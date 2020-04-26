Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuestionarios Sist de Biomasa Unidad 3

La asignatura proporciona el conocimiento de las tecnologías que existen hoy en día para la utilización de biomasa en cuestiones energéticas.

Cuestionarios Sist de Biomasa Unidad 3

  1. 1. CUESTIONARIOS SIST DE BIOMASA UNIDAD 3.docx PROFESIONAL ASOCIADO EN ENERG�AS RENOVABLES T E M A 3 CALDERAS de BIOMASA CUESTIONARIOS
  2. 2. 1 CUESTIONARIOS SIST DE BIOMASA UNIDAD 3.docx CALDERA DE PELLETS 1. �Qu� es una caldera? 2. �C�mo funciona una caldera? 3. �C�mo funciona una caldera de pellets? 4. �Qui�n se encarga de iniciar el encendido y dosificar el combustible? 5. �Qu� pasa cuando los sensores de calor detectan que hay llama y que por tanto la estufa est� encendida? 6. �Qu� son los pellets? 7. �Mencione algunas ventajas de la utilizaci�n de calderas de pellet? 8. Menciona la norma mexicana que se rige el funcionamiento y condiciones de seguridad para calderas en centros de trabajos 9. �d�nde se seleccionan y modifican los par�metros de la caldera de biomasa? mencione al menos tres 10. �Para qu� se pueden utilizar las cenizas retiradas del caj�n? 11. �Cu�les son las partes principales que forman una caldera de pellets? 12. �Cu�l es el mantenimiento que debe tener una caldera de pellets y cada cuando se recomienda realizarlo? CALDERA DE PARILLA 1. �Qu� es una caldera de parrillas? 2. �C�mo funciona una caldera de parrilla? 3. �D�nde se almacena la ceniza del residuo no quemado? 4. �Qu� materiales de biomasa se pueden utilizar en la caldera de parrilla? 5. �cada cu�ndo se debe dar mantenimiento y cu�nto tiempo se lleva realizarlo? 6. �en base a qu� se determina el tipo de caldera seg�n su funcionamiento? 7. Parrilla en la que la biomasa se va volcando de un escal�n al siguiente para que avance desde arriba hacia abajo: (a) P. viajera. (b) P. escalonada. (c) P. inclinada 8. Parrilla en la biomasa se desplaza por resbalamiento: (a) P. escalonada. (b) P. viajera (c) P. inclinada 9. Tipo de parrilla en que el movimiento se produce por tracci�n de oruga: (a) P. viajera. (b) P. escalonada. (c) P. inclinada 10. �Cu�les son las ventajas y desventajas de la caldera de parrilla?
  3. 3. 2 CUESTIONARIOS SIST DE BIOMASA UNIDAD 3.docx Caldera Burbujeante 1. �Cu�l es el tipo de caldera que no produce inquemados ya que la biomasa permanece en la caldera hasta que es quemada completamente? 2. Menciona los beneficios de las calderas burbujeantes. 3. Menciona el principio de funcionamiento de la caldera burbujeante. 4. Este tipo de caldera burbujeante se utiliza para quemar combustibles con alto costo dado que su aprovechamiento ser� mayor para esta tecnolog�a 5. Menciona los dos tipos de calderas burbujeantes que existen. Quemador de Suspensi�n 1. �Qu� es un quemador? 2. Menci�n las partes de un quemador. 3. Menciona donde pueden ser utilizados los quemadores de biomasa. 4. �Es el elemento m�s visible y bajo ninguna circunstancia puede funcionar en forma precaria? 5. �Que da inicio a la combusti�n en un quemador? Calderas Pirotubulares 1. �Qu� es una caldera? 2. En este tipo de caldera los gases pasan a trav�s de uno o m�s tubos: 3. Menciona los dos tipos de calderas pirotubulares que existen: 4. Menciona las ventajas de las calderas pirotubulares: 5. Menciona las desventajas de las calderas pirotubulares: CALDERAS DE POLICOMBUSTIBLES 1. �Qu� sustancias utilizan las calderas policombustible? 2. �Qu� es la biomasa? 3. �El combustible de biomasa es contaminante? 4. �Qu� son los pellets? 5. �Las calderas policombustible SFL con que son capaces de trabajar? 6. �C�mo se quema un pellet?
  4. 4. 3 CUESTIONARIOS SIST DE BIOMASA UNIDAD 3.docx 7. �Cu�l es la potencia de las calderas policombustible SFL? 8. �Cu�nto miden aproximadamente los pellets? 9. �Qu� otros combustibles se utilizan como biomasa? 10. �Para qu� sirve su reducido tama�o? Caldera Acuotubular 1. �Para qu� son empleadas casi exclusivamente las calderas acuotubulares? 2. �Con que otro nombre se conocen a las calderas acuotubulares? 3. �En qu� industrias son utilizadas las calderas acuotubulares? 4. Mencione tres ventajas de las calderas acuotubulares. 5. Una de las desventajas de las calderas acuotubulares es que su costo es mayor: Verdadero o Falso Caldera de Astillas 1. �Qu� es una caldera de astillas? 2. Menciona dos ventajas de la caldera de astillas 3. Menciona una desventaja de la caldera de astillas 4. Es una de las partes m�s importantes del ECO-RA y que con su v�lvula rotatoria en forma de Z permite que el combustible llegue con fiabilidad hacia el dosificador. 5. �En qu� lugares se puede instalar una caldera de astillas? Caldera de Gas 1. - �Qu� es una Caldera de Gas? 2. - �Qu� es el quemador y cu�l es su funci�n? 3. - �Qu� es el intercambiador?
  5. 5. 4 CUESTIONARIOS SIST DE BIOMASA UNIDAD 3.docx 4. - �Cu�les son los tipos de calderas de gas? 5. - �En qu� se diferencian las calderas de gas estancas y las calderas de gas de bajo NOx? 6. - �Por qu� las calderas atmosf�ricas son m�s contaminantes? CALDERAS COMUNES 1. �Cu�l es el motivo por el cual se empez� a desarrollar la fabricaci�n de calderas, hasta llegar a las que actualmente tienen mayor uso en las distintas industrias y quien lo observo? 2. �Cu�l era el inconveniente que ten�an las primeras calderas? 3. �Qu� es una caldera? 4. �C�mo se genera este vapor? 5. D� 17 partes principales que conforman una caldera, mencione al menos 10 partes. 6. Existen dos se�ales principales de control de combusti�n, una de ellas es para el agua. �Qu� par�metros o variables se miden en esta primera? Y la otra es para gases de chimenea, en esta �ltima �Qu� es lo que se mide? 7. Los sensores de nivel manejan se�ales el�ctricas de 4 a 20 mA. Seleccione la respuesta correcta de las dos opciones dadas. �Cierto o Falso? 8. De las siguientes tres opciones, seleccione �nicamente la correcta. Son las calderas que ya vienen preparadas con dos circuitos, uno para calefacci�n y otro para agua caliente sanitaria. a) Calderas Estancas b) Calderas Mixtas c) Calderas Simples 9. Nivel de salinidad expresada en ppm CaCO3, que determina el valor de pH de funcionamiento de una caldera. Escoja una de las tres opciones siguientes para que haga la frase correcta x) Viscosidad y) Dureza z) Alcalinidad 10. Sedimentaci�n de s�lidos con formaci�n de n�cleos cristalinos o amorfos de sulfato, carbonato o silicato de magnesio y calcio que merman la eficiencia de funcionamiento de la caldera. Subraye �nicamente la respuesta correcta: x) DESOXIGENACI�N y) EFERVECENCIA z) INCRUSTACI�N w) FOGON

