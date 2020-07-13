Successfully reported this slideshow.
EUTANASIA HISTORIA
LOS INVITO A VER EL SIGUIENTE VIDEO REFLEXIVO
• LA "MUERTE DIGNA" Y LA EUTANASIA SON TÉRMINOS QUE SUELEN USARSE COMO SINÓNIMOS PERO TIENEN DIFERENTES SIGNIFICADOS. BÁSI...
• A LO LARGO DE LA HISTORIA, SE HA TRATADO DE REGULAR LA MUERTE PRODUCIDA DE FORMA VOLUNTARIA, TANTO LA REALIZADA POR EL P...
• EL TÉRMINO EUTANASIA DERIVA DE LOS VOCABLOS GRIEGOS "EU" CUYO SIGNIFICADO ES BUENO Y DE "THANATOS" QUE SIGNIFICA MUERTE,...
• TANTO EN GRECIA COMO EN ROMA, HUBO NUMEROSOS DEFENSORES Y ALGÚN DETRACTOR DE LA EUTANASIA, COMO LO ATESTIGUAN NUMEROSOS ...
• PLATÓN EN SU OBRA FEDÓN DESCRIBE EL COMPORTAMIENTO DE SÓCRATES EN SUS ÚLTIMOS DÍAS. "SÓCRATES FUE CONDENADO A MUERTE, SU...
• HIPÓCRATES SE OPUSO A LA EUTANASIA. PARA ÉL ERAN FUNDAMENTALES LA SANTIDAD DE LA PERSONA Y EL VERDADERO BIENESTAR DEL PA...
• A FINALES DE 1939, HITLER AUTORIZÓ, POR PRIMERA VEZ, LA APLICACIÓN DE LA EUTANASIA, A UN NIÑO CIEGO, DEFICIENTE MENTAL, ...
• POR PRIMERA VEZ EN LA HISTORIA, UNA AUTORIDAD POLÍTICA, EMANADA DE UNAS ELECCIONES DEMOCRÁTICAS, APROBABA LA SUPRESIÓN D...
• EN LA ARGENTINA SE APROBÓ LA LEY DE "MUERTE DIGNA" EN MAYO DE 2012 QUE LES PERMITE A LOS PACIENTES CON ENFERMEDADES TERM...
SI PUEDES CURAR, CURA SI NO PUEDES CURAR, ALIVIA SI NO PUEDES ALIVIAR, CONSUELA Y SI NO PUEDES CONSOLAR, ACOMPAÑA!!!
Eutanasia
Eutanasia
Eutanasia
Eutanasia
Eutanasia
