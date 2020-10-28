Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIBERSEGURANÇA: Ações e decisões fazem a diferença ? Fernanda Ledesma | ANPRI
ORGANIZAR IDEIAS CIBERSEGURANÇA NA ESCOLA OPÇÕES DA GESTÃO PRÁTICAS PEDAGÓGICAS EDUCAR PARA SER ESTAR ONLINE CONTEÚDOS NOS...
#1. AS PLATAFORMAS DE ENSINO E APRENDIZAGEM A ESCOLA DEVE ADOTAR/DISPONIBILIZAR UMA PLATAFORMA DE ENSINO E APRENDIZAGEM OP...
ALGUNS DADOS DE SUPORTE Escolas disponibilizavam plataformas antes do confinamento 351 respostas) 1 corresponde a "não era...
#2. OS ENDEREÇOS ELETRÓNICOS INSTITUCIONAIS A ESCOLA DEVE DISPONIBILIZAR ENDEREÇOS ELETRÓNICOS INSTITUCIONAIS OPÇÕES DA GE...
#3. DECLARAÇÃO DE CONSENTIMENTO A ESCOLA DEVE INTEGRAR A DECLARAÇÃO DE CONSENTIMENTO NO PROCESSO DA MATRICULA OPÇÕES DA GE...
#1. USAR A PLATAFORMAS DISPONIBILIZADAS PELA ESCOLA HÁ UMA CORRESPONSABILIZAÇÃO Práticas pedagógicas CRIAÇÃO DE PERFIS PES...
#2. DILEMAS # USAR EMAIL/ENDEREÇO DE TURMA Práticas pedagógicas # LIGAR OU NÃO LIGAR A WEBCAM # USAR OU NÃO O WHATSAPP PRO...
#OS 4 DES DA INTEGRAÇÃO DO DIGITALPráticas pedagógicas DESajuste DESafio DESconforto DEScoberta DESajuste DESafio PROFESSOR
Educar para ser estar online TODAS AS FAMÍLIAS SABEM … ensinar a criança a não abrir a porta de casa a estranhos. NEM TODA...
Educar para ser estar online DOMÍNIO: SEGURANÇA, RESPONSABILIDADE E RESPEITO EM AMBIENTES DIGITAIS 5º Ano 6º Ano 7º Ano 8º...
Educar para ser estar online REFERENCIAL: APRENDER COM AS BIBLIOTECAS ESCOLARES ALUNOS
# DILEMA: PRODUÇÃO/CRIAÇÃO DE CONTEÚDOS Educar para ser estar online Os alunos criadores de recursos/conteúdos originais? ...
Educar para ser estar online https://anpri.edu.pt/bueseguro/
Educar para ser estar online
Educar para ser estar online # ATIVIDADES GAMIFICADAS # JOGO DE MESA # TAPETES DE ROBOTS
CONTEÚDOS DOS CURSOS PROFISSIONAIS • Trabalhada de uma forma mais aprofundada e técnica no âmbito da… • Programação de sis...
FERNANDA LEDESMA Fernanda.ledesma@anpri.pt
Cibersegurança | Ações e decisões fazem a diferença ?
