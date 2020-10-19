Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Nombre:LorenzoMamani Fernando Materia: InvestigaciónDe MercadosII 1“LIBEREMOS BO...
Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Nombre:LorenzoMamani Fernando Materia: InvestigaciónDe MercadosII 2“LIBEREMOS BO...
Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Nombre:LorenzoMamani Fernando Materia: InvestigaciónDe MercadosII 3“LIBEREMOS BO...
Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Nombre:LorenzoMamani Fernando Materia: InvestigaciónDe MercadosII 4“LIBEREMOS BO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Estudio comparativo

38 views

Published on

ESTUDIO DE LOS IMPUESTOS

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Estudio comparativo

  1. 1. Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Nombre:LorenzoMamani Fernando Materia: InvestigaciónDe MercadosII 1“LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 1.- ESTUDIO COMPARATIVO DE LOS IMPUESTO EN LATINOAMERICA El presente trabajo proporciona una panorámica completa y ordenada de los sistemas tributarios de once países latinoamericanos (Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, México, Perú, República Dominicana, Uruguay y Venezuela) a través del diseño en 2010 de sus impuestos más representativos: - Impuesto sobre la renta de las personas físicas; - Impuesto sobre la renta de las personas jurídicas; - Impuesto sobre el patrimonio; - Impuesto sobre el valor añadido; - Impuestos especiales. El objetivo de este trabajo es, así, contribuir a un mejor conocimiento de los distintos modelos tributarios existentes en dicho continente y, gracias a la sistematicidad de la información presentada, a una mejor comparabilidad de dichos modelos. 1.1.- INTRODUCCION Toda persona de existencia visible, residente en el país, cuyas ganancias superen las ganancias no imponibles y las deducciones por cargas de familia, deberá presentar declaración jurada anual por el conjunto de sus ganancias obtenidas excepto los sujetos que obtengan exclusivamente rentas del trabajo personal en relación de dependencia con ingresos brutos anuales inferiores a U$ 41.700- (tipo de cambio a 31/12/08: 3,453 $/U$), y los que hubieran sufrido retención con carácter de pago único y definitivo. 1.2.- DESARROLLO Sujetos pasivos. Unidad familiar . Personas físicas que superen las ganancias no imponibles y las deducciones por cargas de familia. Tributación individual. * Sociedad conyugal: cada cónyuge declara las ganancias provenientes de bienes propios y/o adquiridos con el fruto de su trabajo. El marido declara por los bienes gananciales, excepto los que sean adquiridos por la mujer con el producido de su trabajo, o que exista separación judicial de bienes o la mujer posea la tenencia por sentencia judicial. Menores: las ganancias son declaradas por quien tenga el usufructo de ellas. Principales rentas exentas. A. Remuneraciones percibidas por diplomáticos, agentes consulares y demás representantes oficiales de países extranjeros, por el desempeño de sus funciones B. Ganancias por la explotación de derechos de autor (hasta determinado monto) obtenida por los autores o sus derechohabientes
  2. 2. Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Nombre:LorenzoMamani Fernando Materia: InvestigaciónDe MercadosII 2“LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Base imponible Se determina en función de la ganancia bruta real (excluidos los dividendos y utilidades por distribuciones de sociedades residentes en el país), de la que se detraen los gastos necesarios Base liquidable. Es el resultado de restar a la base imponible las deducciones generales y personales Deducciones generales Con límites y determinadas condiciones: aportes a sistemas jubilatorios y obras sociales, cuotas por cobertura médica, gastos médicos, intereses de préstamos hipotecarios por adquisición de vivienda habitual, primas seguros para casos de muerte, ciertas donaciones (por ejemplo a los fiscos, a partidos políticos, a entidades religiosas y de beneficencia). Integración y compensación de rentas. Los resultados negativos provenientes de instrumentos derivados, fuente extranjera y los generados por la enajenación de acciones, cuotas o participaciones sociales: sólo pueden compensarse con ganancias de esos mismos conceptos. Estas pérdidas y las generales se pueden compensar con ganancias en los 5 años posteriores Las pérdidas de inversiones de lujo, recreo y similares no se computarán a los efectos del impuesto. Tarifa del impuesto.
  3. 3. Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Nombre:LorenzoMamani Fernando Materia: InvestigaciónDe MercadosII 3“LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Retenciones y pagos a cuenta. Régimen general: aplicable sobre intereses, locaciones de inmuebles, regalías, venta de bienes y prestación de servicios, etc., actuando como agentes de retención, en general, las entidades y sujetos que efectúen pagos como consecuencia de su actividad empresarial o de servicio Rentas del trabajo en relación de dependencia, jubilaciones y pensiones. Liquidaciones de los comercios adheridos a tarjetas de crédito o compras. Pagos efectuados a beneficiarios del exterior. Transferencias de inmuebles para los casos gravados en el impuesto Pago de dividendos o de utilidades, superiores a la ganancia impositiva Regímenes especiales. Régimen simplificado pymes (módulos). Es optativo. Monotributo: sustituye al Impuesto a las Ganancias, IVA y aportes de la Seguridad Social por un monto mensual y fijo según categorías según ingresos anuales, consumo de energía eléctrica, superficie del local y monto unitario de las ventas. Monotributo eventual. Opción para las personas físicas que desarrollan actividades en forma eventual sin local fijo y con ingresos brutos anuales hasta U$S 3.500. Sólo ingresan cotizaciones sociales 1.3.- CONCLUSIONES Los gobiernos de los diferentes países tienen que aplicar impuestos o tributos a los ciudadanos y empresas para financiar sus gastos pero los impuestos tienen un costo económico que proporcionan ingresos que sirven cubrir las necesidades de la colectividad e influyen en el ahorro, la distribución de las inversiones y la estructura de la producción de un país; con este antecedente nace el estudio de los sistemas tributarios de los países que conforman la Comunidad Andina. La investigación, tiene como propósito establecer los contrastes y comparaciones que se presentan dentro de la composición y aplicación del Impuesto al Valor Agregado e Impuesto a la Renta de los diversos sistemas tributarios de cada uno de los países que conforman la Comunidad Andina y determinar la influencia que provoca la aplicación de los mismos en el sector económico
  4. 4. Docente:Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Nombre:LorenzoMamani Fernando Materia: InvestigaciónDe MercadosII 4“LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 1.4.- REFERENCIAS http://www.uca.edu.sv/mcp/media/archivo/dd91b6_estudiocomparadodelossistemastributariose nal.pdf https://ciencia.lasalle.edu.co/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1278&context=contaduria_publica https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-47572413 https://www.ciat.org/Biblioteca/DocumentosTecnicos/Espanol/estudio_comparado_impuesto_re nta_dario_gonzalez.pdf http://repositorio.uasb.edu.ec/handle/10644/1120 1.5.- VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSyWMUI9Ew0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFF9NGZ7czo

×