=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+]The best book of the month The Dash Diet Weight Loss Solution: 2 Weeks to Drop Pounds, Boost Metabolism and Get Healthy (Dash Diet Book) [FULL]



Author: Marla Heller MS RD



publisher: Marla Heller MS RD



Book thickness: 170 p



Year of publication: 2007



Best Sellers Rank : #1



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

The most effective diet for healthy weight loss just got better! Based on never before published NIH-funded research and developed by the foremost DASH dietician and leading nutrition expert, Marla Heller, this effective and easy weight loss program includes menu plans, recipes, shopping lists, and more. Readers will enjoy a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, low-fat and nonfat dairy, lean meats/fish/poultry, nuts/beans/seeds, heart healthy fats, and limited amounts of whole grains. The result: faster metabolism, lower body fat, improved strength and cardiovascular fitness-plus the diet can lower cholesterol and blood pressure without medication, and without counting calories! As effective as the original DASH is for heart health, this plan is just as effective for weight loss. download now : https://cfgfhg65thgfb.blogspot.com/?book=1455512796

