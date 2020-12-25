( Unlimited ebook ) Noble Prince (Tin Gypsy, #4)

The night Luke Rosen met Scarlett Marks was the only time he?s regretted becoming chief of police. One horrific night of blood and death, and now she?s living under his roof?all because he swore an oath to serve and protect.Scarlett is stubborn and infuriating. She has no respect for the order in his structured life, and she never does anything she?s told. Worse, she doesn?t seem to care that the information she has on a motorcycle gang means she might end up dead. But her unwavering strength, her courage and tenacity and beauty, makes it impossible for him to abandon her.If Luke is going to keep her safe, he?ll have to make the hardest decision of his life. He can either honor his values as a cop, knowing Scarlett is unlikely to survive . . . or he can break all the rules and protect the woman who?s invaded his home and his heart.