  1. 1. CIBERSEGURANÇA: Ações e decisões fazem a diferença ? Fernanda Ledesma | ANPRI
  2. 2. ORGANIZAR IDEIAS CIBERSEGURANÇA NA ESCOLA OPÇÕES DA GESTÃO PRÁTICAS PEDAGÓGICAS EDUCAR PARA SER ESTAR ONLINE CONTEÚDOS NOS CURSOS PROFISSIONAIS DIREÇÃO PROFESSORES TODOS OS ALUNOS ALUNOS PROFISSIONAIS
  3. 3. #1. AS PLATAFORMAS DE ENSINO E APRENDIZAGEM A ESCOLA DEVE ADOTAR/DISPONIBILIZAR UMA PLATAFORMA DE ENSINO E APRENDIZAGEM OPÇÕES DA GESTÃO DEVE SER UMA OPÇÃO DA ESCOLA PARA CRIAR AMBIENTES DE APRENDIZAGEM PROTEGIDOS /CONTROLADOS (proteger as suas pessoas) ESCOLA
  4. 4. ALGUNS DADOS DE SUPORTE Escolas disponibilizavam plataformas antes do confinamento 351 respostas) 1 corresponde a "não era utilizada" e 5 "utilizada frequentemente" UTILIZAÇÃO 1.Extensão da sala de aula 2.Dinamizar equipas 3. Formação Interna A média obtida através das respostas situa-se entre 2,2 e 2,8 pontos. 4. Disponibilizar recursos pedagógicos Obtém uma média de 3,1 pontos no questionário das escolas e 3,3 no questionário dos professores Não foram consideradas nesta questão as plataformas das editoras ESCOLA
  5. 5. #2. OS ENDEREÇOS ELETRÓNICOS INSTITUCIONAIS A ESCOLA DEVE DISPONIBILIZAR ENDEREÇOS ELETRÓNICOS INSTITUCIONAIS OPÇÕES DA GESTÃO Os dados mostram-nos que o email foi a forma de comunicação com os alunos mais utilizada, na fase de confinamento Em muitos casos, só mesmo o email Em muitos casos, o email pessoal NÃO UTILIZAR O NOME DOS ALUNOS ALUNOS ATÉ AO 7º ANO exemplo: ANNNNN@dominiodaescola.pt Configurações que limitem ao uso interno ESCOLA
  6. 6. #3. DECLARAÇÃO DE CONSENTIMENTO A ESCOLA DEVE INTEGRAR A DECLARAÇÃO DE CONSENTIMENTO NO PROCESSO DA MATRICULA OPÇÕES DA GESTÃO • FOI UM DOS GRANDES CONSTRANGIMENTOS NA FASE INICIAL DO CONFINAMENTO • LEI 58 – 13 ANOS • PARA PREVENIR AS DIVERSAS SITUAÇÕES ESCOLA
  7. 7. #1. USAR A PLATAFORMAS DISPONIBILIZADAS PELA ESCOLA HÁ UMA CORRESPONSABILIZAÇÃO Práticas pedagógicas CRIAÇÃO DE PERFIS PESSOAIS DOS ALUNOS NAS PLATAFORMAS E APLICAÇÕES DIVERSAS PROFESSOR
  8. 8. #2. DILEMAS # USAR EMAIL/ENDEREÇO DE TURMA Práticas pedagógicas # LIGAR OU NÃO LIGAR A WEBCAM # USAR OU NÃO O WHATSAPP PROFESSOR
  9. 9. #OS 4 DES DA INTEGRAÇÃO DO DIGITALPráticas pedagógicas DESajuste DESafio DESconforto DEScoberta DESajuste DESafio PROFESSOR
  10. 10. Educar para ser estar online TODAS AS FAMÍLIAS SABEM … ensinar a criança a não abrir a porta de casa a estranhos. NEM TODAS AS FAMÍLIAS SABEM … ensinar a criança a optar pelo perfil mais adequado nas redes sociais e/ou configura-lo. É A PORTA DE ENTRADA NO DIGITAL ALUNOS
  11. 11. Educar para ser estar online DOMÍNIO: SEGURANÇA, RESPONSABILIDADE E RESPEITO EM AMBIENTES DIGITAIS 5º Ano 6º Ano 7º Ano 8º Ano 9º Ano •Impacto das Tecnologias •Práticas Seguras •Direitos de Autor •Impacto das Tecnologias •Práticas Seguras •Direitos de Autor •Direitos de autor relacionados com a imagem, som, vídeo e 3D •Privacidade •Direitos de Autor •Criação e publicação de conteúdos •Segurança relacionada com Dispositivos Móveis ALUNOS
  12. 12. Educar para ser estar online REFERENCIAL: APRENDER COM AS BIBLIOTECAS ESCOLARES ALUNOS
  13. 13. # DILEMA: PRODUÇÃO/CRIAÇÃO DE CONTEÚDOS Educar para ser estar online Os alunos criadores de recursos/conteúdos originais? Como motivá-los? Quais as abordagens? ALUNOS
  14. 14. Educar para ser estar online https://anpri.edu.pt/bueseguro/
  15. 15. Educar para ser estar online
  16. 16. Educar para ser estar online # ATIVIDADES GAMIFICADAS # JOGO DE MESA # TAPETES DE ROBOTS
  17. 17. CONTEÚDOS DOS CURSOS PROFISSIONAIS • Trabalhada de uma forma mais aprofundada e técnica no âmbito da… • Programação de sistemas de informação, bases de dados, aplicações; • Configuração de redes • Encriptação de passwords • …………. Conteúdos nos Cursos profissionais
  18. 18. FERNANDA LEDESMA Fernanda.ledesma@anpri.pt

