PHP INTEGRATED STEEL MILLS LTD. Name: A. Z. M. Mosla Uddin Designation: Manager: Store & Inventory PHP ISML, Nizkunjara, F...
Contents  Introduction & Company Profile  Factory Flow Chart  Responsibility  Import Materials purchasing procedure of...
In quest of Peace, Happiness & Prosperity for the nation. PHP, have set the pace of STEEL industry and holds the largest m...
Factory Flow Chart PHP ISML PICKLING CTL/ROLL FORMING/CORRUGATION/ RIDDING CRM Delivery/CSDREWINDING CGL A Great Way To Pe...
 Inventory Manager Job Responsibilities:  Maintaining & updating records  Counting materials, Equipment, Merchandise, o...
 Import Materials purchasing procedure of PHP perspective: Purchase Requisition from department ↓↓↓ Present Stock checkin...
. More achievements: HR Coil Pickling Line A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity Raw Materials Using Points  List...
A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity Raw Materials Suppliers HR Coil Nippon Steel- 65497.29MT JSW Steel- 9656.026...
An analysis of raw material importing from various stakeholder and the process of total outcome of PHP prospective.

An analysis of raw material importing from various stakeholder and the process of total outcome of PHP prospective.

  1. 1. PHP INTEGRATED STEEL MILLS LTD. Name: A. Z. M. Mosla Uddin Designation: Manager: Store & Inventory PHP ISML, Nizkunjara, Feni. Nizkunjara, Feni. Submitted By.. Name: A. Z. M. Mosla Uddin Roll No: 906 Batch: 37th EMBA Cell: 01939573099 Submitted To.. Syeda Nusrat Lecturer, FBA, USTC An analysis of raw material importing from various stakeholder and the process of total outcome of php perspective. Subject: Material Management Faculty of Business Administration University of Science and Technology Chittagong.
  2. 2. Contents  Introduction & Company Profile  Factory Flow Chart  Responsibility  Import Materials purchasing procedure of PHP perspective  Raw Material Supplier  Conclusion A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity
  3. 3. In quest of Peace, Happiness & Prosperity for the nation. PHP, have set the pace of STEEL industry and holds the largest manufacturer of Cold rolled coils (CR coils) and Galvanized Steel Coils/sheets/corrugated sheets in Bangladesh.. Back in October 1999, PHP started its journey with FLAT STEEL Products by establishing PHP Cold Rolling Mills Ltd. CTL/ROLLFOR MING/CORRUGAT ION/RIDDING CRM DELIVERY/CSD PICKLING LINE NoF/CGL REWINDING LINE A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity PHP INTEGRED STEEL MILLS LTD
  4. 4. Factory Flow Chart PHP ISML PICKLING CTL/ROLL FORMING/CORRUGATION/ RIDDING CRM Delivery/CSDREWINDING CGL A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity  Flow chart of Factory:
  5. 5.  Inventory Manager Job Responsibilities:  Maintaining & updating records  Counting materials, Equipment, Merchandise, or Supplies in stock.  Compiling balance, Price & Cost reports.  Manages inventory tracking system to record deliveries, shipments and stock levels.  Evaluates deliveries, shipments and product levels to improve inventory control procedures.  Analyzes daily product and supply levels to anticipate inventory problems and shortages.  Manages schedules of employees, deliveries and shipments to optimize operations.  Communicates with inventory employees to meet business goals and address personnel issues.  Develops business relationships with suppliers and clients.  Proposes strategies to reduce costs and improve procedures of supply chain logistics.  Monitors demand and analyzes data to anticipate future supply and logistical needs.  Reports on inventory levels, supply chain progress, procedural efficiency and personnel issues to upper management.  Manages the recruitment and training of new inventory employees.  Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed. A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity Responsibilities
  6. 6.  Import Materials purchasing procedure of PHP perspective: Purchase Requisition from department ↓↓↓ Present Stock checking ↓↓↓ Consumption History verification (Inventory Analysis) ↓↓↓ Management Approval ↓↓↓ Send Inquiry to supplier ↓↓↓ Received offer/Quotation from various supplier ↓↓↓ Price comparison ↓↓↓ Place Purchase Order-PO (Manual/ERP) ↓↓↓ Received Proforma Invoice-PI ↓↓↓ “ TT” payment against PI or “LC” Open against PI ↓↓↓ Received materials in factory after shipment or after customs clearing ↓↓↓ Inspection the Goods at factory as per packing list ↓↓↓ Faulty goods return to supplier (if any) ↓↓↓ Make MRR A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity Import Materials Purchasing Procedure
  7. 7. . More achievements: HR Coil Pickling Line A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity Raw Materials Using Points  List of Raw Materials: Pickling Line HCL HR Coil Galvalume & Galvanizing Line Zinc Ingot (SHG) Zinc Alloy Silicon Aluminum Alloy Premix Zinc Alluminium Alloy Tin Ingot Antimony Ingot
  8. 8. A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity Raw Materials Suppliers HR Coil Nippon Steel- 65497.29MT JSW Steel- 9656.026MT Chung Hung Steel- 9526.590MT Posco International- 6961.930MT China Steel- 2829.245MT Baoshan Steel- 9847.890MT  Pickling Line Raw Materials Suppliers:
  9. 9. Spar e parts & Servic e Steel structur e Melting & reheatin g Furnace Contino u s casting machin e Rollin g mill Accesso ry equipme nt A Great Way To Peace Happiness And Prosperity Raw Materials Suppliers CGL Welcome Trading Co- 793.184MT Tokyo Kinsho Co. Ltd- 1188.831MT Posco International Corporation- 201.793MT Posco International- 196.727MT Woo Jin Enterprise- 1771.82MT Sorin Corporation- 49.973MT New Siam Mineral Resources Co- 11.6MT Duferco Asia Pte Ltd- 6434.834MT  CGL Raw Materials Suppliers:
