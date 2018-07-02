Synnopsis :

Huguccio was an important lawyer of the medieval church, bishop of Ferrara, and one of the greatest representatives of twelfth-century scholasticism. In this book-length study of this influential figure, Wolfgang P. Muller provides a critical account of the biographical information on the man and his writings. He discusses the various aspects of Huguccio s career and thought as well as the manuscript tradition of some of his works. The author s scholarship rests on direct consultation and painstaking analysis of enormous quantities of manuscript material. This book provides the point of departure for anyone wishing to study Huguccio first-hand. It will be worthy reading for students of medieval canon law and an essential addition to all libraries supportingresearch in medieval studies.



Author : Wolfgang P. Müller

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Wolfgang P. Müller ( 7✮ )

Link Download : https://cbookdownload5.blogspot.sg/?book=0813228360

