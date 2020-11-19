(B.O.O.K.$)The Art of Heikala: Works and Thoughts#FullAcces|By-Heikala

The Art of Heikala: Works and Thoughts is the first major publication by popular Finnish illustrator Heikala. Heikala?s artwork combines traditional watercolor painting and inks with a fresh, enchanting approach - fans love her charming characters and scenes that are largely influenced by Finnish and Japanese cultures. This combined with her in-depth sharing of her processes and knowledge, has given Heikala a social media following of over 400,000 on Instagram alone; she also has growing audiences on Tumblr, Facebook and Twitter.This visually appealing and coffee-table worthy, hardback art book not only includes Heikala?s sketches, works in progress and beautifully presented paintings that her fans will be familiar with, it also includes never-before-seen images from along Heikala?s creative journey; all new in-depth tutorials, thought processes and advice on watercolor painting; detailed how-to product design guides; and how she has built a successful career as an artist. A valuable

