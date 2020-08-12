Digital marketing in Pitampura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital marketing is known as an approach, promotion, branding, or marketing exercise using digital platforms like websites, search engines, emails, social media, and mobile apps. Digital Marketing Institute in Pitampura for training undergraduates and professionals from 99 Digital Academy will not only help you in learning the different facets of digital marketing courses but will also provide you with practical experience along with certifications.

  1. 1. 99 DIGITAL ACADEMY "WHICH IS THE BEST DIGITAL MARKETING INSTITUTE IN PITAMPURA DELHI?"? Date: August 12, 2020 WELCOME TO
  2. 2. Digital marketing is known as an approach, promotion, branding, or marketing exercise using digital platforms like websites, search engines, emails, social media, and mobile apps. Digital Marketing Institute in Pitampura for training undergraduates and professionals from 99 Digital Academy will not only help you in learning the different facets of digital marketing courses but will also provide you with practical experience along with certifications.
  3. 3. We have the most experienced faculties and we are one of the recognized digital marketing institutes in Delhi, Pitampura. WHY IS DIGITAL MARKETING IMPORTANT TODAY? Since most of the population thrive on internet source and spend a lot of time online, hence Digital Marketing techniques are very important today and Using digital marketing, we can reach an enormous audience in a way that is both cost-effective and measurable.
  4. 4. Unlike traditional Marketing techniques, in Digital Marketing we can save money and reach more customers for less money than traditional marketing methods. Get to know your audience and allow them to know you personally which can help to create brand loyalty.
  5. 5. THE MODULE OF DIGITAL MARKETING CERTIFICATION COURSE? We in 99 Digital Academy have multiple modules to provide you in-depth knowledge of Digital Marketing. Some of the basic modules covered by mostly all the Digital Marketing Institutes in Delhi, Pitampura are:- SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION (SEO) -: It helps you to understand & learn how to get the website listed among the top search engine results.
  6. 6. SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING (SMM) -: This implies how to generate leads, build brand preferences and target audience on Social Media. SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING (SEM) -: This will provide you the full fledge knowledge about how to run ads on Search Engines.
  7. 7. EMAIL MARKETING -: In this part, you’ll get to know how to build your mail users lists and send emails to them in order to drive relevant clicks. WEB ANALYTICS -: In this part, you’ll able to track, monitor and evaluate the website traffic and campaign statistics
  8. 8. MOBILE MARKETING (MM) -: You’ll learn how to approach marketing through mobile devices. For instance: SMS marketing, QR codes, Location- based marketing and App-based marketing etc. 99 Digital Academy provides you with the most affordable digital marketing course in Pitampura, Delhi. Our certified and experienced professionals will make sure to provide you with the complete knowledge of all the modules
  9. 9. THANK YOU Head Office: M-1, Ground Floor, Old DLF, Sector 14, Gurgaon, Haryana 122001 Branch Office: Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi 110034. +91 9999 556 322 info@99digitalacademy.com

