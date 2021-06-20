Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Docente: Mgs. Fernando Cabrera FICHA PEDAGÓGICA SEMANA 7 - MATEMÁTICA PRIMERO BGU “B” Nivelación Formativa
TEMA Función real representación gráfica en el sistema de coordenadas rectangulares
OBJETIVO DE LA CLASE O.M.4.1. Reconocer las relaciones existentes entre los conjuntos de números enteros, representar gráf...
 ¿Qué es un conjunto?  ¿Qué significa relacionar?  ¿Qué una función ? Preguntas Iniciales
Para reflexionar  ¿En qué se relaciona un GPS con un plano cartesiano?  ¿En qué se relaciona un croquis de una dirección...
Función, Dominio y recorrido Función f: Una función definida del conjunto X en un conjunto Y, tal que a cada elemento de c...
El plano cartesiano El plano cartesiano está determinado por dos rectas perpendiculares a las que se les llama eje de coor...
Representación gráfica de una función en la tabla de valores y el plano cartesiano X Y -1 -2 0 0 1 2 2 4 f(x)=2(x) f(x)=2(...
Evaluación formativa https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=nNwc4zslDUqDkwi57mJ ZnHU8yoD3jZpIkypI-5NQItRUN01P...
Clase demostrativa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
38 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Clase demostrativa

Representación grafica de una función en el plano cartesiano

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase demostrativa

  1. 1. Docente: Mgs. Fernando Cabrera FICHA PEDAGÓGICA SEMANA 7 - MATEMÁTICA PRIMERO BGU “B” Nivelación Formativa
  2. 2. TEMA Función real representación gráfica en el sistema de coordenadas rectangulares
  3. 3. OBJETIVO DE LA CLASE O.M.4.1. Reconocer las relaciones existentes entre los conjuntos de números enteros, representar gráficamente funciones ; y fomentar el pensamiento lógico y creativo.
  4. 4.  ¿Qué es un conjunto?  ¿Qué significa relacionar?  ¿Qué una función ? Preguntas Iniciales
  5. 5. Para reflexionar  ¿En qué se relaciona un GPS con un plano cartesiano?  ¿En qué se relaciona un croquis de una dirección un plano cartesiano? Observa el siguiente video y contesta las siguientes preguntas: https://youtu.be/IO1yZ3Le8lo
  6. 6. Función, Dominio y recorrido Función f: Una función definida del conjunto X en un conjunto Y, tal que a cada elemento de conjunto X le corresponde un único elemento de Y. Dominio: Es el conjunto de partida, son todos los valores que toman la variable X Rango o recorrido: Es el conjunto de llegada, son todos los valores que toma la variable y https://youtu.be/7eHVkSh2JSU
  7. 7. El plano cartesiano El plano cartesiano está determinado por dos rectas perpendiculares a las que se les llama eje de coordenadas
  8. 8. Representación gráfica de una función en la tabla de valores y el plano cartesiano X Y -1 -2 0 0 1 2 2 4 f(x)=2(x) f(x)=2(x) f(-1)=2(-1) f(-1)=-2 f(x)=2(x) f(-1)=2(0) f(-1)=0 f(x)=2(x) f(-1)=2(1) f(-1)=2 f(x)=2(2) f(-1)=2(2) f(-1)=4
  9. 9. Evaluación formativa https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=nNwc4zslDUqDkwi57mJ ZnHU8yoD3jZpIkypI-5NQItRUN01PM0JKVVFTQlJGRFU5S05WVjdMSUNNNi4u Consteste las siguientes preguntas en Froms:

×