[Pdf/ePub] soft thorns by Bridgett Devoue download ebook

soft thorns by Bridgett Devoue

















Title: soft thorns

Author: Bridgett Devoue

Pages: 240

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781449496883

Publisher: Andrews McMeel Publishing









Soft Thorns by Bridgett Devoue The poetry living within these pages tells stories of love, heartbreak, freedom, oppression, sexual assault, sexism, hope, and humanity. Our darkest times are where we grow the most, so in this book, i share mine, and together we learn how to heal.



Soft Thorns is a poetry collection that takes the reader on a journey through a young woman’s life—from reckoning with her looks and sexuality to dealing with the trauma of sexual assault, and finally through the highs and lows of young love found and lost. Bridgett Devoue shares her raw, human story and the lessons learned from living a life fully.













