FAMILIES & FRIENDS OF MURDER VICTIMS, Inc. (FFMV) Newsletter November 2020 Thank-you: *Carol Anderson – Website *Christ Th...
Resources and Additional Support Services * Victims of Crime Resources Center 800) VICTIMS Rancho Cucamonga: (909) 945-424...
November 2020 Birthdays & Memories
November 2020 Birthdays Alfonso Lopez Ashley Nicole Randles Amber Martnez Andres Garced Jr. Anthony Prudhomme Anthony Turn...
NOVEMBER 2020 Memories Alexander Ray Esparza Amber Martinez Andrian Rivas Andre Reyes Rojas Anthony Prudhomme Brandon Mich...
LOVE GIFTS In Loving Memory of In Loving Memory of In Loving Memory of Yanize Lizette Mora Michele Carson Joshua Rexford 3...
Survivors Of Violent Loss Resources Announcements www.svlp.org Restorative Retelling is an evidence based model that has b...
The California VINE system is a service through which victims of crime can use the telephone or Internet to search for inf...
Show your support for Families & Friends of Murder Victims while you save money and earn cash back! Families & Friends of ...
From Rose Madsen, Editor/Chair/co-founder of the Colton Chapter of FFMV In Memory of my daughter Jennifer LeAnne Balber 12...
2021 Participant /Photo Release Form for slide show & picture boards Families & Friends of Murder Victims, INC (FFMV) Circ...
FFMV FORMA DE PERMISO 2021 Participante / Formulario de Autorización para la presentación de diapositivas de fotos y fotos...
Families & Friends of Murder Victims, INC (FFMV)

  1. 1. FAMILIES & FRIENDS OF MURDER VICTIMS, Inc. (FFMV) Newsletter November 2020 Thank-you: *Carol Anderson – Website *Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church Grand Terrace *First United Methodist Church of La Puente * Diocese of San Bernardino * Linda Rodriguez – Mother of Angel - Memory Cards * Ellie Rossi – Mother of David and Lisa * Family & Friends of Adam Rivera ALL FFMV Chapter Meetings are cancelled until further notice, due to COVID-19 It is with sadness in our hearts that we must announce that our Annual Christmas Memorial has been cancelled and therefore will not take place in December or at any time in the foreseeable future. The Executive Board was advised that the Diocese of San Bernardino, following the guidelines concerning Covid-19 will not be allowing indoor gatherings in their Pastoral Center. Although we will not gather in person this year, let us keep all of our victims, their families and friends in our thoughts and prayers. Please know that we are here for you and that we will continue our fight for the rights of all victims. Stay safe and healthy! Sincerely, Rose Madsen Executive Chair of FFMV In Loving Memory Jennifer LeAnne Balber 12-2-73 – 11-10-94 26 years Missing You! Need Someone to Talk To? * Bertha Flores - Parent - Spanish speaking (909) 200-5499 (after 3pm) *Rose Madsen – Parent (909) 798-4803 (after 4pm) Redlands CA *Donna Lozano - Parent – 760-660-9054 * Palm Springs/Coachella Valley 10am-9pm *Linda Rodriguez -Parent – 951-369-0010-Home – 951-732-3255 - Riverside * Ellie Rossi - Parent - 909-810-8133 Yucaipa CA * Richard McVoy – Adult Sibling – 909-503-5456 – Grand Terrace CA * Tanya Powell - Parent – 760-596-2292- Families & Friends of Murder Victims: A non-profit organization Dedicated to providing information, support, and friendship to persons who have experienced the death of a loved one through the violent act of murder Share Sorrow….. Share Strength Mission: To restore a sense of hope and to provide a pathway to well-being to those who have lost a loved one to murder and to those who are victims of attempted murder. Love Gifts Love gifts are a specific tax deductible donation made to the memory of a loved one’s birthday, anniversary of a death, holiday, or just because which are posted in newsletter. They are also made by caring professionals, organizations to help in the work that FFMV does with victims/survivors. These gifts help with the expenses incurred in reaching out to others and operating expenses. When making out a check, please make payable to FFMV and note Love Gift on check or envelope. Love Gifts can be mailed to FFMV- P.O. Box 11222 San Bernardino, Ca. - 92423-1222
