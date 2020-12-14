Celebrate the spirit of the season with 12 Disney and Pixar stories in this treasury of tales that can each be read aloud in five minutes!Join in the festivities of the season as Mike and Sully race to light the big Christmas tree, Alice finds the Red Queen's present, Peter Pan brings Christmas to Never Land, and more! With 12 stories featuring your favorite Disney and Pixar characters, each meant to be read aloud in five minutes, this padded storybook with beautiful illustrations is the perfect fit for bedtime, story time, or anytime!Complete your 5-Minute Collections with these best-selling favorites!5-Minute Disney Christmas Stories5-Minute Disney Halloween Stories5-Minute Girl Power Stories5-Minute Disney Junior Stories5-Minute Disney Classic Stories5-Minute Disney Snuggle Stories5-Minute Disney Pixar Stories5-Minute Star Wars Stories5-Minute Disney Princess Stories5-Minute Disney Under the Water Stories5-Minute Winnie the Pooh Stories5-Minute Disney Sleepy Time Stories5-Minute

