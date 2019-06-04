The Housing Boom and Bust top economics books | Business and Economics

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
The Housing Boom and Bust
The Housing Boom and Bust
Business and Economics
The Housing Boom and Bust
Business and Economics
There was no single, dramatic event that set the current financial crisis off. A whole series of very questionable
decisions by many people, in many places, over a period of years, built up the pressures that led to a sudden collapse
of the housing market and of financial institutions that began to fall like dominoes as a result of investing in securities
based on housing prices. This book is designed to unravel the tangled threads of that story. It also attempts to
determine whether what is being done to deal with the problem is more likely to make things better or worse.
The Housing Boom and Bust
Business and Economics
Written By: Thomas Sowell.
Narrated By: Robertson Dean
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: May 2009
Duration: 4 hours 43 minutes
The Housing Boom and Bust
Business and Economics
