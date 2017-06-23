Las ideas principales son las que expresan una información básica para el desarrollo del tema que se trata.
Las ideas secundarias expresan detalles o aspectos derivados del tema principal. A menudo, estas ideas sirven para ampliar...
Pregunta: ¿Cuál es el tema del texto? Tema ¿De qué se habla?.- Idea principal ¿Qué se dice o comenta acerca del texto?.- I...
EJERCICIO: Un grupo de astrónomos descubrió un mini planeta situado al borde del sistema solar. Este nuevo hallazgo podría...
Se le catalogó con el No. 1996TL. Es muy probable que el descubierto cuerpo celeste sea uno de entre muchos de los de su e...
1.- Un grupo de astrónomos descubrió un mini planeta situado al borde del sistema solar. 2.- Tiene un diámetro algo superi...
Ejercicio de lectura comprensiva
Ejercicio de lectura comprensiva
Ejercicio de lectura comprensiva
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ejercicio de lectura comprensiva

2 views

Published on

LEA MEJOR

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ejercicio de lectura comprensiva

  1. 1. Las ideas principales son las que expresan una información básica para el desarrollo del tema que se trata.
  2. 2. Las ideas secundarias expresan detalles o aspectos derivados del tema principal. A menudo, estas ideas sirven para ampliar, demostrar o ejemplificar una idea principal. Expresan detalles o aspectos derivados del tema principal.
  3. 3. Pregunta: ¿Cuál es el tema del texto? Tema ¿De qué se habla?.- Idea principal ¿Qué se dice o comenta acerca del texto?.- Idea secundaria.
  4. 4. EJERCICIO: Un grupo de astrónomos descubrió un mini planeta situado al borde del sistema solar. Este nuevo hallazgo podría cambiar nuestro modo de pensar referente a la forma en que evolucionaron los planetas. El recién descubierto cuerpo celeste tiene un diámetro algo superior a los 483 kilómetros y desde el descubrimiento de Plutón ocurrido en 1930, es el objeto de mayor fulgor que se haya encontrado más allá de la órbita de Neptuno.
  5. 5. Se le catalogó con el No. 1996TL. Es muy probable que el descubierto cuerpo celeste sea uno de entre muchos de los de su especie.
  6. 6. 1.- Un grupo de astrónomos descubrió un mini planeta situado al borde del sistema solar. 2.- Tiene un diámetro algo superior a los 483 kilómetros. 3.- Se lo catalogó con el número 1996TL.

×