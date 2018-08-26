-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Financial Intelligence for Entrepreneurs Managers in various businesses are expected to use financial data to make decisions, allocate resources, and budget expenses. This work presents the uses of finance specifically for managers involved in entrepreneurial ventures. It provides entrepreneurs with an understanding of the basics of financial management and measurement.
Author : Karen Berman
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Karen Berman ( 3✮ )
Link Download : https://probooknine.blogspot.com/?book=1422119157
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment