About Books [BEST SELLING] Self-Working Close-Up Card Magic: 56 Foolproof Tricks: 53 Foolproof Tricks (Dover Magic Books) by Karl Fulves :

Easy-to-master crowd-pleasing tricks, require a deck of cards and offer beginners experience in handling an audience. Instructions.

Creator : Karl Fulves

Best Sellers Rank : #4 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download Free : https://ojorewelaengger.blogspot.de/?book=0486281248