  2. 2. Resources and Additional Support Services * Victims of Crime Resources Center 800) VICTIMS Rancho Cucamonga: (909) 945-4241* Victorville/Desert area: (760)552-6947 San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office of Victim Witness Centers: San Bernardino (909) 382-3846 * Riverside County District Attorney’s Office of Victim Witness Centers: Riverside: (951) 955-5450 Murrieta: (951) 304-5680 * Banning: (951) 922-7130 * Indio: (760) 863-8408 * POMC - (888) 818-POMC www.pomc.org GOC – Debra – 714-999-7132 Greater San Bernardino/Riverside Area Chapter Linda – 909-653-7236 * Citizens Against Homicide - (415) 455-5944 * Justice for Murdered Children - (310) 547-1367 * Memory of Victims Everywhere - (949) 248-5470 MOVE@cox.net * Resource for the Grieving and * Crime Survivors – 949-872-7895 www.crimesurvivors.com *JUSTICE FOR HOMICIDE VICTIMS – (310) 457-0030 - jhvinfo@justiceforhomicidevictims.com * Striving Towards Eradicating Violence In Ennercities -S.T.E.V.I.E. stevieisunityandpeace@yahoo.com oneunikadvocate2@aol.com * Survivors of Murdered Children SGV Chapter – Tina-626-298-9054 -tinayyama@att.net *Homicide Survivors Support Group Meets every 2nd Tuesday at 7pm Solono Family Justice Center 604 Empire St. Fairfield CA Rita Edmonds-Norris at 707-631-281 * Margaret Goldman – MA MFT 760-946-9036 – Apple Valley, CA *Option House: www.optionhouseinc.org Hotline:909-381-3471 * Crime Survivor Services – (844) 378-0586 *Los Angeles County District Attorney's Victim Witness Assistance Program offices: Pomona: 909) 620-3381 *Life.After.Uncivil.Ruthless.Acts. 323-816-9651 www.laurala.org * WINGS OF JUSTICE – Website www.murdermislabeledsuicide.com/WingsofJustice *Women Against Gun Violence – 310-204-2348 www.wagv.org * Crime Victims United of California – 530-885-9544 www.crimevictimsunited.com or mail@crimevictimsunited.com* North American Victim Assistance (NOVA) www.trynova.org FFMV - Colton Chapter Contact person Rose – 909-754-6969 mail4ffmv@yahoo.com FFMV – SGV Chapter Contact information * Luz Ruiz (626) 388-6403 FFMV West End Chapter -Bi-lingual Contact person/ Persona de contacto: Rita Marin (909) 215-7063 rittaatffmv@aol.com Inmate Locator, Department of Corrections is now making it easier for people to locate prison inmates; it’s a free online search and is open to the general public. http://inmatelocator.cdcr.ca.gov There has been many new laws … so there changes to website … make sure you check on your offender and make sure your contact information is updated. You can make changes and additions online. FFMV Fundraisers Office Depot - Staples – Office Max If you shop at Office Depot or Staples please use FFMV’s Rewards Number for Office Depot which is 1139461170 Office Max – 650756207, Staples- or use just give them 909-798-4803 for all three. We get reward points that help defray the cost of printing, ink cartridges and office supplies. PLEASE….Don‘t throw away your old ink cartridges! Continue to bring them to us, or take them to Office Max, Staples or Office Depot and give them 909-798-4803 It’s an easy way to help FFMV purchase office supplies.
  3. 3. November 2020 Birthdays & Memories
  4. 4. November 2020 Birthdays Alfonso Lopez Ashley Nicole Randles Amber Martnez Andres Garced Jr. Anthony Prudhomme Anthony Turner Jr. Aubrey Maloy Balam Alcaraz Vega Charlie A. Keever Charles Shaw Christina Duran Christhopher Heyman Christhoper Mykle Sanchez Corrina Wilson Damon L. Jones Sr. David Leon II Derek Wiltz II Doctor Fernandez Dwayne Durston III Eileen Ponce Eloy Conrad Duran lll Frank Salinas Gabriel Vargas Herbert Souther Jennifer Eubanks Jennifer Rene Parisi-Krajnak Jerry Sehrs Joe“Jody”Pullen Jonathan Olagues Jose Tamez III Jose Funtes Juan Macias Juanita Martinez Katie Brennar Kelsey Marie Roberts Lindel Fields Lukas Scot Clark Marcus Ringo Maria Sanchez Maria DeLos Angeles Maggallon Mark Adam Rodriguez Melanie Miers Michael Villegas Jr. Michael Grier Michele Lynette Baily Michiel A. Hyder-Blamey Mickey Thompson Raymond Cole Richard Albidrez Richard A Pogue Jr. Roberto Alcazar Valencia Roy Hall Sabrina Brown Sebastian Orioli Salvador Olivas Jr. Teresa Soto Del Rio Timothy Gaines Tommy Matthews Jr. “BJ” William Allen Beverly Jr.
