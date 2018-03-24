read online : https://pemevilox.blogspot.com/?book=0060081996

PDF (Read) The Fall of Advertising and the Rise of PR TXT,PDF,EPUB Free download

World-renowned marketing strategists and bestselling authors Al and Laura Ries usher in The Public Relations Era , dramatising the fall of advertising and subsequent rise of PR. Publicity first, advertising second: this is the provocative message that marketing gurus Al and Laura Ries deliver with The Fall of Advertising . The bestselling authors of The 22 Immutable Laws of Branding are back, this time revealing a startling and crucial development in marketing, the shift from advertising-oriented marketing to PR-oriented marketing. Today s brands are born with publicity, not advertising. A closer look at the history of many major brands shows this to be true. In fact an astonishing number of brands, including The Body Shop, Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Beanie Babies, Oracle and Yahoo!, have been built with virtually no advertising. With case histories and a step-by-step plan for creating buzz in the PR era, The Fall of Advertising shows readers how to:...

