipment. 14. Install washer (35), spring (36), and washer (37). 15. Use Tooling (C) and a suitable press in order to install retaining ring (34). 5/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  7. 7. Illustration 11 g01250176 16. Install pins (32) into barrel assembly (33). Illustration 12 g01250174 17. Install bearing (31), retainer (30), and pistons (29). Illustration 13 g01250173 18. Install rotating group (28). 6/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  8. 8. Illustration 14 g01251301 19. Install piston (27). Illustration 15 g01250171 20. Install spring assembly (26). Illustration 16 g01251332 21. Raise the temperature of bearing (25). 22. Install bearing (25) from shaft assembly (23). 7/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  9. 9. Illustration 17 g01250167 23. Install shaft assembly (23) and swashplate (24) into plate (22). Illustration 18 g01250164 Improper assembly of parts that are spring loaded can cause bodily injury. To prevent possible injury, follow the established assembly procedure and wear protective equipment. 24. Install plate (22) and bolts (21). 8/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  10. 10. Illustration 19 g01250166 25. Install head (20) and bolts (19). Illustration 20 g01250163 26. Install O-ring seal (18), backup ring (17), O-ring seal (16), and backup ring (15) onto check valve (13). 27. Repeat Step 26 for check valve (14). Illustration 21 g01250161 28. Install check valve (13) and check valve (14). 9/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  11. 11. Illustration 22 g01250160 Improper assembly of parts that are spring loaded can cause bodily injury. To prevent possible injury, follow the established assembly procedure and wear protective equipment. 29. Install spring (4), the O-ring seal, and plug (3). 30. Install spring (10), shim (9), the O-ring seal, and plug (8). 31. Install spool (6), the O-ring seal, and plug (7). 32. Install spool (11), the O-ring seal, and plug (12). 33. Install O-ring seals (5). Illustration 23 g01250159 34. Install valve assembly (2) and bolts (1). 10/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  12. 12. End By: a. Install the swing motor and the swing drive. Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Sun Mar 1 23:36:49 UTC+0800 2020 11/11 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  13. 13. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: MINI HYD EXCAVATOR Model: 303.5E MINI HYD EXCAVATOR RKY Configuration: 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 303E CR, 303.5E, 304E, 305.5E and 305E Mini Hydraulic Excavators Machine Systems Media Number -UENR0148-04 Publication Date -01/10/2016 Date Updated -25/10/2016 i04778102 Swing Motor and Swing Drive - Install SMCS - 5058-012-ZW; 5459-012-ZW Installation Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 138-7573 Link Bracket 2 B 5P-3931 Anti-Seize Compound 1 Illustration 1 g01256193 1. Attach Tooling (A) and a suitable lifting device to swing motor and swing drive (2). The weight of swing motor and swing drive (2) is approximately 27 kg (60 lb). Install swing motor and swing drive (2). 1/2 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  14. 14. Illustration 2 g01256191 2. Apply Tooling (B) to bolts (3). Install bolts (3) into swing motor and swing drive (2). Illustration 3 g01256189 3. Connect hose assemblies (1) to the rear and to the left side of swing motor and swing drive (2). End By: a. Install platform. Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Sun Mar 1 23:37:46 UTC+0800 2020 2/2 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  15. 15. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: MINI HYD EXCAVATOR Model: 303.5E MINI HYD EXCAVATOR RKY Configuration: 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 303E CR, 303.5E, 304E, 305.5E and 305E Mini Hydraulic Excavators Machine Systems Media Number -UENR0148-04 Publication Date -01/10/2016 Date Updated -25/10/2016 i06753331 Hydraulic Tank - Remove SMCS - 5056-011 Removal Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 439-3938 Link Bracket 2 Start By: a. Remove the main control valve. Note: Put identification marks on all lines, on all hoses, on all wires, and on all tubes for installation purposes. Plug all lines, hoses, and tubes to prevent fluid loss and to keep contaminants from entering the system. Note: Cleanliness is an important factor. Before you begin the removal procedure, thoroughly clean the exterior of the components to prevent dirt from entering the internal mechanism. 1/4 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  16. 16. Illustration 1 g02836826 1. Remove bolts (1) and remove fender (2). Illustration 2 g02836837 2. Remove tube assembly (3). Loosen clamp and remove hose (4). Disconnect hose assemblies (5), (6), and (7). 2/4 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  17. 17. Illustration 3 g02836881 3. Disconnect hose (9) from the bottom of hydraulic oil tank (8). Illustration 4 g02836937 Illustration 5 g02836896 4. Attach Tooling (A) and a suitable lifting device to hydraulic oil tank (8). The weight of hydraulic oil tank (8) is approximately 68 kg (150 lb). Remove bolts (10) and remove hydraulic oil tank (8). Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Sun Mar 1 23:38:43 UTC+0800 2020 3/4 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  19. 19. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: MINI HYD EXCAVATOR Model: 303.5E MINI HYD EXCAVATOR RKY Configuration: 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 Engine Disassembly and Assembly 303E CR, 303.5E, 304E, 305.5E and 305E Mini Hydraulic Excavators Machine Systems Media Number -UENR0148-04 Publication Date -01/10/2016 Date Updated -25/10/2016 i06753585 Hydraulic Tank - Install SMCS - 5056-012 Installation Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 439-3938 Link Bracket 2 Note: Cleanliness is an important factor. Before assembly, thoroughly clean all parts in cleaning fluid. Allow the parts to air dry. Do not use wiping cloths or rags to dry parts. Lint may be deposited on the parts which may cause later trouble. Inspect all parts. If any parts are worn or damaged, use new parts for replacement. Illustration 1 g02836937 1/3 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  20. 20. Illustration 2 g02836896 1. Attach Tooling (A) and a suitable lifting device to hydraulic oil tank (8). The weight of hydraulic oil tank (8) is approximately 68 kg (150 lb). Install hydraulic oil tank (8) and bolts (10). Illustration 3 g02836881 2. Connect hose (9) to the bottom of hydraulic oil tank (8). 2/3 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...
  21. 21. Illustration 4 g02836837 3. Install hose assemblies (5), (6), and (7). Connect hose assembly and tighten clamp (4). Install tube assembly (3). Illustration 5 g02836826 4. Install fender (2) and bolts (1). End By: a. Install the main control valve. Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Sun Mar 1 23:39:39 UTC+0800 2020 3/3 303.5E Mini Hydraulic Excavator RKY00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C1.8 ... 2020/3/1 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sisw...