  5. 5. NOVEMBER 2020 Memories Alexander Ray Esparza Amber Martinez Andrian Rivas Andre Reyes Rojas Anthony Prudhomme Brandon Michael Selph Christina Duran Christopher Sanchez Damon Jones Sr. David Garcia David Padilla Evan Todd Kinard Greg W. Gibson II Gilbert Rivera Jennifer LeAnne Balber Jenny Rebecca Waltz Jerry Ramirez Jr. Jonathan Marquez Dizon Jose Esparza Joshua Rexford Juan Macias Lisel Wiedeman Mark Mireles Maraslee Ann Nicholas Mary Estes Mary Beth Blaskey Melanie Miers Michele Jeanette Carson Raymond Cole Roberto Nanito De La Vegas Sr. Roberto “Bobby” Ruiz Sonia Herrera Terry L. Stutson Thomas Charles Pagent Jr. Trevor Johnson Trevor John Neiman Vanessa Martinez “BJ” William Allen Beverly Jr. Yanize Lizette Mora
  6. 6. LOVE GIFTS In Loving Memory of In Loving Memory of In Loving Memory of Yanize Lizette Mora Michele Carson Joshua Rexford 3/28/94 – 11/2/10 12/22/84 – 11/7/10 10/8/76 – 11/27/94 UNSOLVED Her 2mo.old Baby Isaiah SURIVED! In Loving Memory David Charles Nystrom – 2/21/64 - 7/27/98 & Lisa Cummings – 11/13/66 – 3/12/11 Brother and Sister in Heaven ….. now together watching over their Mom (Ellie Rossi) Happy Birthday Lisa --------------------------------------------------------Love Gift----------------------------------------------------------------- Donation $_______________ Name (please print):_________________________________________________________________ Address____________________________________City/St.________________________Zip__________ Email address: __________________________________________________________ Your Phone # ( ) ____________________Relationship to Victim: _____________________________ Name of Victim: _________________________________________________________________ Date of Birth: Date of Death: ______________________ Please post my loved ones message and/or picture(s) for the month of: ___________ # of pictures enclosed/attached ____________ Use picture on file_____
  7. 7. Survivors Of Violent Loss Resources Announcements www.svlp.org Restorative Retelling is an evidence based model that has been successful in supporting those who have lost someone to a violent death. Restorative Retelling services include general counseling and group services. CAMP GOOD GRIEF (SVP) Camp Good Grief-Special Victims Program (SVP) is a joint effort between the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Victim Services and Loma Linda University Medical Center Children's Hospital. The 3-day grief camp is geared toward homicide/suicide and is for children ages 10-16 who have experienced a violent death in their family. Campers board a bus at the Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda and head to Camp Cedar Falls in the San Bernardino Mountains for a three-day camp and grief therapy experience. At camp the children participate in game and team building activities and therapeutic group activities designed to help them learn and understand how to cope with the grief over the violent death of their loved one. This camp has been so successful that it has been expanded to include Camp Good Grief - Special Victims Program Teen Retreat. It will be held annually and provides grief services for teens ages 14-18 who previously participated in Camp Good Grief - SVP and whose lives have been positively impacted by camp. It will be a combination of learning advanced grief management skills as well as a training camp for future Camp Good Grief Peer Counselors. Camp is free of charge to all campers and camperships are funded by unclaimed victim restitution. Therapists and interns from Loma Linda Marriage and Family Therapy Clinic, Loma Linda Child Life Specialists and District Attorney's Office Victim Advocates donate their time to the camp. The Bureau of Victim Services and Loma Linda University Children's Hospital have pledged to continue fundraising activities, presentations to service groups, and outreach events so they may continue hosting future Camp Good Grief-SVP programs. Contact: Dorothy Brooks 909-558-4073 Due to COVID 19 camp was cancelled for 2020
  8. 8. The California VINE system is a service through which victims of crime can use the telephone or Internet to search for information regarding the custody status of their offender and to register to receive telephone and e-mail notification when the offender's custody status changes. The VINE toll-free number for the California VINE system is (877) 411-5588. This service is provided to assist Victims of Crime who have a right to know about their offender's custody status. The VINE mobile app is the "on-the-go" version of VINE, so that anyone can access vital information about criminals arrested in the community. VINE mobile is free to crime victims and is anonymous for users. It is available for both iPhone and Android smart phone users. Click here to visit the VINE Website and scroll to the bottom of the page for information on the app. https://www.vinelink.com/vinelink/siteInfoAction.do?siteId=5000 In Loving Memory In Loving Memory Roberto “Bobby” Ruiz Eileen Nicole Ponce 4/12/82 – 11/20/05 11/5/85 – 2/15/08 Give yourself time to grieve. It may take several years just to accept the finality of a loss, that someone is gone forever, and even more to work through your emotions
