Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDF] More Straight Talk on Investing: Lessons for a Lifetime - Jack Brennan FORMAT FILE [ebook, pdf, epub, mobi pocket, a...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Detail Book Author : Jack Brennan Pages : 336 pages Publisher : Wiley...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Description A practical and pithy guide to investing to help everyday...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page
Step By Step To Download Or Read Online 1. Click Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" 2. Sign Up To Access Book 3. Choose th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
15 views
May. 24, 2021

![PDF] More Straight Talk on Investing: Lessons for a Lifetime - Jack Brennan

A practical and pithy guide to investing to help everyday investors achieve their long-term goalsThe 21st century has been beset with three financial market shocks in its first 20 years, the bursting of the Tech Bubble in 2000-2002; the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-09; and 2020 COVID-19 crash. Given this backdrop, it is no wonder that investing can appear to be so daunting to individual investors.As Chairman and CEO of Vanguard, one of the largest and most respected investment management companies in the world, Jack Brennan has spent his career helping people invest their money. In the newly updated More Straight Talk on Investing, he shares with you the lessons he has learned over his over four decades at Vanguard from a variety of market participants--from Main Street investors and 401(k) plan holders to veteran portfolio managers at the helm of Vanguard funds and sophisticated investment professionals overseeing top endowments and foundations.This a comprehensive, but approachable book will help you develop the knowledge, confidence, and discipline to navigate the financial markets and attain investment success over the long term. While the financial planning and investing principles covered are timeless, a considerable amount has changed in the nearly 20 years since the first edition, including new products and services, lower costs, and ever-evolving regulation and legislation. An entire generation of investors has come of age over the past two decades and could benefit from understanding that sound and sensible investing is an effective way to achieve financial security.This book will assist your manage your serious money--the dollars that you set aside for long-term goals, such as retirement or the education of your children. The book also emphasizes the concept of thinking of yourself as a financial entrepreneur--managing your financial life like owner manages a business.In a straightforward, plain talk manner, the book demonstrates how to:Build a balanced, diversified portfolio that meets your needs and goals Evaluate mutual funds and ETFs with a discerning eye Adhere to a long-term, disciplined approach to investing Control your emotions and tune out the incessant noise in the media Understand the risks and rewards of financial markets Develop a prudent plan and investment policy statement to guide your path forward Avoid the pitfalls and mistakes that can derail your investment program With wit and wisdom, Brennan relays anecdotes and observations that demonstrate the enduring investment precepts that will serve as a guide to novice investors and as a practical refresher for seasoned investors. He has also added three new chapters focusing on evaluating advice options, garnering lessons from endowments, and dealing with the challenges of a low interest rate environment.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

![PDF] More Straight Talk on Investing: Lessons for a Lifetime - Jack Brennan

  1. 1. [PDF] More Straight Talk on Investing: Lessons for a Lifetime - Jack Brennan FORMAT FILE [ebook, pdf, epub, mobi pocket, audiobook, txt, doc, ppt, jpeg, chm, xml, azw, pdb, kf8, prc, tpz]
  2. 2. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Detail Book Author : Jack Brennan Pages : 336 pages Publisher : Wiley Language : ISBN-10 : 1119817331 ISBN-13 : 9781119817338
  3. 3. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Description A practical and pithy guide to investing to help everyday investors achieve their long-term goalsThe 21st century has been beset with three financial market shocks in its first 20 years, the bursting of the Tech Bubble in 2000-2002; the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-09; and 2020 COVID-19 crash. Given this backdrop, it is no wonder that investing can appear to be so daunting to individual investors.As Chairman and CEO of Vanguard, one of the largest and most respected investment management companies in the world, Jack Brennan has spent his career helping people invest their money. In the newly updated More Straight Talk on Investing, he shares with you the lessons he has learned over his over four decades at Vanguard from a variety of market participants--from Main Street investors and 401(k) plan holders to veteran portfolio managers at the helm of Vanguard funds and sophisticated investment professionals overseeing top endowments and foundations.This a comprehensive, but approachable book will help you develop the knowledge, confidence, and discipline to navigate the financial markets and attain investment success over the long term. While the financial planning and investing principles covered are timeless, a considerable amount has changed in the nearly 20 years since the first edition, including new products and services, lower costs, and ever-evolving regulation and legislation. An entire generation of investors has come of age over the past two decades and could benefit from understanding that sound and sensible investing is an effective way to achieve financial security.This book will assist your manage your "serious" money--the dollars that you set aside for long-term goals, such as retirement or the education of your children. The book also emphasizes the concept of thinking of yourself as a "financial entrepreneur"--managing your financial life like owner manages a business.In a straightforward, plain talk manner, the book demonstrates how to:Build a balanced, diversified portfolio that meets your needs and goals Evaluate mutual funds and ETFs with a discerning eye Adhere to a long-term, disciplined approach to investing Control your emotions and tune out the incessant "noise" in the media Understand the risks and rewards of financial markets Develop a prudent plan and investment policy statement to guide your path forward Avoid the pitfalls and mistakes that can derail your investment program With wit and wisdom, Brennan relays anecdotes and observations that demonstrate the enduring investment precepts that will serve as a guide to novice investors and as a practical refresher for seasoned investors. He has also added three new chapters focusing on evaluating advice options, garnering lessons from endowments, and dealing with the challenges of a low interest rate environment.
  4. 4. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page
  5. 5. Step By Step To Download Or Read Online 1. Click Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" 2. Sign Up To Access Book 3. Choose the book you like when you register 4. Enjoy and Happy Reading

×