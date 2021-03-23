!Download Vow of Deception (Deception Trilogy, #1) - Rina Kent

My husband. My tormentor.The most notorious man in the city offers me a job.Act as his dead wife.Adrian Volkov isn’t the type of person who takes no for an answer.He commands with an iron fist and all his orders are met.When he approaches me with the offer, I have two options.Go to prison or put myself under his wrath.I choose to have a roof over my head. What’s so hard about acting, right?Wrong.The moment I step into his wife’s shoes, everything spirals out of control.My only way of survival is through Adrian.Or is it?This book is part of a trilogy and is not standalone