  9. 9. Show your support for Families & Friends of Murder Victims while you save money and earn cash back! Families & Friends of Murder Victims is participating in an exciting new fundraising program. The company now has its own website featuring thousands of partner stores like Walmart, JC Penney, Best Buy, Apple, Home Depot and many more. When you make a purchase on www.shop.com/ffmv *Families and Friends of Murder Victims* receives royalties and you earn up to 35% cash back on qualified purchases. Now, you can take advantage of the ease and convenience of Internet shopping to buy the products and services you want, while feeling good about helping one of your favorite organizations. Our new fundraising website has a variety of benefits. • Check out the Hot Deals page to get access to coupons and exclusive deals to help you save even more. • Go to the Partner Stores page to find specific stores that you’d like to shop from. • Use the Search feature at the top of the page to search over 35 million different products and services for things you’re looking for. • Discover unique products and services like, Isotonix® line of high quality nutritional supplements, DNA Miracles Children’s Line, Cellular Laboratories® luxurious skin care line, Transitions™ Life Style System for weight management, and many more. • Find the perfect gift in our Gift Ideas area. • Getting Started is Easy! 1) Visit our website at www.shop.com/ffmv and register (full shopping site) 2) Us.maexclusives.com/ffmv Monthly specials 3) Register as a Preferred Customer – Its Free to sign up! • Click “Sign in” in the upper right hand corner • Select the “No I am a new customer” option • Follow the prompts • There is a question highlighted in blue “Were you referred by a friend? Enter mail4ffmv@yahoo.com (that’s how we begin our fundraising) • You are now eligible to earn up to 35% cash back on qualified purchases 3) Go Shopping • Use the search box at the top of the screen to find a specific item or type of product you’re looking for • Use Shop Partners to find a specific partner like Best Buy or Walmart • Use “Shop All Departments” to shop via category • Use Hot Deals to find special deals and coupons to save even more money • Look for the icon to find out exactly how much cash back you’ll earn from purchases made from that store or on a particular product Add ShopBuddy app and never miss a Deal! • When asked who referred please put our email address:mail4ffmv@yahoo.com
  10. 10. From Rose Madsen, Editor/Chair/co-founder of the Colton Chapter of FFMV In Memory of my daughter Jennifer LeAnne Balber 12/02/73 – 11/10/94 A 20yr. old SoCal Gas Co. Meter Reader, Fatally Shot in the Line of Service in Rialto, CA This November newsletter is dedicated to JEN November 10, 1994, my life forever changed….it will be 26yrs that my Jen was taken…. I continue my journey of healing …still trying to understand why this happened…. in this journey I have encountered a new circle of friends that understand me… I cherish their friendship and support. I thank my family for their continued love and support! I wish everyone a Happy & Peaceful Thanksgiving. Stay safe …Stay Healthy My beautiful Jen…..I can no longer…See you with my eyes…Touch you with my hands… But I will feel you in my heart….Forever…Love, Mom FFMV Executive Board Rose Madsen – Chair, Mother of Jennifer LeAnne Balber Dawn Hall– Vice Chair, Mother of Joshua Rexford Rita Marin – Secretary, Aunt of Jennifer LeAnne Balber Bertha Flores – Treasurer, Mother of Kristopher Flores FFMV is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving survivors of murder victims & victims of attempted murder. Our main purpose is to offer grief support for those victim/survivors. All assistance provided to victims is given free of charge by volunteers. Contributions and/or questions regarding the policies of FFMV may be addressed to: FFMV Executive Board at P.O. Box 11222 San Bernardino, Ca. 92423-1222, e-mailed to mail4fffmv@yahoo.com or phoned to 909-754-6969 FFMV is a tax-exempt organization under the Section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Service. Our Organization depends largely upon private donations which will cover operational expenses, Our Annual Family Christmas Memorial Luncheon, and Our Annual Victims’ Rights Week Memorial. We are seeking a sponsor (s) for our events. Please contact FFMV at the above e-mail or phone if you are interested. Tax ID #68-0299211 All Contributions Are Tax Deductible Keep continued prayers for families that are in the court process trying to get the JUSTICE they Deserve!! Chris & Jesus (Beto) And for ALL families dealing with the injustice of UNSOLVED Murders! Email me updates on your case so I can post in newsletter.
