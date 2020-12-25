( Paperback ) Mafia Casanova

From Wall Street Journal & USA Bestselling Author M. Robinson & #1 NYT Bestselling Author Rachel Van Dyken comes a full length, standalone romantic suspense novelTrust.Loyalty.Family.The tangled web of mafia life.We grew up together. Me, Eden, my brother Tristian.He was always the safe bet, the sure thing, the good guy.And me? Well, I was the Casanova, the killer who flirted with anyone and anything, breaking Eden?s heart again and again.We both loved her.Mind.Body.Soul.Until I gifted her to my brother as if she meant nothing, when she meant everything to me.Tristian was safer.Better.Could give her the life I never would be able to.But things changed.We changed.My only goal was to protect her, making her hate me in return. Except once my brother wasn?t standing between us anymore, I decided?It was my turn to claim what had always been MINE to begin with.Full length Standalone Romantic Suspense Novel

