Formato portafolio proyecto CIENCIAS NATURALES

CAPTURAS DEL AVANCE DE LA MATERIA

Published in: Education
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 2DO PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: LUIS QUISHPE ASIGNATURA: CIENCIAS NATURALES NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: LUIS CASTELLANOS ESTUDIANTE: DILAN PAUCAR CURSO:8 PARALELO “G” AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: CIENCIAS NATURALES PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1 PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma ) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura)
  3. 3. RÙBRICA PARA CALIFICAR EL PORTAFOLIO DEL ESTUDIANTES POR PARTE DEL PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) -Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Total sobre 1: / 1 puntos x