  11. 11. 2021 Participant /Photo Release Form for slide show & picture boards Families & Friends of Murder Victims, INC (FFMV) Circle one: New Participant ~ Update my information ~ Agency/Non Victim Please Print Clearly Date________________ Relationship to Victim_______________________ Victim’s First Name______________________________________________ Victim’s Last Name______________________________________________ Date of Birth __________ Date of Death______ Solved: Yes ( ) No ( ) Was this a DUI Yes ( ) No ( ) Was this Domestic Violence Yes ( ) No ( ) Permission to use photo(s): Yes ( ) No ( ) Just add me to e-mail/mailing list to receive monthly newsletter and event information I grant to Families & Friends of Murder Victims, Inc. (FFMV), the right to use photograph(s) of the above-identified subject. I authorize FFMV to use and publish the same in print and/or electronically.I agree that FFMV may use such photographs with or without his/her name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and Web content. I have read and understand the above. Signature_____________________________________________________ Print Full Name ________________________________________________ Print Last Name________________________________________________ Address_______________________________________________________ City__________________________________________________________ Zip Code ________Contact Phone(s) with area code__________________ E-mail________________________________________________________ Mail or e-mail participant/release form to: ffmvmail@yahoo.com ~ FFMV ~ P.O.Box 11222 San Bernardino, CA ~ 92423-1222 I have included a picture ( ) Yes ( ) No use the one on file
  12. 12. FFMV FORMA DE PERMISO 2021 Participante / Formulario de Autorización para la presentación de diapositivas de fotos y fotos juntas Fecha: _____________ Relación con la víctima:________________________ El Primer nombre de la victima: ____________________________________________ El Apellido de la victima: ________________________________________________ Fecha de nacimiento_________ Fecha de la muerte__________ Solucionado: Si ( ) No ( ) ¿Fue esto un DUI: Si ( ) No ( ) ¿Fue esta violencia doméstica: Si ( ) No ( ) Permiso para usar la foto (s): Si ( ) No ( ) Sólo me agregar a la lista e-mail/mailing para recibir el boletín mensual, información de eventos Concedo a las FAMILIAS Y AMIGOS DE VICTIMAS DE HOMICIDIO, INC. (FFMV) el derecho a usar la fotografía (s) del sujeto identificado anteriormente. Autorizo FFMV a utilizar y publicar el mismo en forma impresa y / o electrónica. Estoy de acuerdo en que FFMV podrá utilizar dichas fotografías con o sin su su / nombre y para cualquier propósito legal, incluyendo, por ejemplo, con fines tales como la publicidad, la ilustración, el contenido publicitario y web. He leído y entendido lo anterior. Firma: ___________________________________________ Nombre en letra imprenta: ________________________________________________ Direccion: ____________________________________________________________ Ciudad: ____________________________ Estado: __________ Codigo postal: ____________ Telefono: (_____) _____-________ Celular: (_____) _______________________ e-mail: ___________________________________________________________________ Envíe por correo participante / formulario de divulgación para FFMV ~ PO Box 11222 San Bernardino, CA 92423-1222

